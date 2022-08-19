Jessie J has spoken out about how she’s been “grieving the loss” of her baby, after suffering a miscarriage last November.On Instagram on Friday, the 34-year-old singer shared two images of herself, one from when she was 16 and one that appeared to be taken recently. In the caption, she went on to share an emotional message about how it has not been “easy” for her to have a baby, following her misarriage last year.“When I was 16 years old I wrote a list of things I wanted by the time I was 30,” she wrote. “1st thing on...

