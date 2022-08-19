ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska names Texas transfer Casey Thompson as starting QB

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sJDEn_0hNUiWxP00

Texas transfer Casey Thompson will be Nebraska’s starting quarterback for the Aug. 27 season opener against Northwestern.

Cornhuskers coach Scott Frost confirmed on his radio show Thursday night that Thompson won the battle with Florida State transfer Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers.

Frost said Thompson “will take the first rep” but he “wouldn’t be surprised” if more than one signal-caller sees action this season.

Thompson, who transferred in January, led the Big 12 with 24 touchdown passes last season and passed for 2,113 yards with nine interceptions in 12 games for the Longhorns.

A junior, Thompson underwent thumb surgery on his throwing hand this summer after playing through ligament damage in 2021.

“There’s no substitute for having played a lot of college football, and there’s been fewer mistakes from him,” Frost said of Thompson. “It really was a big jump, too, from spring ball to fall. That thumb was probably bothering him worse than he let on. He’s throwing it way better now.”
Coming off a disappointing 3-9 season, the Cornhuskers have a new offensive coordinator in Mark Whipple. In the same role last season at Pitt, Whipple helped turn quarterback Kenny Pickett into a Heisman Trophy finalist and a first-round NFL draft pick.

Thompson completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 2,422 yards and 30 touchdowns in 19 games over three years in Austin.

“He’s got a really good feel for the pocket, throws well, he’s doing a really good job with our run stuff, and that was a little bit new for him,” Frost said. “He’s a football-savvy kid.”

–Field Level Media

