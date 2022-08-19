ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Three at Lewis Babcock listed in 2023 “Best Lawyers” guides

COLUMBIA, SC - Three attorneys at Lewis Babcock L.L.P. are honored in the just-released 2023 edition of “Best Lawyers in America” and its companion piece, “Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.”. The list includes firm co-founder Keith Babcock, who has been included in the national directory every year...
COLUMBIA, SC
Power:Ed awards a $30,000 grant to scale STEM Discovery Program targeting underserved

Columbia, SC — The Upstate Institute of Youth Programs, (UIYP) is a first-time recipient of a $30,000 grant from Power:Ed, a philanthropy of SC Student Loan. The funds will be used to support academic and STEM activities for 45 low-income, first-generation high school students in the Oconee County School District. This includes academic assistance twice a week in UIYP’s homework center, STEM & Career exploration events, and four weeks of summer day camp.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
Art Museum Affinity Group Celebrates Black Philanthropy Month and Give 8/28

Columbia, S.C. – On August 28, 2022, The Friends of African American Art & Culture (FAAAC), an affinity group of the Columbia Museum of Art (CMA), will kick off a four-day online event to raise money for its annual programming initiatives and raise awareness for a national giving campaign, Give 8/28.
COLUMBIA, SC
South Carolina woman celebrates 102nd birthday

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Sunday was a special day for residents of the Shelton community in western Fairfield County. On that day, 102 years earlier, Esther Lee Lyles Wilson, was born. Known as Eula to her family, Wilson celebrated the day at home with her extended family and friends....
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
Criminals using real name, rank of SC deputies in fake calls for cash

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Law enforcement is warning of a years-long scam where callers pretend to be with their departments. It's impacting communities around the country with local authorities, including in Lexington and Richland Counties, saying there's little they can do to stop it, as many calls come from overseas.
Shealy begins role as PRT director

NEWBERRY — Collin Shealy has stepped into the role as the City of Newberry’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism director and said his focus is to build excitement for Newberry from those that call it home. “Often times, people that are visiting Newberry will say what a unique town...
NEWBERRY, SC
University of South Carolina welcomes largest freshman class ever

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — This week, the University of South Carolina's main campus welcomed a historic freshman class. The 2026 class is the largest and one of the most diverse in school history. There are 6,596 freshmen enrolled for the fall semester, which is a 6.5 percent increase from...
COLUMBIA, SC
Richland County woman arrested for tax evasion, more than 600K not reported

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents arrested a Richland County woman on Monday and charged her with seven counts of tax evasion. According to SCDOR officials, Zina F. Hampton, 59, of Irmo, failed to timely report Individual Income Tax returns for tax years 2015-2021. The arrest warrants allege she...
Wine on the River raises money for fund established in memory of Irmo woman

The house was packed at West Columbia’s Stone River Saturday evening as people gathered for an evening of fun to help others in need. The Wine on the River event raised money for Linda's Love Fund at Lexington Medical Center, offering patients and their families emotional and psychological support through holistic health programs.
IRMO, SC
Customer Pays It Forward to helpful Starbucks worker in Gilbert

Five new rides will open in 2023 at Carowinds. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Support grows at Atlanta City Council to donate $300,000 to abortion fund - clipped version...
GILBERT, SC
Lexington NAACP, United Way to provide housing stability services

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington NAACP is partnering with United Way to provide housing stability services. The services include eviction/housing counseling, fair housing, mediation between landlords/tenants, survivors of domestic abuse or human trafficking, individuals with disabilities and seniors and rental assistance. You must call 803-422-8299 to schedule an...
LEXINGTON, SC
New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollars

money in rubber bandsPictures of money (Creative Commons) A new stimulus proposal, called the Family Security Act 2.0., has been introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. Under this proposal, families would receive $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For any families with children ages six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.

