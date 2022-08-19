Read full article on original website
San Francisco’s Treasure Island beckons foodies, connoisseurs across the bayEd WalshSan Francisco, CA
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Love Chinese Food? These San Francisco Films Are Mouth-WateringAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco shows why it’s so specialClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
7x7.com
21 Fun Things to Do This Week (8.22.22)
Culture meets food this week at large events including Chinatown's Autumn Moon Festival, Cinematheque's annual film festival, and the 2022 Lexus Culinary Classic—plus the exciting opening of de Young's lavishly gilded exhibit, Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs. Plus, grab a fat sando and a cocktail...
Lineup unveiled for Noise Pop's 20th Street Block Party in San Francisco's Mission District
A favorite of Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong is among this year's headliners.
San Francisco’s Hideout returns to the back room of Mission bar Dalva
Industry workers and cocktails connoisseurs adore this speakeasy.
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Plan a Luxurious Road Trip Down the Pacific Coast
With so many hurdles to air travel right now – between thousands of flight cancellations and the continued unpredictability of Covid-19 restrictions – increasingly more travelers are skipping the stress of airports and planning road trips. But that doesn't mean forfeiting the amenities that elevate a vacation. It’s...
Bay Area city named ‘happiest’ in America, study says
(KRON) — The happiest city in the United States is in the Bay Area, says one study. However, it may not be the city you think of. (Spoiler, it is not San Francisco or San Jose.) Concord is named the “happiest” city in America, according to a study by HouseFresh. The city was also named […]
The Bold Italic
The Founder of This Bay Area Jam Company Says Fruit Spreads Aren’t Just for Breakfast Toast
It’s easy to believe that strawberry guava jam could bring someone a taste of joy but less typically is it known for building entrepreneurial support. MarQuita Pettis, founder and owner of That’s My Jam found joy in the process of making jams and building a business out of her homemade jam.
Cool dads and Gen Z girls alike showed up for LCD Soundsystem’s SF concert
At night one of their San Francisco residency, LCD Soundsystem covered a legendary '70s band.
Popular Açaí Bowl Chain Coming Up in Four Brand New Locations
Palmetto Superfoods is rapidly expanding across the Bay Area.
nfcw.com
Clipper pilots contactless transit pass that provides unlimited free public transport across the San Francisco Bay Area
The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC), Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) and more than 20 other transit agencies that support the Clipper fare payment system in the San Francisco Bay Area of the USA are trialling a contactless transit pass that will allow passengers to take unlimited free journeys on bus, rail and ferry services in the region.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Circus Troupe Trying to Recoup Money it Says is Owed by Tech Leader
A Bay Area circus troupe on Tuesday will hold a fundraiser to try and recoup the $20,000 it says it's owed by a Bay Area tech leader for a party he threw last summer. Dahlias Entertainment, an Asian-American led circus troupe based in the Bay Area, will stage the fundraiser virtually, and in-person in Los Angeles. The group accused prominent tech leader Japheth Dillman of failing to pay-up after he hired the group to perform at a private party at a Sonoma County winery.
Acclaimed Bay Area chef announces his departure from 3 Michelin starred restaurant, Manresa
Kinch hopes to focus his efforts on his other Bay Area businesses.
Inside the absurd groundbreaking for Sho, San Francisco's ostentatious club-restaurant
SFGATE local editor Alex Shultz's dispatch from Salesforce Park's future fine-dining spot.
hoodline.com
SF’s largest Filipino night market will return in October for its biggest season yet
The Kapwa Gardens event space at 967 Mission Street produced Kultivate Labs. | Photo: Courtesy of UNDSCVRD SF. Debuting back in 2017, UNDSCRVD SF — the Filipino night market that comes to SoMa come fall — will return for its sixth season on October 22nd for what organizers are calling its “biggest season yet,” complete with more artists, food pop-ups, and DJs than ever before.
Love Chinese Food? These San Francisco Films Are Mouth-Watering
San Francisco is no doubt a cinematic city and many well known films and television series have been filmed in the Golden Gate city.The contribution of Asian American filmmakers to American cinema is unmeasurable, and many of the best Chinese-American films were shot in San Francisco. Then, there is the food. Chinatown San Francisco hasthe city's best dim sum restaurants in what is oneof the oldest and most established Chinatowns in the United States .This bustling neighbourhood, one of the most popular attractions in San Francisco, features heavily in these selection of films shot that first found success in the mainstream art house circuit the 90’s and 80’s.
indybay.org
Kingswood Capital Management LP screws the American public at Lucky grocer’s pharmacies
Kingswood Capital Management LP screws the American public at Lucky grocer’s pharmacies. Oakland - In recent days it was reported that the pharmacies at Lucky grocers in Oakland, the Bay Area, and across the state are set to be closed around August 24, 2022. This will have an extreme negative impact upon tens of thousands of people who are dependent on getting their covid vaccinations, and medications such as insulin and other life saving drugs in a timely manor at their nearby Lucky grocers.
What to do in San Francisco this week
Cleanup in a galaxy far, far away If you’d like to help clean up the galaxy alongside Jedi, rebel pilots, smugglers (maybe even Boba Fett?), then join two costumed fan groups, Endor Base and the Wolves of Mandalore, for a two-hour neighborhood cleanup party. Instead of ridding Tatooine of scum and villainy, you’ll join the heroes of the Star Wars universe help rid the streets of the Mission of trash. Afterward, take photos with the entire crew. And since there’s snacks and treats at the...
KRON4
Dine & Dish: Angel Island
(KRON) — Angel Island is not exactly known for its cuisine, but it is a great way to work up an appetite. On the island, there is the Cove Cafe, which has plenty of snacks. In nearby Tiburon, Bungalow Kitchen sits right by the dock of the bay. For the full story, watch Dine & Dish with Vicki Liviakis.
SFGate
Report identifies Bay Area's most segregated neighborhoods
A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region's census tracts are segregated "areas of white wealth." The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region's 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation.
Where to pick apples in the Bay Area and Northern California
This was the best Golden Delicious apple I have ever tasted.
Apple workers in Bay Area push back against mandated return-to-office plan
Employees are supposed to return after Labor Day.
