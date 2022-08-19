ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

WWL

Metairie man re-convicted of triple murder

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A man who was convicted of triple murder in 2018, but had to be tried again because the verdict was nonunanimous, was re-convicted by a Jefferson Parish jury on Friday. Corey Woods, 37, of Metairie, allegedly killed three family friends while riding in their car...
METAIRIE, LA
WDSU

Thibodaux man accused of shooting a man on Sunday

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — A Thibodaux man has been arrested for being accused of shooting someone in the leg on Sunday afternoon. Blake Chiasson Jr., 20, is accused of shooting a 40-year-old man in the leg after an argument turned violent. According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies...
THIBODAUX, LA
Slidell, LA
Crime & Safety
WWL

Couple plead guilty to stabbing Slidell motel clerk with boxcutter

SLIDELL, La. — A couple who attacked a Slidell motel clerk with a boxcutter will spend the next decades behind bars. District Attorney Warren Montgomery said 25-year-old Devin Trevon Wellman pleaded guilty to a slew of charges including attempted first-degree murder for the July 2021 attack. District Judge Vincent Lobello sentenced him to 25 years without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.
SLIDELL, LA
cenlanow.com

Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson a no-show in criminal court

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The attorney for a murder suspect wants Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson to be found in contempt of court. He took his claim to a courtroom on Friday morning, but the sheriff didn’t show up. The sheriff’s office has explained she was not mandated...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Murder#Violent Crime#The Days Inn
uptownmessenger.com

Police blotter: Two shootings and a stabbing reported Uptown on Sunday

Two men were shot and a blind man was stabbed in Uptown neighborhoods on Sunday (Aug. 22), the New Orleans Police Department reported. A 21-year-old man was injured Sunday evening in the 2600 block of Philip Street, between Robertson and Magnolia streets. The gunman drove up in car and opened fire, striking the victim. The gunman fled, and the man was taken to the hospital by the Emergency Medical Service.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thegazebogazette.com

Pass Christian Makes Arrest in Arson Case

On August 19, 2022, a suspect was arrested for arson and burglary by the Pass Christian Police Department; which happened in mid-July. The suspect was placed in custody and transported to the Harrison County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of arson and burglary. Due to the age of the offender, their name will not be released.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS

