Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Related
'I will never forget this day': Community mourns Brooklyn woman found dead at apartment building
Friends and family are mourning a woman from Brooklyn who was fatally shot early this morning inside of an apartment building in Brownsville.
Off-duty volunteer firefighter rescues neighbor from burning home in Burlington County
A volunteer firefighter rescued a neighbor who was sleeping inside the home. His two pet rabbits and snake did not survive.
Trenton Boy, 13, Reported Missing: Police
Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy from Trenton. Nahzik Amadou was reported missing from Home Avenue, Trenton Police said on Monday, August 22. Nahzik was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and black Timberland boots, police said. Anyone with information on Nahzik’s whereabouts is urged...
Several antisemitic flyers found in NJ neighborhood; police believe there are hundreds of them
Residents in Brigantine have come across flyers in town that contain antisemitic messages.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Antisemitic flyers distributed to several homes in Brigantine
Authorities in Atlantic County are investigating reports of antisemitic flyers distributed around Brigantine.
2-Year-Old Child Struck By Train At NJ Amusement Park
A 2-year-old child was airlifted to a hospital after being struck by a train at a Warren County amusement park Saturday, Aug. 20, authorities said. The child was flown in critical condition after the incident at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township around 1:05 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. The incident remains under investigation.
Police: 14-year-old driver threw gun away during police chase
A 14-year-old is accused of throwing away a gun during a police case in Paterson.
insidernj.com
Platkin Announces Charges Against Trenton Police Officer who Allegedly Hid Gang Ties
Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin today announced charges against a Trenton police officer, alleging he falsified his job application to conceal his connections to a street gang and conspired to help an inmate plan a retaliatory assault. Rudy Lopez, 36, of Hamilton has been charged with official misconduct, conspiracy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Victim identified in fatal South Jersey shooting
A man shot multiple times early Friday morning in Egg Harbor has been identified, authorities said. Charles Wynn, 31, of Pleasantville, was pronounced dead shortly after police responded to a report of gunshot victim, Atlantic County Prosecutor William E. Reynolds said. Wynn was found by officers shortly after 4 a.m....
State Police ID Passenger, 31, Killed In Fiery South Jersey Crash
A 31-year-old passenger killed when the car she was riding in struck a highway overpass in Gloucester County has been identified, authorities said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at 3:46 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. The passenger, Shaneira A. McPherson, of Glassboro, sustained fatal injuries, according to Trooper Brandi Slota, a...
NYPD: 27-year-old shot in the back in Brooklyn; 2 in custody
Police say a man was shot in the back in Brooklyn Sunday.
Brigantine, NJ, Police Investigating Offensive Flyers Left Across City
Authorities in Brigantine say they are investivating offensive flyers that were distributed across the city. According to the Brigantine Police Department, "unknown parties left bias/offensive paperwork in plastic bags throughout the island." Officers say that it does not appear that any specific person was targeted, however, an investigation is just...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: 2 bodies discovered with gunshot wounds inside vehicle in Paterson
Police say a man and woman were found in the vehicle with gunshot wounds.
fox29.com
Burlington County home gutted after 2-alarm fire
MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A Burlington County home was ravaged by flames Sunday evening. Fire crews got the call about 6:45 Sunday evening for a house fire in Mansfield Township. Multiple crews were dispatched after the fire grew to two-alarms by 7 p.m. Firefighters had the fire under control in...
Beloved French bulldog stolen from 13-year-old boy walking him in New Jersey
It happened as the boy and his dog, Ted "Teddy" DiBiase -- named after the former professional wrestler who went by the moniker the Million Dollar Man -- walked along South 19th Street.
ID Sought For Dirt Bike Rider Heading Across Free Bridge From PA To Phillipsburg, Police Say
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a dirt bike rider who was heading across the Free Bridge from Easton into Phillipsburg on Sunday, August 21. The rider, pictured above, was seen traveling across the Free Bridge from Easton into Phillipsburg and turning right onto South Main Street around 5:10 p.m., police said.
South Jersey man killed in ATV crash, police say
A 24-year-old man was killed after crashing an all-terrain vehicle on Friday in Gloucester County, authorities said. Officers from the Franklin Township police department and first responders from the Franklinville fire department and Gloucester County EMS found James McCormick with severe injuries when they arrived just before 11 p.m., Franklin police said in a statement.
‘Tragedy:’ Family Raising Money For Burial After Beloved Trenton Native Dies In Sleep, 28
A heartbroken family has launched a fundraiser with hopes of collecting money to bury a beloved 28-year-old Trenton native who unexpectedly died in his sleep. Daqueece Washington died on Thursday, August 11, his obituary says. A native of Trenton, Daqueece attended Trenton Central High School, according to his social media...
Glassboro NJ Woman Killed in Accident on Route 42
An early morning crash Saturday off Route 42 in Gloucester County took the life of a Glassboro woman. The accident reportedly happened in the northbound lanes of Route 42 (Black Horse Pike) in Washington Township just before 4 a.m. Saturday, NJ.com reports. A Jeep Shaneira A. Mcpherson was a passenger...
News 12
KIYC: Woman fights for compensation after car gets swallowed by sinkhole in Essex County
A woman whose car was swallowed up by a sinkhole last week in Essex County may be out of luck when it comes to getting help paying for a new vehicle. And a Kane In Your Corner investigation finds she isn't alone, because New Jersey law is stacked against drivers.
Comments / 0