Branch County, MI

WANE-TV

Medical condition suspected in fatal DeKalb Co. crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An Ashley, Indiana man died early Sunday evening after the car he was driving left the road and crashed in DeKalb County. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Michael Lesher, 60, was driving west in the 1900 block of County Road 48 just before 7 p.m. when his Buick left the road, drove through a field and stopped after it hit a tree.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
WNDU

5 injured in Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Five people are recovering from injuries sustained in a multi-vehicle crash. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies responded to a personal injury accident that occurred around 6 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Marcellus Highway and Decatur Road. Police say a...
CASS COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Section of Columbia Avenue reopens after crash in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Part of a Calhoun County has reopened following a crash Monday morning. County dispatchers say the closure affected Columbia Avenue east of Main Street until around noon. This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information. Follow FOX 17: Facebook -...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
Branch County, MI
Fremont, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Fremont, IN
Steuben County, IN
Steuben County, IN
Branch County, MI
Steuben County, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Accidents
Branch County, MI
Fremont, IN
Michigan Accidents
Indiana Crime & Safety
Michigan Crime & Safety
WOWO News

Two in serious condition after Steuben County motorcycle crash

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Two people are in serious condition after a motorcycle crash in Steuben County Thursday night. Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of State Road 120 near the I-69 overpass in Jamestown Township on a report of a motorcycle crash at just after 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, a motorcycle was found along with two occupants.
WANE-TV

Sheriff: Alcohol believed to be a factor in motorcycle crash

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two people suffered head injuries after being thrown from a motorcycle on State Road 120 in rural Jamestown Township on Thursday night, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies were called to the area of State Road 120 near the Interstate 69...
13abc.com

Shooting in Defiance Co. leaves one injured

MILFORD TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting sent a man to the hospital in Defiance County last night. It happened just after 12:30 on Cicero Road in Milford Township. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene for an injured man. He was treated at the Defiance Regional Medical Center and released.
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
inkfreenews.com

One Taken To Hospital After Downtown Warsaw Wreck

WARSAW — One person was taken to the hospital after a downtown Warsaw wreck. First responders were called out around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, to an accident between a vehicle and motorcycle at Indiana and Main streets. A Warsaw Police officer confirmed that one person was being transported...
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

Police: Car makes U-turn on I-69, hits oncoming car

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two drivers were hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 69 Thursday afternoon in DeKalb County. The crash happened at the 322 milemarker, 5 miles north of the Union Chapel interchange, around 4:30 p.m. According to a DeKalb County crash report, a Buick Verano driven...
abc57.com

Two-vehicle crash in Bristol injures one

BRISTOL, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 6:16 p.m. that hospitalized one person, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred on Maple Street near Legion Street. On-site investigations determined that a 45-year-old LaGrange woman driving a 2014 Chevy Impala was traveling northbound...
BRISTOL, IN
abc57.com

Deputies identify driver killed in head-on collision with semi

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has identified the driver who was killed in a head-on collision with a semi on US 20 Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said Joshua Martens, 48, was driving a 2006 Lotus westbound on US 20 when his vehicle went left of center and crashed head-on into a semi traveling eastbound.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
The Lima News

Highway Patrol holding OVI checkpoint near Van Wert

VAN WERT — The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be holding an OVI checkpoint from 6 to 8 p.m. today on U.S. Route 127 near mile post 7 in Van Wert County. The goal of these checkpoints is to deter and intercept impaired drivers, according to the highway patrol. Motorists are reminded to designate a driver or make other travel arrangements if they decide to drink.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH

