KCCI.com
Tranquil weather Monday afternoon
DES MOINES, Iowa — We've got a fairly quiet stretch of weather ahead. Temperatures today will start in the low 80s with sunshine. We'll see those temperatures continue to climb to near 90° by Wednesday. Late Wednesday evening is our next chance for rain and we'll see more...
KCCI.com
Temperatures rise into the new work week
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Outlook:. It took awhile to clear the low clouds out today if you were in east-central Iowa, so temperatures were limited to the 70s once again, except in the southwest part of the state. As we head into Sunday night, high pressure is steadily sinking in from the north & will control our weather for the next day or two.
KCCI.com
Showers wrap up & temperatures rise into Sunday
DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION:. Scattered clouds and showers continue to move across Iowa late today, spiraling around the back side of that stacked, upper level low churning out of the state into Wisconsin/Illinois. Like yesterday here in central Iowa, the low is spawning severe thunderstorms across far eastern Iowa & Illinois today.
Special Weather Statement for Southern Half of Iowa
(Des Moines) Fog developed in low-lying areas and river valleys early this morning. Some locations have visibilities occasionally dropping below one-quarter of a mile, according to the National Weather Service. The fog is forecast to remain over the region through the morning commute and may become more widespread, possibly lasting...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska residents could see heat indices of 125 degrees in coming decades
OMAHA -- For a glimpse of future summers, residents of Lincoln and Omaha need only spend time in a neighboring cornfield on a hot day. Moisture from the corn combines with heat and humidity to virtually saturate the air, making breathing feel nearly suffocating. That rare type of weather, when...
KCCI.com
Valley High School back-to-school activities to start Monday despite storm damage
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Water and three-inch hail pummeled the Valley High School building during storms on Friday, but that won't stop back-to-school events from starting on Monday. "I thought school was gonna be canceled or at least pushed back another day," incoming junior Cecelia Finnegan said. Finnegan...
KCCI.com
Valley High School repairing roof after hail storm
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Major clean-up efforts are underway Saturday at Valley High School. The metro school received significant amounts of damage from yesterday's storm — including the school's cafeteria, a few classrooms and the media center. Teachers and crews were out at 7 a.m. Saturday morning,...
Hail, rain cause major damage in West Des Moines
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Shattered car windshields and shredded tree leaves became a common sight in West Des Moines after a hailstorm tore through the city Friday afternoon. The storm reached its most intense points around 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Pictures submitted by WHO 13 viewers documented several instances of golfball-sized hail across […]
Hail storm rolls into central Iowa Friday afternoon
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Click here for a full list of active weather alerts. Strong storms brought large hail and flash flooding into the metro Friday afternoon. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was in effect for much of southern and central Iowa until 8 p.m. Friday. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for Jasper County until 3:45 p.m.
kmaland.com
Severe thunderstorm watch for parts of southwest Iowa, northwest Missouri until 8 p.m.
* Effective this Friday afternoon and evening from 305 PM until. * Primary threats include... Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2. SUMMARY...Several discrete cells will pose a threat for mainly hail. up to golf ball size. These may consolidate into small clusters with. a threat...
KCCI.com
Cleaning up after the storm: From yard debris, to car windows and windshields
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Local car windshield and window repair shops say they are trying to make as many repairs and replacements each day that they can. But they say supply chain issues are still a problem. So the speed at which they can make repairs is dependent...
KCCI.com
Storm causes car-stopping flooding on portion of Hickman Road
DES MOINES, Iowa — Friday's storm in Des Moines brought about hail and heavy rain, the latter causing some flooding on a portion of Hickman Road. Where 24th Street meets Hickman Road is where a deep pond of water emerged on Friday afternoon. Some people knew better than going through it, like Andrew Williams who was on his way home in his work truck.
KCCI.com
Storm system approaching Iowa: Here's when to expect the worst impacts
DES MOINES, Iowa — Outside of the rain on Monday and into Tuesday, most of the weather over State Fair week has been uneventful in Central Iowa. Overnight Thursday through Friday evening, however, may offer some more eventful weather as a slow-moving trough in the upper atmosphere approaches from the northwest.
Fire Breaks Out on Final Day of Iowa State Fair
The Iowa State Fair has finally come to a close. Not without an added level of excitement, though. Not only were there fried Oreos, pork chops on a stick, loads of concerts, tons of rides and carnival games, and different exhibits as always, but kids were hurt by the over-waxed slide, a streaker was arrested, a couple got engaged adjacent to the butter cow, and lastly -- on the final day of the 11-day extravaganza -- a fire broke out at one of the gazillion food vendors.
KCCI.com
Storm damage reported in Des Moines metro following hail storm
DES MOINES, Iowa — Large hail busted up property throughout the Des Moines metro Friday as storms rolled through the area. Hail reportedly damaged the roof at Valley High School in West Des Moines, flooding the school's gymnasium. Hail as large as 2 to 3 inches in diameter was reported.
The Most Dangerous Animal In Iowa Is Pretty…Cute
When you're exploring local, state, or even national parks, you never know what you may find. You might even come across a new, furry friend. One state that is known for its trails, parks, and active wildlife in Iowa. Iowa has a list of critters and creatures roaming the state. But, it’s probably best to watch out for one dangerous animal because its greatest weapon is...being too adorable?
Floatzilla 2022 Floating Into Iowa On The Mississippi This Weekend
Take part in the largest paddle on the Mississippi!. Floatzilla 2020 will happen this Saturday Aug 20. Experience the Mississippi River free of commercial barge traffic. All paddle crafts are welcome to participate, but only kayaks and canoes are allowed in Lock 15. This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic...
KCCI.com
Food Bank of Iowa cleaning up after freezer floods overnight
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Food Bank of Iowa is cleaning up after its freezer flooded overnight. The CEO says a cracked sprinkler head released water. Des Moines firefighters did not find a fire in the freezer. The good news is all the frozen food was kept safe. The...
Is This Really The Dumbest City In All Of Iowa?
Of the 947 cities in Iowa, there is one that apparently is dumber than all the others. That doesn't seem very nice. I've lived in Iowa and I can tell you it's more than just cows and corn. There are lots of wonderful, smart, and caring people that live in the state.
KCCI.com
Fire breaks out at an Iowa State Fair food vendor
DES MOINES, Iowa — A cooker caught fire at a food vendor at the Iowa State Fair on Sunday. KCCI viewer Abby Beyer shared video footage with the station, showing heavy smoke from a distance. It was located at the Turkey Leg Stand, near the Anne and Bill Riley...
