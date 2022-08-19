ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Des Moines, IA

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

Tranquil weather Monday afternoon

DES MOINES, Iowa — We've got a fairly quiet stretch of weather ahead. Temperatures today will start in the low 80s with sunshine. We'll see those temperatures continue to climb to near 90° by Wednesday. Late Wednesday evening is our next chance for rain and we'll see more...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Temperatures rise into the new work week

DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Outlook:. It took awhile to clear the low clouds out today if you were in east-central Iowa, so temperatures were limited to the 70s once again, except in the southwest part of the state. As we head into Sunday night, high pressure is steadily sinking in from the north & will control our weather for the next day or two.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Showers wrap up & temperatures rise into Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION:. Scattered clouds and showers continue to move across Iowa late today, spiraling around the back side of that stacked, upper level low churning out of the state into Wisconsin/Illinois. Like yesterday here in central Iowa, the low is spawning severe thunderstorms across far eastern Iowa & Illinois today.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Special Weather Statement for Southern Half of Iowa

(Des Moines) Fog developed in low-lying areas and river valleys early this morning. Some locations have visibilities occasionally dropping below one-quarter of a mile, according to the National Weather Service. The fog is forecast to remain over the region through the morning commute and may become more widespread, possibly lasting...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
West Des Moines, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
KCCI.com

Valley High School repairing roof after hail storm

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Major clean-up efforts are underway Saturday at Valley High School. The metro school received significant amounts of damage from yesterday's storm — including the school's cafeteria, a few classrooms and the media center. Teachers and crews were out at 7 a.m. Saturday morning,...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Hail, rain cause major damage in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Shattered car windshields and shredded tree leaves became a common sight in West Des Moines after a hailstorm tore through the city Friday afternoon. The storm reached its most intense points around 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Pictures submitted by WHO 13 viewers documented several instances of golfball-sized hail across […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms
We Are Iowa

Hail storm rolls into central Iowa Friday afternoon

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Click here for a full list of active weather alerts. Strong storms brought large hail and flash flooding into the metro Friday afternoon. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was in effect for much of southern and central Iowa until 8 p.m. Friday. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for Jasper County until 3:45 p.m.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Storm causes car-stopping flooding on portion of Hickman Road

DES MOINES, Iowa — Friday's storm in Des Moines brought about hail and heavy rain, the latter causing some flooding on a portion of Hickman Road. Where 24th Street meets Hickman Road is where a deep pond of water emerged on Friday afternoon. Some people knew better than going through it, like Andrew Williams who was on his way home in his work truck.
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KCCI.com

Storm system approaching Iowa: Here's when to expect the worst impacts

DES MOINES, Iowa — Outside of the rain on Monday and into Tuesday, most of the weather over State Fair week has been uneventful in Central Iowa. Overnight Thursday through Friday evening, however, may offer some more eventful weather as a slow-moving trough in the upper atmosphere approaches from the northwest.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Fire Breaks Out on Final Day of Iowa State Fair

The Iowa State Fair has finally come to a close. Not without an added level of excitement, though. Not only were there fried Oreos, pork chops on a stick, loads of concerts, tons of rides and carnival games, and different exhibits as always, but kids were hurt by the over-waxed slide, a streaker was arrested, a couple got engaged adjacent to the butter cow, and lastly -- on the final day of the 11-day extravaganza -- a fire broke out at one of the gazillion food vendors.
IOWA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

The Most Dangerous Animal In Iowa Is Pretty…Cute

When you're exploring local, state, or even national parks, you never know what you may find. You might even come across a new, furry friend. One state that is known for its trails, parks, and active wildlife in Iowa. Iowa has a list of critters and creatures roaming the state. But, it’s probably best to watch out for one dangerous animal because its greatest weapon is...being too adorable?
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Food Bank of Iowa cleaning up after freezer floods overnight

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Food Bank of Iowa is cleaning up after its freezer flooded overnight. The CEO says a cracked sprinkler head released water. Des Moines firefighters did not find a fire in the freezer. The good news is all the frozen food was kept safe. The...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Fire breaks out at an Iowa State Fair food vendor

DES MOINES, Iowa — A cooker caught fire at a food vendor at the Iowa State Fair on Sunday. KCCI viewer Abby Beyer shared video footage with the station, showing heavy smoke from a distance. It was located at the Turkey Leg Stand, near the Anne and Bill Riley...
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy