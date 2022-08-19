ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Wake Up’s Chelsea Lovell!

By Evan Anstey, Chelsea Lovell, Kelsey Anderson, Abby Fridmann
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0goqCD_0hNUjqS200

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Welcome to Wake Up, Chelsea Lovell!

Originally from New York City, Chelsea came to Buffalo from our sister station in Elmira, WETM. You can learn more about Wake Up’s new traffic anchor and reporter in the video above.

Chelsea Lovell is a traffic anchor and reporter from Queens who joined the News 4 team in 2022. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter .

Kelsey Anderson is an award-winning anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of her work here.

Abby Fridmann is an award-winning anchor and reporter who joined the News 4 team in November 2020. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

Checkmate
2d ago

