In 1986, a 9-year-old girl answered the door in the middle of the night. She hasn't been seen in over three decades.
Anthonette Cayedito lived in Gallup, New Mexico, with her mother Penny, and her two younger sisters, Wendy and Sadie. The 9-year-old was nicknamed “Squirrel” and her favorite color was purple. Loved ones described her as a devoted girl who was wise beyond her years and had a caregiver's heart; by age six, Anthonette was already cooking for her sisters and taking care of them while Penny worked.
Boy, one, drowns after falling headfirst into bucket as brothers battled to save him while mum was at market
A BABY boy has drowned after falling into a bucket headfirst while his mum was out at a market, police say. Ryan Gabriel Moreira Vieira, who was just 15 months old, was left at home with his two brothers in El Salvador, Brazil, when he tripped, according to authorities. It's...
Parents' shock after million-to-one Black and white twins are born looking like they are different races
A mum was left gobsmacked when she gave birth to million-to-one Black and white twins with completely different skin colours. Chantelle Broughton, 29, said people often ask whether her children are actually her own, and the tots are so rare that genetics experts have estimated them at one in a million.
Dear Penny: Should My Gravely Ill Brother-in-Law Pay for Ruining Our Home?
Fifteen years ago we paid $17,000 to renovate my husband's homestead that his mom left him. His brother had recently divorced and was on Social Security only. He's 78 now. We only asked that he not smoke inside and keep it clean, and we didn't charge rent. In the beginning,...
My Kids Are Demanding Inheritance From Their Dead Grandma—What Should I Do?
"As soon as my middle son found out my mom had passed, he called the attorney and asked for a copy of the will."
Slate
Help! I Came Into a Large Inheritance. Then My Boyfriend’s True Personality Emerged.
Our advice columnists have heard it all over the years. Each Sunday, we dive into the Dear Prudie archives and share a selection of classic letters with our readers. Join Slate Plus for even more advice columns. Dear Prudence,. I am a 26-year-old woman. My parents are well-off, and I...
Man Refuses to 'Be a Father Anymore' After Admitting He is in Love with Sister-in-Law
Can a parent ever decide to just stop parenting altogether?. The decision to be a parent is a massive responsibility and is not one that should be taken lightly in any way. Having a baby will turn a person's entire world upside down.
dailyphew.com
Teen Becomes Mom To Baby Donkey And It Changed Both Of Their Lives
High school student Payton Dankworth from Ballinger, Texas, has accidentally found herself as the momma to a tiny little baby donkey named Jack, and she couldn’t be prouder! It all started a few weeks back after she got a call from a friend who had made a heartbreaking discovery.
Teen forced to wear clothes made from burlap sacks after mother burns his only outfit in the oven
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Raising four children in the Azores was difficult for my grandparents. They had no money and could provide little in the way of food, clothing, and shelter.
Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Recognizes Late ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ Steve Irwin in Sweet Video
Bindi Irwin is keeping her father Steve Irwin’s memory alive for her daughter Grace. Irwin shared an Instagram video of the 16-month-old looking at pictures of the late Steve Irwin at the Australia Zoo. While Grace looks at one picture of Steve, Bindi says, “Do you see him? Is...
Puppies Escape as Husband on 'Night Duty' Falls Asleep in Funny Viral Video
"The mum trying to figure out what has happened and you can see her piecing it all together," one user responded.
Circle of life! Newborn baby gorilla gets her Simba moment as proud mom lifts her in the air to show her off to visitors at Calgary Zoo
A female gorilla was seen introducing her new baby to visitors at the Calgary Zoo in a heartwarming moment. The footage, shared online Thursday by ViralHog, shows the mom grabbing her baby's arms and lifting it in the air before cradling it and kissing the new gorilla's forehead, melting the hearts of visitors who witnessed the moment.
dailyphew.com
This Couple Sees A Homeless Dog Waiting Outside Their Door And They Let Him In, Now He’s The Happy New Member Of Their Family
A worried corgi was pacing back and forth in front of his door as Lauren Alondra’s boyfriend approached his house. The small dog appeared frightened and perplexed, and he was peering through the door as if he were trying to enter the home. The man immediately dialed her girlfriend from the car to let her know what was going on, and Lauren instructed him to open the door to check whether the dog entered. Fortunately, the dog did.
Growing mob of 'evil' kangaroos take over a tiny Australian town as residents sick of being injured in attacks carry large sticks when they go out and try to run over the animals with their cars
A quiet coastal town is under siege from an unlikely enemy, with some locals afraid to leave their homes because of a growing mob of kangaroos. The 220 residents of Maaroom on Queensland's Fraser Coast have been forced to carry sticks and other implements when they leave their houses in an attempt to deter the aggressive 'roos, while others have tried to run the animals over with their cars.
Internet Backs Teen Asking Stepdad to Pay Rent: 'It's Your House Not His'
The 17-year-old Redditor said he gave his mom and stepdad a "heads up" that they would soon need to start financially contributing.
nypressnews.com
Cancer symptoms: The warning sign at night that can feel ‘very heavy’
As we get older, it‘s more common to experience aches and pains. But unexplained pain could be a sign of something more serious. Unexplained weight loss – Small weight changes over time are quite normal, but if you lose a noticeable amount of weight without trying to, tell your doctor.
Teen Backed for Snapping at Parents for Naming Her After Dead Sister
"They robbed you of your own identity because they hadn't processed their grief," one user commented.
Dad Slammed After Forcing Teen to Rehome Dog for Not ‘Making Enough Time for Him’
When it comes to parenthood, teaching children about responsibilities can be a tough road to navigate. However, one dad may have taken his fatherly duties teaching his daughter to "be a responsible adult" to the extreme by forcing her to give up her dog. "My 16-year-old has a dog that...
pethelpful.com
Woman's Story of Rescuing an Abandoned Duck Is Melting All of Our Hearts
As much as we love hearing animal rescue stories and seeing how selfless humans are, it's also so sad to think about why those animals are abandoned in the first place. We will never understand how people can leave these creatures on the side of the road or in the park. It seriously breaks our hearts. We hope every animal that is left finds a future home that will care for them beyond their wildest dreams. Just like what happened for this duck!
