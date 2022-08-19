Read full article on original website
SC’s Top Spots for SausageKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollarsJake Wells
Wheel to Surf Event Makes Waves in Disabled CommunityPJ@SCDDSNSurfside Beach, SC
Three Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE
Three at Lewis Babcock listed in 2023 “Best Lawyers” guides
COLUMBIA, SC - Three attorneys at Lewis Babcock L.L.P. are honored in the just-released 2023 edition of “Best Lawyers in America” and its companion piece, “Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.”. The list includes firm co-founder Keith Babcock, who has been included in the national directory every year...
wpde.com
Nominee for SC gov. to speak at Seminar Brewing in Florence on Tuesday
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham and his running mate Tally Casey will be in the Pee Dee on Tuesday. Cunningham and Casey have planned a visit to Seminar Brewing in Florence to speak with supporters. During their “Rally with Joe and Tally”, they plan...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Art Museum Affinity Group Celebrates Black Philanthropy Month and Give 8/28
Columbia, S.C. – On August 28, 2022, The Friends of African American Art & Culture (FAAAC), an affinity group of the Columbia Museum of Art (CMA), will kick off a four-day online event to raise money for its annual programming initiatives and raise awareness for a national giving campaign, Give 8/28.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Power:Ed awards a $30,000 grant to scale STEM Discovery Program targeting underserved
Columbia, SC — The Upstate Institute of Youth Programs, (UIYP) is a first-time recipient of a $30,000 grant from Power:Ed, a philanthropy of SC Student Loan. The funds will be used to support academic and STEM activities for 45 low-income, first-generation high school students in the Oconee County School District. This includes academic assistance twice a week in UIYP’s homework center, STEM & Career exploration events, and four weeks of summer day camp.
WCNC
South Carolina woman celebrates 102nd birthday
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Sunday was a special day for residents of the Shelton community in western Fairfield County. On that day, 102 years earlier, Esther Lee Lyles Wilson, was born. Known as Eula to her family, Wilson celebrated the day at home with her extended family and friends....
Prosecutors: Alex Murdaugh stole from brother; family firm
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A disbarred South Carolina attorney charged with killing his wife and son has been indicted on another round of financial crimes. This time, prosecutors said Alex Murdaugh stole $295,000 from his brother and the law firm founded by his prominent legal family a century ago.
WRDW-TV
Edgefield County superintendent nominated for statewide panel
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced Thursday nominations to the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force. Among the nominees is Edgefield County Superintendent and former Aiken County Public School District principal, Dr. Kevin O’Gorman. He has also served as the Chief Academic Officer for the...
Criminals using real name, rank of SC deputies in fake calls for cash
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Law enforcement is warning of a years-long scam where callers pretend to be with their departments. It's impacting communities around the country with local authorities, including in Lexington and Richland Counties, saying there's little they can do to stop it, as many calls come from overseas.
police1.com
Georgetown County Sheriff's Office - Georgetown, South Carolina
The Uniform Patrol Deputy enforces the laws for the County Of Georgetown by patrolling assigned areas, responding to and investigating incidents and complaints received from Central Dispatch. These duties are within accordance to The South Carolina Code of Law, along with the rules, regulations, policies and procedures of the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.
WJCL
Indictments: Alex Murdaugh stole more than $120,000 intended for his brother
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, charged in the double murder of his wife and son, now faces additional indictments. On Friday, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the South Carolina State Grand Jury issued indictments against Murdaugh, as well as two associates, for alleged crimes that took place in Colleton and Hampton counties.
Carloads of Francis Marion University students return to campus for fall classes
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Students returned to Francis Marion University this weekend ahead of the new school year as car after car pulled up to drop off students and their belongings. “I’m sweating,” McKenzie McCrorey said. “We’ve been gathering up all my stuff, and I feel like I’m moving a house.” McCrorey, a junior, […]
THE CONFESSION: ‘That’s not how we supposed to do things’ Sheriff admits mistakes in recordings with victim’s mother
Peavy said she recorded conversations because she doesn’t trust the sheriff, “He's lied the whole time,” Peavy said in an interview with Queen City News Chief Investigator Jody Barr in July.
abcnews4.com
University of South Carolina welcomes largest freshman class ever
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — This week, the University of South Carolina's main campus welcomed a historic freshman class. The 2026 class is the largest and one of the most diverse in school history. There are 6,596 freshmen enrolled for the fall semester, which is a 6.5 percent increase from...
SC’s Top Spots for Sausage
Taking a look at the top spots for sausage in SC.bestrecipebox.com. For many that live in South Carolina, sausage is a staple in many households and is used in many classic southern recipes. Although there are great establishments in South Carolina you can go to for your sausage fix, we narrowed it down to three places that are the most popular according to popularity and Google reviews.
WMBF
DHEC confirms rabid bat in Marion County; 1 person exposed
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The state’s health agency confirmed a rabid bat was found in Marion County. The Department of Health and Environmental Control said the bat was found on the ground last week near North Main and Harlee streets in Marion. The bat was submitted on...
peedeenewsnetwork.com
Pee Dee Surgical Group Welcomes New Surgeon
McLeod Health welcomes Dr. Matthew Jones to the Medical Staff of McLeod Regional Medical Center. Dr. Jones joins physicians Dr. Cary Brewton, Dr. John Gause, Dr. Amy Murrell, Dr. Keith Player, Dr. Mark Reynolds, Dr. John Richey, Dr. John Sonfield, and Dr. Johnson Walker in practice with Pee Dee Surgical Group.
dillonheraldonline.com
State Recognizes Work Of DSS Employee Dawnyelle Livingston
The South Carolina Department of Social Services’ Employee of the Month Program recognizes staff whose work exemplifies our core principles: Competence, Courage and Compassion. Dawnyelle Livingston, Economic Services, Dillon area, was recently named an Employee of the Month. “I am overwhelmed by the thought of being named Employee of...
wpde.com
Motorcycle club rides in honor of fallen Florence Co. paramedic and motorcyclist
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — It’s been more than a week since a car wreck in Florence took the lives of motorcyclist Cedric Gregg and paramedic Sara Weaver. Saturday, a motorcycle club honored Gregg and Weaver by riding from the Bass Pro Shops in North Myrtle Beach to Black Jack Harley Davidson in Florence.
wpde.com
Death investigation underway on Whippoorwill Road in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A death investigation is underway Sunday night on Whippoorwill Road just outside of Hartsville and Darlington County, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson. Hudson said right now they’re not sure of a cause of death and they’ve called out their homicide team to...
WLTX.com
Man accused of killing 5 people in South Carolina sentenced for deaths of 3
WALTERBORO, S.C. — A South Carolina man accused of killing five people over the course of six months in 2016 and 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison in connection with three of those deaths. After deliberating for about two hours following a four-day trial, the jury returned...
