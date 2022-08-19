Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt managed to hush up a scandal that seriously damaged his reputationDaily Car NewsNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute to host two weeks of fun-filled fundraising eventsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
Competency evaluation ordered for mother accused of stabbing kids then posting a Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
How Did the Federal Government Fail New Orleans During Hurricane Katrina?Foodie TravelerNew Orleans, LA
brproud.com
BRPD arrests Louisiana man after searches unearth crack cocaine, marijuana and weapons
MARRERO, La. (BRPROUD) – What started out as surveillance of a parking lot on College Dr. ended with the arrest of Tyronne Green, 41, of Marrero. Detectives kept a close eye on the Jubilee Express after receiving reports of narcotics activity taking place in the parking lot. During the...
Metairie man re-convicted of triple murder
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A man who was convicted of triple murder in 2018, but had to be tried again because the verdict was nonunanimous, was re-convicted by a Jefferson Parish jury on Friday. Corey Woods, 37, of Metairie, allegedly killed three family friends while riding in their car...
WDSU
Tangipahoa deputies searching for man accused of stealing almost a $1,000 worth of purses
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in identifying a man who is being accused of stealing Michael Kors purses from a local store in Natalbany. According to deputies, the suspect stole three purses, valued at $300 a piece, from the Best Stop on Whiskey Lane on Aug. 16.
WDSU
Thibodaux man accused of shooting a man on Sunday
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — A Thibodaux man has been arrested for being accused of shooting someone in the leg on Sunday afternoon. Blake Chiasson Jr., 20, is accused of shooting a 40-year-old man in the leg after an argument turned violent. According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies...
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish authorities searching for 2 men accused of burglarizing gas station
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for two men seen on surveillance video breaking into a gas station in Pumpkin Center. On Aug. 6, deputies said the Big Boss gas station was burglarized. According to Chief Jimmy Travis, the two masked suspects broke the...
NOLA.com
Court documents detail latest on Little Woods homicide from last week
A 76-year-old man was arguing with a group of teenagers when he went into his house, grabbed a gun and started shooting at them, killing a 17-year-old boy in the process, investigators said in records filed in Criminal District Court. The documents offer the most complete account yet of the...
Couple plead guilty to stabbing Slidell motel clerk with boxcutter
SLIDELL, La. — A couple who attacked a Slidell motel clerk with a boxcutter will spend the next decades behind bars. District Attorney Warren Montgomery said 25-year-old Devin Trevon Wellman pleaded guilty to a slew of charges including attempted first-degree murder for the July 2021 attack. District Judge Vincent Lobello sentenced him to 25 years without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.
cenlanow.com
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson a no-show in criminal court
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The attorney for a murder suspect wants Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson to be found in contempt of court. He took his claim to a courtroom on Friday morning, but the sheriff didn’t show up. The sheriff’s office has explained she was not mandated...
Slidell man pleads guilty to the attempted first-degree murder of hotel desk clerk
According to reports, 25-year-old Devin Trevon Wellman admitted to attacking a hotel desk clerk on May 18 at a Days Inn in Slidell.
Northshore cops chase stolen vehicle, arrest felon
Covington Police booked a suspect into the St. Tammany Parish Jail Sunday after a chase Saturday. “A Covington Police Department Officer initiated a traffic stop on a 2016 Ford Pickup Truck for an illegal U-Turn
NOLA.com
Victims go to New Orleans court for teen robber's sentencing - and find a surprise visitor
Madison Bergeron walked into Orleans Parish Juvenile Court with her sister on Thursday, for the sentencing of the teenager who pulled a fake gun on her to steal her car, and who stole vehicles from two other people. Just before Bergeron rose to address the court, however, her sister nudged...
uptownmessenger.com
Police blotter: Two shootings and a stabbing reported Uptown on Sunday
Two men were shot and a blind man was stabbed in Uptown neighborhoods on Sunday (Aug. 22), the New Orleans Police Department reported. A 21-year-old man was injured Sunday evening in the 2600 block of Philip Street, between Robertson and Magnolia streets. The gunman drove up in car and opened fire, striking the victim. The gunman fled, and the man was taken to the hospital by the Emergency Medical Service.
Fatal crash in Marrero leaves 1 dead, 8-year-old in critical condition
NEW ORLEANS — One person was killed and three others are in the hospital after a pickup truck crashed into a car in Marrero, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Police say the crash happened at Ames Boulevard and Trinity Drive intersection after 7:30 p.m. A pickup truck...
WDSU
Stella Worley Middle School teacher aide facing first-degree rape involving a minor charge
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reported that a teacher's aide at Stella Worley Middle School was arrested for an incident involving a minor. Sophia Canales, 22, is accused of raping a minor. She faces a charge of first-degree rape. Chief of Staff of Jefferson Parish Schools,...
Man dead in Uptown New Orleans homicide
Police say the man was found dead on General Taylor Street in Broadmoor, but they did not say how he died. This is the latest in a string of violent crimes the NOPD has worked since Friday night.
thegazebogazette.com
Pass Christian Makes Arrest in Arson Case
On August 19, 2022, a suspect was arrested for arson and burglary by the Pass Christian Police Department; which happened in mid-July. The suspect was placed in custody and transported to the Harrison County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of arson and burglary. Due to the age of the offender, their name will not be released.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge man accused of setting ex-girlfriend's Hammond home on fire while her daughters, pet dog were inside
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A Baton Rouge man was arrested after allegedly setting his ex-girlfriend's Hammond home on fire while her daughters and pet dog were inside. The State Fire Marshal's Office said Danielle Johnson, 38, was taken into custody after setting fire to his ex-girlfriend's house on Billville Road in Hammond late Saturday night.
fox8live.com
NOPD investigates fatal motorcycle hit and run in N.O. east neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly hit and run that happened on Saturday, Aug. 20, before 9 p.m. in the 6800 block of Tara Lane. The NOPD said a man riding his motorcycle was hit by a driver who didn’t stop. “I...
New Orleans violence continues with shootings, stabbing, carjackings
A violent weekend in New Orleans continues with four more shootings, two carjackings, and a stabbing. At least 11 people have been shot in New Orleans since Friday night.
NOLA.com
Off-duty deputy opens fire after armed burglar tries to enter his vehicle in Old Metairie: JPSO
An off-duty Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputy working a security detail in Old Metairie shot at an armed person who tried to enter his vehicle early Friday morning, according to the department. Investigators don't know whether the suspected burglar was injured in the shooting, which occurred in the 200 block of...
