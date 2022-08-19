COLUMBIA, S.C. – No. 9 Georgia Tech volleyball cruised past South Carolina, 4-1, on the road in the Jackets’ final preseason contest on Sunday. The Jackets took care of business early, outscoring the Gamecocks by 19 total points to sweep the first three sets and clinch the match. Tech claimed the first and second sets by 25-20 score lines, using four runs of three to hold the advantage in set one and putting together an 11-2 stretch to cruise to victory in set two. In a dominant third set, an early, six-point run powered the White and Gold ahead before a late, five-point stretch closed the door for a 25-16 triumph in set three. Following the decisive third set, South Carolina bounced back to win set four, 25-16. The Yellow Jackets responded in set five with a 5-1 stretch that set up a 15-10 victory, sealing the match on top, 4-1.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO