What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternflyB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Store Only Sells American-Made ProductsTravel MavenMorristown, NJ
Brooklyn Man Killed Over Electric ScooterJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
140 Migrants From Texas Arrive in New YorkTom HandyNew York City, NY
Migrants line up for help at Bronx hospital
THE BRONX (PIX11) — The newest immigrants in New York City lined up outside of the Lincoln Medical Center in the Bronx on Sunday. Many were migrants from the Southern Border who recently arrived at the Port Authority on buses from Texas.The event Sunday afternoon was organized by New York City‘s Health and Hospitals system, […]
Bused Migrants Being Enrolled In NYC Schools This Month, Department Says
(MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO/GETTY IMAGES) New York City is now looking to enroll a large number of students in their schools this fall. So far, about 1,000 children (ages 3 and up) whose families have come to the city from Texas will be enrolled in the NYC schools. The enrollment of these asylum-seeking families will be done this month, according to schools Chancellor David Banks.
Free backpacks and school supplies handed out at Bronx event
NEW YORK -- Some New York City kids are ready to head back to school thanks to a giveaway in the Bronx.The 41st Precinct Community Council handed out backpacks all day Saturday outside the Police Athletic League in the Woodstock section.Kids also got to grab all kinds of supplies to get them ready for the first day of school, including pencils, glue sticks and folders."This community was really affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, so it's really nice to finally be able to get out and just see everyone happy, see these kids happy, getting them ready for school," said V. Taveras, with Bronx Community Board 2."Every year, it gets a little bit bigger. Now, we closed down the street. We have performers and so forth. It's a lot of fun," said Eileen Manitsas, CFO of Baldor Specialty Foods.Organizers say residents started lining up as early as 6 a.m.
No more Covid quarantines, test-to-stay for NY schools, Hochul says
New York — Students in New York schools will no longer have to stay home if they’re exposed to Covid-19 during the upcoming school year, Gov. Kathy Hochul said today. “The days of sending an entire classroom home because one person was symptomatic or tests positive, those days are over,” Hochul said during a press conference in New York City. “Children are safe in clasrooms. When they’re not in classrooms and the learning stops, the traditional learning stops, it can be devastating to the well-being of those children.”
2022-2023 academic year: Here are the new schools and facilities slated to open on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s almost time for Staten Island students to return to the classroom for a new school year — and for some, that means heading to a new school building recently constructed, leased, or renovated. Hundreds of new school seats are slated to come...
Texas gov busing asylum seekers to NYC may unintentionally offer them stronger safety nets
A group of people from Central and South America seeking asylum wait in line to be helped by mutual aid volunteers outside of Port Authority early on Wednesday, August 10. The group of 80-100 traveled from Texas by bus. NYC Immigration courts grant asylum at dramatically higher rates than courts in Texas, offering asylum seekers an unexpected silver lining. [ more › ]
Adams Administration Preparing to Enroll 1,000 Migrant Children in City Schools Who Were Bused From Texas
Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday that the city has launched a program to help families seeking asylum enroll their children in public school. The city estimates that at least 1,000 children of asylum-seeking families will enter the public school system next month, with most of the students located within six school districts– districts 2, 3, 10, 14, 24 and 30. Districts 24 and 30 are in western Queens.
Bronx apartment residents say they are being terrorized, beaten by teens who come to building
Residents of the Bronx say they are living in fear and are terrorized by a group of kids that come to their building night after night. They say it has gotten so bad that they're afraid to come out at night.
NBC New York
5 Shot, 2 Stabbed in Overnight Violence in NYC
At least five people were shot, one fatally, and at least two people were stabbed in another wave of violence in New York City Sunday night into Monday morning. The fatality happened in the 100 block of Rockaway Parkway in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn around 1:15 a.m. Monday. Police responded to a call of shots fired and found a 42-year-old woman in the lobby of an apartment building, shot multiple times. She was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where she died.
athleticbusiness.com
One Dead, 15 Injured at Brooklyn Marathon
One man is dead and 15 others were injured at a marathon in Brooklyn, N.Y., over the weekend. According to CNN, a 32-year-old runner died after finishing a half marathon at the event. The runner was found unconscious, lying on the pavement after crossing the finish line just before 9 a.m.
Caribbean J'ouvert celebration returning to Crown Heights following pandemic hiatus
While the event has been plagued with violent incidents in the past, organizers are aiming to reclaim the narrative.
manhattantimesnews.com
“Evictions will grow” “Los desalojos aumentarán”
Calls grow for courts to slow rate of eviction cases. Advocates are pleading with New York’s court system to ease up on the current pace of eviction cases. On Wed., Aug. 17th, renters and elected officials rallied outside the Manhattan headquarters of the Office of Court Administration (OCA) to decry the number of eviction cases moving forward without tenants having legal representation.
4 Staten Island schools have new principals for the 2022-2023 school year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Four public and private schools on Staten Island will open their doors to students on the first day of school in September with a new principal for the 2022-2023 academic year. Here’s a look at the new Staten Island principals for the upcoming school year....
Hudson Valley Housing Issue Featured in The New York Times
The Hudson Valley region of New York is absolutely amazing. It's within an hour and a half drive from Albany and New York City. It's a great place to live if you're a commuter. The area offers all kinds of things from recreation, dining, and entertainment. It's also extremely beautiful. The Hudson Valley is a great place to live. If you can afford it and it doesn't seem like many can these days.
Back-to-school: Clothes and hair trends for the 2022 school year
Parents, did you save your bell bottom jeans and Trapper Keeper from the 90s? It's all coming back in style! But this year, kids are adding their personal touch.
Opinion: Parents Tell What It Would Take to Get Their Kids Back into NYC Public Schools
A recent story in Chalkbeat New York reported that K-12 enrollment in city schools has dropped 9.5% since the pandemic began and officials are expecting 30,000 fewer students this fall than last. Three-quarters of schools lost students last year, with enrollment of Black and white kids dropping 7.5%, 5% for Asian American students and 4.5% […]
What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternfly
Spotted LanternflyCbaile19, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. "Harming our city's wildlife is broadly prohibited, but in an effort to slow the spread of this troublesome species, the current guidance remains: if you see a spotted lanternfly, please squish and dispose of this invasive pest," the New York City Parks Department on its website.
Man brutally attacked on subway while coming home from work
In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, Intazar Dar says it happened on his way home from work just before 1 a.m. on Saturday. The suspect behind the attack is still on the loose.
NBC New York
Fake Warrant, Real Handcuffs: NYC Cop Impersonators Rob Tenants of $24K
New York City police are on the lookout for a pair of armed suspects pretending to be one of their own. The police department said two individuals claiming to be police officers back on May 6 scored a big payday robbing the tenants of a Bronx apartment. Around 6 p.m.,...
Autistic 4-Year-Old Killed After Attending Older Brother’s Funeral in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – An autistic 4-year-old boy from Queens was killed after being struck...
