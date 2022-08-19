Jury in MU hazing case to be brought in from outside Boone County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The jury in the trial of a former University of Missouri fraternity member accused of hazing will come from outside Boone County.

Thomas Shultz was indicted in June on felony counts of hazing and tampering with physical evidence. The Boone County Prosecutor's Office also charged Shultz with a misdemeanor count of supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person.

Boone County Judge Jeff Harris approved Thursday a change of venue request filed by lawyers for Shultz earlier this month. The order will require jurors for a possible trial to come from Greene County.

Hearings and a potential trial for Shultz will stay in Boone County.

Prosecutors have filed charges against 10 other people since June after an incident at a Phi Gamma Delta (FIJI) party during the fall semester.

Danny Santulli was left unable to talk, see, or walk following the October party. Santulli, who was a minor and pledging to the fraternity, was provided alcohol by fraternity members, according to court documents.

MU announced in the days following the incident the school would no longer recognize the fraternity . The Santulli family settled in May with nearly two dozen defendants named in a lawsuit filed in late January.

Schultz could appear at a court hearing at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

