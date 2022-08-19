Read full article on original website
SC’s Top Spots for SausageKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollarsJake Wells
Wheel to Surf Event Makes Waves in Disabled CommunityPJ@SCDDSNSurfside Beach, SC
Three Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
'Rising from the ashes' and how one Columbia film fest heals
COLUMBIA, S.C. — From coast to coast, filmmakers descended on the capital city in hopes of sparking a buzz around their latest films. The Freedom International Film Festival premiered several short and standard-length films. This summer was one full of blockbusters like Top Gun and Jurassic Park. This weekend...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Art Museum Affinity Group Celebrates Black Philanthropy Month and Give 8/28
Columbia, S.C. – On August 28, 2022, The Friends of African American Art & Culture (FAAAC), an affinity group of the Columbia Museum of Art (CMA), will kick off a four-day online event to raise money for its annual programming initiatives and raise awareness for a national giving campaign, Give 8/28.
Soda City Comic Con returns bringing thousands of people to Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Whether you like gaming, cosplaying, or reading comics, Soda City Comic Con 2022 is back with some of your favorite stars, pastimes, and collectibles. Thousands of excited fans have already filled the doors at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center in their finest outfits. Nicholas Williams of...
abccolumbia.com
Dr. Phil and Judge Judy are changing times on ABC COLUMBIA beginning August 29
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Here is a programming note from ABC COLUMBIA. Judge Judy & Dr. Phil are changing times effective Monday 8/29/22. Dr. Phil will air at 3pm beginning August 29. Judge Judy will air at 4pm beginning August 29, followed by ABC Columbia News at Five.
abccolumbia.com
GIANT GARAGE SALE: Columbia church hosts popular event that benefits Midlands charities
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — One of the largest garage sales in the Midlands returns to Columbia Friday morning. Put on by Shandon United Methodist Church, the 16th annual event features a lot of items to shop. “We have people from Sumter, Orangeburg, Bamberg and places like that,” said Jennifer...
abccolumbia.com
Clear the Shelters event at Columbia Animal Services
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–Looking for a furry friend? The Columbia Animal Services is taking part in this year’s annual Clear the Shelters event. According to shelter officials, Clear the Shelters is a great opportunity for shelter pets to find homes and it also helps ease capacity issues in local shelters. All adoptions will be free for the duration of the event, August 1 – August 31, making this the perfect opportunity to adopt,” said Victoria Riles Columbia Animal Services Superintendent.
Shealy begins role as PRT director
NEWBERRY — Collin Shealy has stepped into the role as the City of Newberry’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism director and said his focus is to build excitement for Newberry from those that call it home. “Often times, people that are visiting Newberry will say what a unique town...
WLTX.com
Exhibition games are not guaranteed wins, just ask Lamont Paris
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's 2022-2023 basketball schedule tips off with an exhibition game on Nov. 2 against a Mars Hill team led by former Gamecock Larry Davis. The game will give fans their first look at the first Lamont Paris team at South Carolina. Paris hopes his first exhibition game in Columbia will go better than his first exhibition at Chattanooga.
SC’s Top Spots for Sausage
Taking a look at the top spots for sausage in SC.bestrecipebox.com. For many that live in South Carolina, sausage is a staple in many households and is used in many classic southern recipes. Although there are great establishments in South Carolina you can go to for your sausage fix, we narrowed it down to three places that are the most popular according to popularity and Google reviews.
Fairfield County woman celebrates 102nd birthday
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Sunday was a special day for residents of the Shelton community in western Fairfield County. On that day, 102 years earlier, Esther Lee Lyles Wilson, was born. Known as Eula to her family, Wilson celebrated the day at home with her extended family and friends....
WCNC
Mayberry Diner recreates the 'Andy Griffith Show' for diners in South Carolina
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — If you travel 30 miles west of Newberry, you'll stumble across a blast from the past: the Mayberry Diner. Open for nearly five years now, the family-owned restaurant has become a regular fixture for the 500 people who call the town home. And as the name implies, it's meant to evoke the fictional Southern town setting from the iconic TV series "The Andy Griffith Show."
wach.com
DYE HAULS IN SCHOLAR ATHLETE NOMINATION
WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- Throughout this Friday Night Rivals season, Crosby Roofing will recognize an exceptional student athlete from each participating school with a plaque presentation prior to each game. This week’s Friday Night Rivals Scholar Athletes of the Week Presented by Crosby Roofing are Ellie Autry from Airport...
ramblinwreck.com
Jackets Down Gamecocks in Exhibition, 4-1
COLUMBIA, S.C. – No. 9 Georgia Tech volleyball cruised past South Carolina, 4-1, on the road in the Jackets’ final preseason contest on Sunday. The Jackets took care of business early, outscoring the Gamecocks by 19 total points to sweep the first three sets and clinch the match. Tech claimed the first and second sets by 25-20 score lines, using four runs of three to hold the advantage in set one and putting together an 11-2 stretch to cruise to victory in set two. In a dominant third set, an early, six-point run powered the White and Gold ahead before a late, five-point stretch closed the door for a 25-16 triumph in set three. Following the decisive third set, South Carolina bounced back to win set four, 25-16. The Yellow Jackets responded in set five with a 5-1 stretch that set up a 15-10 victory, sealing the match on top, 4-1.
weatherboy.com
Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina
While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
ciu.edu
I see God at work at CIU!
I believe that God is doing something incredible on our campus. As student body president my goal for this year is to see a revival across campus among the students. Since becoming president in May, I have actively worked to fan the spark I noticed in my junior year, into a flame.
Lamont Paris on Josh Gray: 'He's such a physical specimen'
There’s a big man on campus who was once a very highly sought after high school recruit. Josh Gray picked LSU but spent only one year at the school before transferring to play at South Carolina under former head coach Frank Martin. Part of the reason for the transfer for Gray was he felt like he fit Martin’s style better than where he was at LSU.
abccolumbia.com
Early morning fire in Lexington
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) -The Lexington Fire Service responded to an house fire early Saturday morning on Hunters Ridge Drive. According to the Lexington Police Department the homeowner was not hurt and was able to get out of the house safely.
FOX Carolina
Former USC QB Stephen Garcia expecting a baby girl
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former South Carolina quarterback Stephen Garcia is expecting a baby girl. In a video posted to Twitter, Garcia announced the arrival of their new baby by throwing a football. The ball burst open after hitting the ground and pink smoke was flowing out of the shattered ball.
WLTX.com
Weeks into his college career, GG Jackson has developed a strong bond with Gamecock head coach Lamont Paris
CAYCE, S.C. — When GG Jackson reclassified to the Class of 2022, it allowed him to enroll early as a very true freshman and begin his college career a year ahead of schedule. The former Ridge View star was the top-ranked prospect for the Class of 2023 and by...
abcnews4.com
University of South Carolina welcomes largest freshman class ever
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — This week, the University of South Carolina's main campus welcomed a historic freshman class. The 2026 class is the largest and one of the most diverse in school history. There are 6,596 freshmen enrolled for the fall semester, which is a 6.5 percent increase from...
