Two men were shot and a blind man was stabbed in Uptown neighborhoods on Sunday (Aug. 22), the New Orleans Police Department reported. A 21-year-old man was injured Sunday evening in the 2600 block of Philip Street, between Robertson and Magnolia streets. The gunman drove up in car and opened fire, striking the victim. The gunman fled, and the man was taken to the hospital by the Emergency Medical Service.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO