Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
E-learning training program better than no training for nurse knowledge and skills, researchers find
Adults self-report their pain on a one to 10 numerical score, while children can point to an equivalent face scale—from a green smiling face to a red crying face—to indicate their pain. Newborns, however, cannot say a number or point to a face, leaving it up to their caregivers to identify and evaluate any pain they may be in.
psychologytoday.com
How Researchers Study Schizophrenia
Schizophrenia remains a mystery to the general public, but researchers have new strategies for studying it. Schizophrenia is presently referred to as a spectrum disorder in research. Spectrum disorders are better understood through the Research Domain Criteria (RDoC) model of research proposed by the NIMH in 2014. Through the combined...
Scrubs Magazine
Nursing Quiz to Test Your Medical Skills
Nurses are required to keep track of a lot of important information as it relates to individual health and wellness. From the latest infectious disease to proper sanitation and patient safety, every piece of information is crucial. Nurses spend more time with patients than any other type of healthcare provider....
NBC Miami
How to Help Your Child Cope With Test Anxiety at School
Back to school means back to homework - and back to tests! While some students are eager to put pen to paper, others experience test anxiety. “Test anxiety is a performance anxiety before a test or exam," said Alli Lebowitz, a ER social work supervisor and therapist at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital. "It can happen because you get nervous before a test and it happens typically to kids of all ages and teenagers as well.”
KIDS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
psychologytoday.com
Nonverbal Mirroring and the Challenge of Eating Disorder Therapy
Nonverbal mirroring is a therapeutic technique that can enhance the client-counselor relationship. New research, however, suggests that nonverbal mirroring could be ineffective in eating disorders treatment. People with eating disorders often struggle with social intimacy, possibly due to oxytocin dysregulation. In counseling, the client-counselor relationship is very important.1 Being able...
psychologytoday.com
Safeguard Children's Brains as They Return to School
Schools are mostly fire-proof, but many aren't bully-proof. Encourage children to question some of the bullying beliefs that give power to bullies and remove it from victims. Spark children's empathy and compassion for those who are bullying, since it indicates they may be suffering. Children’s schools are inspected and regularly...
psychologytoday.com
It's Time to Retire "Human Resources"
It has long been known that the words we use to categorize and navigate our lives influence the way we see and interact with the world and each other. It is partly for this reason that in the workplace the term “secretary” was replaced with “administrative assistant," and why employees are often eager to assume roles with fancy titles like “Director” even if their responsibilities don't change much.
Opinion: Family Practice Medicine: A Medical Specialty Or A Primary Care Bureaucracy
The Shift Between Devaluation And Idealization Of Family Practice Specialty Is An Epitome Of How Physicians Must Steer The Healthcare Domain. Idealization and devaluation are two psychological phenomena we often encounter in the social and behavioral context.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedPage Today
APA Unveils Tool for Addressing Psych Bed Crisis
The American Psychiatric Association (APA) released a comprehensive report to address the shortage of hospital beds for inpatient psychiatric care during a press conference Tuesday. The report described a predictive modeling tool developed to help hospital groups and other community-based groups determine how many inpatient hospital beds might be needed...
psychologytoday.com
Dealing With Test Anxiety
Some anxiety before tests is useful, but too much can impair performance. Test anxiety can cause depression because students feel they cannot perform well academically. Sufficient sleep, good dietary habits, and regular exercise can help reduce test anxiety. Some anxiety before tests is useful, as it can help motivate a...
psychologytoday.com
To Flourish, Humans Are Motivated by Four Universal Needs
Psychology research has revealed four universal human needs related to flourishing and living one's best life. Although these needs are not necessary for survival, they are necessary for job satisfaction. Whether for yourself or those you lead, the set of universal human needs is a useful checklist for evaluating the...
Comments / 0