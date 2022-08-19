ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears injury updates following preseason win vs. Seahawks

By Alyssa Barbieri
 3 days ago
The Chicago Bears defeated the Seattle Seahawks 27-11 in their second preseason game. But they didn’t escape without some injuries.

While Chicago avoided injuries to their starters, there were some notable players who were banged up on Thursday night. Rookie running back Trestan Ebner, who had 9 carries for 29 yards, suffered an ankle injury in the first half that sidelined him for the remainder of the game.

Linebacker Matt Adams, who’s competing for the starting SAM linebacker job, suffered a shoulder injury that also kept him out of the game. Linebacker Caleb Johnson (knee) was also sidelined.

There were also some apparent injuries near the end of the game as rookie cornerback Jaylon Jones and defensive end Charles Snowden went out with apparent injuries. But there weren’t any updates provided.

One injury that didn’t happen in the game but bears monitoring is fullback Khari Blasingame, who was spotted in a cast on the sideline.

While players who returned to practice made their preseason debuts, including tight end Cole Kmet, there were others who were held out Thursday. That includes running back David Montgomery, cornerback Kindle Vildor, defensive tackle Justin Jones and defensive lineman Mario Edwards. Rookie safety Jaquan Brisker was also held out with an undisclosed injury.

The Bears return to the practice field Saturday for their final open practice of training camp.

