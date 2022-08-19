Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Car and truck went into Connecticut River in Rocky Hill by accident, fire chief says
ROCKY HILL — A car and a pickup truck that ended up in the Connecticut River over the weekend were driven into the water by accident, the town’s fire chief said Monday. No one was injured during the incident, and both vehicles have been removed from the water, Chief Michael P. Garrahy said. He said firefighters were able to contain the vehicles’ gasoline leaks by setting up booms in the river to absorb the fuel, which floated to the surface.
Tractor-trailer collision on I-84 leaves trucker with severe injuries
VERNON — A crash involving two tractor-trailers on I-84 East today at 7:28 a.m. left at least one person severely injured and closed two lanes of the highway, state police said. Police said one tractor-trailer hit another that was parked on the shoulder between Exit 66 and Exit 65.
57-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash On Bristol Roadway
A 57-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a Connecticut roadway. The crash took place in Hartford County around 11:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20 in Bristol on Redstone Hill Road. Officers responded to the area for a reported motorcycle crash, said Lt. Patrick Krajewski, of the Bristol Police.
Register Citizen
Police ID motorcyclist killed in Bristol crash
BRISTOL — Police have identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night. Michael Jennings, 57, was found on Redstone Hill Road after the one-vehicle crash, which happened about 11:45 p.m., Lt. Patrick Krajewski said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators from the city’s Serious...
Eyewitness News
Driver of SUV slams into storefront in Newington
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The driver of an SUV barreled into a business in Newington overnight. The vehicle was seen lodged in the storefront of “FloorsNow!” On the Berlin Turnpike Monday morning. The location was right where the turnpike meets Kitts Lane. As of 6 a.m. on Monday,...
NBC Connecticut
Jackknifed Truck Causing Delays on I-84 in New Britain
There are delays on Interstate 84 West in New Britain after a tractor-trailer jackknifed. The incident is between exits 35 and 33, the right lanes are closed, and there are delays between exits 37 and 35. State police said the onramp and right two lanes are closed. They urge drivers...
Register Citizen
State identifies two men killed in Stonington boat crash
STONINGTON — Two men killed in a boating crash in the waters off of Stonington were identified Sunday. David Motherway, 54, of Stonington and Brian Collie, 52, of Littleton, Co., were found adrift after their boat hit a break wall off the coast, according to a DEEP spokesperson. Motherway...
Register Citizen
Waterbury man, 26, dies days after Stratford crash, police say
STRATFORD — Police say a Waterbury man has died from injuries sustained in a Thursday car crash. Jason Fonseca-Kennedy, 26, was pronounced dead Monday at Bridgeport Hospital. Police said a 38-year-old Bridgeport man struck Fonseca-Kennedy’s Ford pickup truck on Thursday. The crash occurred as the Bridgeport man was using...
Officials Identify 2 Men Killed In Stonington Boat Accident
Officials have identified two men who were killed in a boat accident in Connecticut. Authorities responded to a report of a boat accident in New London County on Saturday, Aug. 20, and found a center console adrift off the Stonington shoreline, a Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) spokesperson said.
Register Citizen
Official: Bridgeport man charged after car crash, shots fired incident
BRIDGEPORT — Police say they arrested a man while investigating a multi-car crash and a report of shots fired on Highland Avenue Sunday night. The Bridgeport Police Department received a notification from its gunshot detection system around 11:45 p.m. Sunday. At the scene, officers saw a crash involving multiple vehicles. Witnesses also told police there were shots fired in the area, according to Scott Appleby, the director of Bridgeport’s Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security.
Register Citizen
Stratford house fire displaces three residents, official says
STRATFORD — Three adults and their pet dog were displaced from their home Sunday evening after a fire broke out — the first of four blazes that occurred in town that night. No injuries were reported in the blaze, which began outside near the home’s solar and electric...
Register Citizen
Manchester man pushes woman out, then drags her with car, South Windsor police say
SOUTH WINDSOR — A Manchester man who police said pushed a woman out of a car and dragged her with it was arrested Sunday. Timothy A. Hight, 42, was charged with third-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree criminal trespass after the domestic violence incident early Sunday morning, police said. He was released on a promise to appear in state Superior Court in Manchester Monday.
2 wounded after stabbing on Metro-North train in Naugatuck
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a stabbing that took place on a Metro-North train in Naugatuck on Monday. Naugatuck police were dispatched to the town train station to assist the Metro-North police with the investigation of a stabbing incident that allegedly occurred while the MNA train was en route from Waterbury, police said. […]
Man killed in Bristol motorcycle accident
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Bristol police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened late Saturday night. Police say the investigation determined the motorcycle operator was eastbound on Redstone Hill Road at 11:44 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and crashed. According to police, the victim is a 57-year-old man, but they are […]
Bridgeport PD arrest 2 people after crash, shooting
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police arrested two people after a car crash and suspected shooting on Sunday night, which involved a short police chase. Just before midnight on Sunday, Bridgeport emergency crews said they responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Highland Avenue. Once officers arrived on the scene, evidence suggested a multi-vehicle collision had […]
Register Citizen
Hartford police investigating overnight shooting
HARTFORD — Police are investigating after they say an 18-year-old man arrived at Hartford Hospital early Monday following a shooting. At 4:35 a.m., Hartford police were called to the hospital after a gunshot victim was reported to have arrived. Police said his injury is not life-threatening and he was...
NBC Connecticut
Route 2 in Preston Reopens After Crash
A crash involving a motorcycle closed part of a busy roadway in Preston, but it has since reopened. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday on the eastbound side of Route 2 near Maynard Hill Road, according to the state Department of Transportation. While details remain limited, officials say...
Eyewitness News
Boat launch in Rocky Hill closed as crews remove vehicles from Connecticut River
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – The Ferry Park boat launch in Rocky Hill is closed Saturday after two vehicles drove into Connecticut River, fire officials said. The incident happened overnight. The Rocky Hill Fire Department said the vehicles are at the bottom of the river and are leaking gas.
Register Citizen
2 men found dead after Stonington boat crash, official say
STONINGTON — Two men were found dead Saturday after officials say their boat collided with a break wall off the coast. According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, Stonington police, fire, Environmental Conservation police and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the area Saturday morning. A DEEP...
Register Citizen
Police: Man who assaulted mother of his child in school parking lot arrested
NORWALK — A Bridgeport man accused of physically and verbally assaulting the mother of his child at a school in July was taken into custody Friday, police said. Orane Lunan, 25, met with the woman in the parking lot of All Saints Catholic School on July 9 to exchange their child. During the ensuing encounter, the woman said Lunan threatened to kill her, choked her and discharged a gun in her direction, according to police. She noted he also drove off with her cellphone, police said.
