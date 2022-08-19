ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A look inside the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce Community Conference

The Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce is hosting its community conference this weekend at the Ritz Carlton in Amelia Island.

According to the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce , the annual conference brings together all elements of the business community, from home-based entrepreneurs to key business and political leaders, to discuss real issues affecting the region’s future.

This year's conference is sold out with more than 500 registrants. More than 60 are first-time attendees at the conference.

Here's some of what has happened so far:

Saturday

Friday

Conference members are giving back with a food and backpack stuffing community outreach event.

Hunger Fight and Prime Meridian Bank are packing 12,000 meals and 500 backpacks for children and families of Title 1 schools in Leon County.

Thursday

Preparing young people to enter the workforce and find their career paths came up during the first day of the conference.

