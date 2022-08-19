Read full article on original website
Related
WTA roundup: No. 1 seed Daria Kasatkina survives scare in Quebec
August 23 - No. 1 seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia dropped a first-set tiebreak before coming back to win a marathon over Belgium's Greet Minnen 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-2 on Monday in first-round action at the Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby in Granby, Quebec.
FanSided
276K+
Followers
523K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0