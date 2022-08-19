Read full article on original website
Soda City Biz WIRE
Three at Lewis Babcock listed in 2023 “Best Lawyers” guides
COLUMBIA, SC - Three attorneys at Lewis Babcock L.L.P. are honored in the just-released 2023 edition of “Best Lawyers in America” and its companion piece, “Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.”. The list includes firm co-founder Keith Babcock, who has been included in the national directory every year...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Seven Burnette Shutt & McDaniel attorneys included in new “Best Lawyers” publications
COLUMBIA, SC - Four Burnette Shutt & McDaniel attorneys are honored in the new edition of “Best Lawyers of America,” and an additional three are included in the companion piece, “Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.”. Nekki Shutt led the way with awards in nine practice areas, including...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Power:Ed awards a $30,000 grant to scale STEM Discovery Program targeting underserved
Columbia, SC — The Upstate Institute of Youth Programs, (UIYP) is a first-time recipient of a $30,000 grant from Power:Ed, a philanthropy of SC Student Loan. The funds will be used to support academic and STEM activities for 45 low-income, first-generation high school students in the Oconee County School District. This includes academic assistance twice a week in UIYP’s homework center, STEM & Career exploration events, and four weeks of summer day camp.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Art Museum Affinity Group Celebrates Black Philanthropy Month and Give 8/28
Columbia, S.C. – On August 28, 2022, The Friends of African American Art & Culture (FAAAC), an affinity group of the Columbia Museum of Art (CMA), will kick off a four-day online event to raise money for its annual programming initiatives and raise awareness for a national giving campaign, Give 8/28.
WCNC
South Carolina woman celebrates 102nd birthday
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Sunday was a special day for residents of the Shelton community in western Fairfield County. On that day, 102 years earlier, Esther Lee Lyles Wilson, was born. Known as Eula to her family, Wilson celebrated the day at home with her extended family and friends....
Criminals using real name, rank of SC deputies in fake calls for cash
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Law enforcement is warning of a years-long scam where callers pretend to be with their departments. It's impacting communities around the country with local authorities, including in Lexington and Richland Counties, saying there's little they can do to stop it, as many calls come from overseas.
Shealy begins role as PRT director
NEWBERRY — Collin Shealy has stepped into the role as the City of Newberry’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism director and said his focus is to build excitement for Newberry from those that call it home. “Often times, people that are visiting Newberry will say what a unique town...
wpde.com
University of South Carolina welcomes largest freshman class ever
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — This week, the University of South Carolina's main campus welcomed a historic freshman class. The 2026 class is the largest and one of the most diverse in school history. There are 6,596 freshmen enrolled for the fall semester, which is a 6.5 percent increase from...
WIS-TV
Swansea town councilmembers sue their own town, mayor and others over scrutinized audit
SWANSEA, S.C. (WIS) - Two councilmembers of a small Lexington County town are taking their town and mayor to court. Councilmembers Mike Luongo and Doris Simmons, represented by lawyer S. Jahue Moore, filed a lawsuit Thursday against the Town of Swansea, Mayor Viola McDaniel, Clerk Treasurer Margaret Harvey and town-hired auditor John Brown.
WLTX.com
On 13th trip across US on bike, man hopes each stop also starts important conversation
William Galloway stopped in Cayce on Sunday. He'll head to Barnwell next - and then to Florida. He's pushed forward by a subject very personal to him.
WIS-TV
WATCH: Bond granted for man indicted in Murdaugh cases, accused of removing evidence
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A bond hearing took place in Richland County for a man indicted with removing evidence in the Alex Murdaugh cases. Friday morning Attorney General Alan Wilson said Jerry K. Rivers was one of four people indicted by the Grand Jury. Rivers is accused of removing a...
WIS-TV
Spring Lake Apartments’ tenants respond to mandatory evacuation notices, ‘I am kind of stressed’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Spring Lake Apartments on Garners Ferry Road offers one-bedroom and three-bedroom housing options, and up to 12 units are in each building. Last Friday some tenants were told they needed to evacuate because their homes would be demolished. Red pieces of paper were taped to the...
coladaily.com
Richland County woman arrested for tax evasion, more than 600K not reported
South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents arrested a Richland County woman on Monday and charged her with seven counts of tax evasion. According to SCDOR officials, Zina F. Hampton, 59, of Irmo, failed to timely report Individual Income Tax returns for tax years 2015-2021. The arrest warrants allege she...
coladaily.com
Wine on the River raises money for fund established in memory of Irmo woman
The house was packed at West Columbia’s Stone River Saturday evening as people gathered for an evening of fun to help others in need. The Wine on the River event raised money for Linda's Love Fund at Lexington Medical Center, offering patients and their families emotional and psychological support through holistic health programs.
WRDW-TV
Customer Pays It Forward to helpful Starbucks worker in Gilbert
Five new rides will open in 2023 at Carowinds. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Support grows at Atlanta City Council to donate $300,000 to abortion fund - clipped version...
WIS-TV
Lexington NAACP, United Way to provide housing stability services
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington NAACP is partnering with United Way to provide housing stability services. The services include eviction/housing counseling, fair housing, mediation between landlords/tenants, survivors of domestic abuse or human trafficking, individuals with disabilities and seniors and rental assistance. You must call 803-422-8299 to schedule an...
New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollars
money in rubber bandsPictures of money (Creative Commons) A new stimulus proposal, called the Family Security Act 2.0., has been introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. Under this proposal, families would receive $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For any families with children ages six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.
Neighbors bracing for massive 2000+ home development
Several plans have been submitted, with some approved, for rezoning residential areas to industrial zones and other land rezoned for multi-family housing developments.
abccolumbia.com
Victim of Fatal Shooting in Fairfield County identified by Coroner
FAIRFIELD, CO SC (WOLO)– The Fairfield County Coroner has identified the victim in a fatal shooting in Winnsboro. According to Coroner Chris Hill, 21 year old Martez Ke’Montae Hughes, of Winnsboro, SC, was pronounced dead on Saturday August 20, 2022, at Prisma Health Richland. The coroner says Hill...
Argument leads to exchange of gunfire in Lexington County; 1 injured
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — One man is recovering after an argument led to gunfire in Lexington County. The Lexington County Sheriff's Department said that the shooting happened on Saturday night at a home on Wild Bird Lane off of Fish Hatchery Road. Based on a preliminary investigation, the shooting was preceded by an argument but ended with an exchange of gunfire.
