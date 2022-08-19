ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wedding: Everything we know about the lavish ‘three-day’ celebration

By Saman Javed
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rYVRF_0hNUiJjC00

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are set to celebrate their wedding in a lavish three-day celebration this weekend, according to reports.

The extravaganza will reportedly take place on Affleck’s 87-acre property on Hampton Island in Georgia.

The celebration comes just over a month after the couple shocked fans with news of their surprise wedding in Las Vegas .

In an edition of her “On The JLo” newsletter on 17 July, Lopez said she wore a dress “from an old movie” to exchange vows in the chapel, while Affleck changed into an old jacket from his closet in the chapel’s bathroom.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” she said, referring to the pair’s first relationship which ended in 2004 after two years of dating and a brief engagement.

“We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight,” she added. “They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed).”

While the Las Vegas wedding was a relatively small pared-back affair, preparations for a lavish weekend are already underway at Affleck’s sprawling estate.

Here’s everything we know so far.

How many events are taking place?

According to a report by Page Six, the weekend is an “intimate celebration for family and friends”.

The festivities will begin with a rehearsal dinner on Friday evening, followed by a second wedding ceremony on Saturday.

The celebrations won’t end there, for the couple will also host a barbecue and picnic on Sunday.

“It’s going to be all about J.Lo. Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day,” a source told Page Six .

Where are the events happening?

The celebrations are expected to be held at Affleck’s home. Photographs of the estate, published by Mail Online show that huge tents have been erected and workers’ trucks are present on the property.

Security checkpoints on roads leading up to the home, asking people to “have ID ready” have also been set up.

Who will be invited?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SrJYv_0hNUiJjC00

Aside from Lopez and Affleck’s friends and family, several celebrity friends are expected to attend.

It has been rumoured that celebrity life coach and podcast host J ay Shetty will officiate the couple as they confirm their vows in front of guests on Saturday.

Friends of the couple Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel and Drea de Matteo will also be in attendance, Page Six reports.

What will the bride wear?

Lopez will reportedly wear a custom couture gown by Ralph Lauren, which has been made for her in Italy.

She wore two different gowns for the Las Vegas wedding , including a classic A-line dress, and an off-the-shoulder Zuhair Murad gown with a fishtail train.

Will they go on a honeymoon?

Following their Vegas wedding, Lopez and Affleck enjoyed a romantic getaway in Paris.

At the time, People reported that although Lopez and Affleck had planned a celebration with their family and friends this weekend, they were unlikely to take a second honeymoon due to busy work schedules.

“They don’t have a honeymoon planned yet. Jennifer says that every day with Ben is a honeymoon. Ever since they started dating again, Jennifer has truly believed that this is it,” a source told the outlet.

“She is looking forward to growing old with Ben. She is very happy and content with Ben. She couldn’t ask for anything else. She thinks it’s all perfect.”

