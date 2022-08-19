ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Soda City Biz WIRE

Three at Lewis Babcock listed in 2023 “Best Lawyers” guides

COLUMBIA, SC - Three attorneys at Lewis Babcock L.L.P. are honored in the just-released 2023 edition of “Best Lawyers in America” and its companion piece, “Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.”. The list includes firm co-founder Keith Babcock, who has been included in the national directory every year...
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Art Museum Affinity Group Celebrates Black Philanthropy Month and Give 8/28

Columbia, S.C. – On August 28, 2022, The Friends of African American Art & Culture (FAAAC), an affinity group of the Columbia Museum of Art (CMA), will kick off a four-day online event to raise money for its annual programming initiatives and raise awareness for a national giving campaign, Give 8/28.
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Power:Ed awards a $30,000 grant to scale STEM Discovery Program targeting underserved

Columbia, SC — The Upstate Institute of Youth Programs, (UIYP) is a first-time recipient of a $30,000 grant from Power:Ed, a philanthropy of SC Student Loan. The funds will be used to support academic and STEM activities for 45 low-income, first-generation high school students in the Oconee County School District. This includes academic assistance twice a week in UIYP’s homework center, STEM & Career exploration events, and four weeks of summer day camp.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WCNC

South Carolina woman celebrates 102nd birthday

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Sunday was a special day for residents of the Shelton community in western Fairfield County. On that day, 102 years earlier, Esther Lee Lyles Wilson, was born. Known as Eula to her family, Wilson celebrated the day at home with her extended family and friends....
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Edgefield County superintendent nominated for statewide panel

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced Thursday nominations to the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force. Among the nominees is Edgefield County Superintendent and former Aiken County Public School District principal, Dr. Kevin O’Gorman. He has also served as the Chief Academic Officer for the...
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Criminals using real name, rank of SC deputies in fake calls for cash

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Law enforcement is warning of a years-long scam where callers pretend to be with their departments. It's impacting communities around the country with local authorities, including in Lexington and Richland Counties, saying there's little they can do to stop it, as many calls come from overseas.
police1.com

Georgetown County Sheriff's Office - Georgetown, South Carolina

The Uniform Patrol Deputy enforces the laws for the County Of Georgetown by patrolling assigned areas, responding to and investigating incidents and complaints received from Central Dispatch. These duties are within accordance to The South Carolina Code of Law, along with the rules, regulations, policies and procedures of the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Indictments: Alex Murdaugh stole more than $120,000 intended for his brother

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, charged in the double murder of his wife and son, now faces additional indictments. On Friday, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the South Carolina State Grand Jury issued indictments against Murdaugh, as well as two associates, for alleged crimes that took place in Colleton and Hampton counties.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

University of South Carolina welcomes largest freshman class ever

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — This week, the University of South Carolina's main campus welcomed a historic freshman class. The 2026 class is the largest and one of the most diverse in school history. There are 6,596 freshmen enrolled for the fall semester, which is a 6.5 percent increase from...
Kennardo G. James

SC’s Top Spots for Sausage

Taking a look at the top spots for sausage in SC.bestrecipebox.com. For many that live in South Carolina, sausage is a staple in many households and is used in many classic southern recipes. Although there are great establishments in South Carolina you can go to for your sausage fix, we narrowed it down to three places that are the most popular according to popularity and Google reviews.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

DHEC confirms rabid bat in Marion County; 1 person exposed

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The state’s health agency confirmed a rabid bat was found in Marion County. The Department of Health and Environmental Control said the bat was found on the ground last week near North Main and Harlee streets in Marion. The bat was submitted on...
MARION COUNTY, SC
peedeenewsnetwork.com

Pee Dee Surgical Group Welcomes New Surgeon

McLeod Health welcomes Dr. Matthew Jones to the Medical Staff of McLeod Regional Medical Center. Dr. Jones joins physicians Dr. Cary Brewton, Dr. John Gause, Dr. Amy Murrell, Dr. Keith Player, Dr. Mark Reynolds, Dr. John Richey, Dr. John Sonfield, and Dr. Johnson Walker in practice with Pee Dee Surgical Group.
FLORENCE, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

State Recognizes Work Of DSS Employee Dawnyelle Livingston

The South Carolina Department of Social Services’ Employee of the Month Program recognizes staff whose work exemplifies our core principles: Competence, Courage and Compassion. Dawnyelle Livingston, Economic Services, Dillon area, was recently named an Employee of the Month. “I am overwhelmed by the thought of being named Employee of...
DILLON, SC

