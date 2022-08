Over 790 cars sold for a sales total of $469 million at the auctions in Monterey this weekend. More than 110 cars sold for $1 million or more this weekend, marking a record. There were scattered signs of overexuberant pricing: The top lot of the week, a 1955 Ferrari auctioned at RM Sotheby's, sold for $22 million — below its estimated value.

MONTEREY, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO