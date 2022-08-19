Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Medical condition suspected in fatal DeKalb Co. crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An Ashley, Indiana man died early Sunday evening after the car he was driving left the road and crashed in DeKalb County. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Michael Lesher, 60, was driving west in the 1900 block of County Road 48 just before 7 p.m. when his Buick left the road, drove through a field and stopped after it hit a tree.
5 People Hospitalized Following A Three-Vehicle Crash In Volinia Township (Volinia Township, MI)
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a three-vehicle crash that led to the hospitalization of five people. The crash happened at the intersection of Marcellus Highway and Decatur road in [..]
WNDU
5 injured in Cass County crash
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Five people are recovering from injuries sustained in a multi-vehicle crash. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies responded to a personal injury accident that occurred around 6 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Marcellus Highway and Decatur Road. Police say a...
Fox17
Section of Columbia Avenue reopens after crash in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Part of a Calhoun County has reopened following a crash Monday morning. County dispatchers say the closure affected Columbia Avenue east of Main Street until around noon. This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information. Follow FOX 17: Facebook -...
1 dead in Van Buren Co. crash with tree
The crash happened at 5:20 p.m. on 58000 Block of 55th Street in Lawrence Township.
Shelter in place issued for ‘police situation’ near Eaton Rapids
Law enforcement has Katelin Drive blocked off.
Deputies: Child drowned in private pond near Vicksburg
A child drowned in a pond near Vicksburg on Sunday, deputies say.
Day before parking lot death, 911 caller said driver was trying to hit people
News 8 has obtained new 911 audio that shows the moments when a driver nearly hit multiple people at a Battle Creek Meijer on Aug. 8.
WOWO News
Two in serious condition after Steuben County motorcycle crash
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Two people are in serious condition after a motorcycle crash in Steuben County Thursday night. Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of State Road 120 near the I-69 overpass in Jamestown Township on a report of a motorcycle crash at just after 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, a motorcycle was found along with two occupants.
WANE-TV
Sheriff: Alcohol believed to be a factor in motorcycle crash
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two people suffered head injuries after being thrown from a motorcycle on State Road 120 in rural Jamestown Township on Thursday night, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies were called to the area of State Road 120 near the Interstate 69...
Kalamazoo Co. Sheriff: Child drowns in private pond
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says a child drowned Sunday afternoon in a private pond in Wakeshma Township.
13abc.com
Shooting in Defiance Co. leaves one injured
MILFORD TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting sent a man to the hospital in Defiance County last night. It happened just after 12:30 on Cicero Road in Milford Township. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene for an injured man. He was treated at the Defiance Regional Medical Center and released.
2 Persons Injured In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Constantine Township (St. Joseph County, MI)
St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that severely injured a Grand Rapids Resident Wednesday evening in Constantine Township. The crash happened at 5:15 p.m on North River Road and [..]
inkfreenews.com
One Taken To Hospital After Downtown Warsaw Wreck
WARSAW — One person was taken to the hospital after a downtown Warsaw wreck. First responders were called out around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, to an accident between a vehicle and motorcycle at Indiana and Main streets. A Warsaw Police officer confirmed that one person was being transported...
WANE-TV
Police: Car makes U-turn on I-69, hits oncoming car
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two drivers were hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 69 Thursday afternoon in DeKalb County. The crash happened at the 322 milemarker, 5 miles north of the Union Chapel interchange, around 4:30 p.m. According to a DeKalb County crash report, a Buick Verano driven...
abc57.com
Two-vehicle crash in Bristol injures one
BRISTOL, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 6:16 p.m. that hospitalized one person, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred on Maple Street near Legion Street. On-site investigations determined that a 45-year-old LaGrange woman driving a 2014 Chevy Impala was traveling northbound...
inkfreenews.com
North Webster Man Arrested For Stealing Vehicle, Spray Painting It
NORTH WEBSTER — A North Webster man was arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and spray painting it. Jose I. Lucio, 41, 61 EMS W23 Lane, North Webster, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and theft of a vehicle, both level 6 felonies. On Aug. 18, a North Webster...
abc57.com
Deputies identify driver killed in head-on collision with semi
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has identified the driver who was killed in a head-on collision with a semi on US 20 Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said Joshua Martens, 48, was driving a 2006 Lotus westbound on US 20 when his vehicle went left of center and crashed head-on into a semi traveling eastbound.
Highway Patrol holding OVI checkpoint near Van Wert
VAN WERT — The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be holding an OVI checkpoint from 6 to 8 p.m. today on U.S. Route 127 near mile post 7 in Van Wert County. The goal of these checkpoints is to deter and intercept impaired drivers, according to the highway patrol. Motorists are reminded to designate a driver or make other travel arrangements if they decide to drink.
Eastbound I-94 traffic routed off freeway in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – All eastbound I-94 traffic is being routed off the highway because of a crash Friday afternoon. Drivers are being routed off eastbound I-94 at the Portage Road off ramp, before being sent back onto the highway at the same exit as of 3:55 p.m., Aug. 19, Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch Authority said.
