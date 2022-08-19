ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton Boy, 13, Reported Missing: Police

Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy from Trenton. Nahzik Amadou was reported missing from Home Avenue, Trenton Police said on Monday, August 22. Nahzik was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and black Timberland boots, police said. Anyone with information on Nahzik’s whereabouts is urged...
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

2-Year-Old Child Struck By Train At NJ Amusement Park

A 2-year-old child was airlifted to a hospital after being struck by a train at a Warren County amusement park Saturday, Aug. 20, authorities said. The child was flown in critical condition after the incident at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township around 1:05 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. The incident remains under investigation.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Victim identified in fatal South Jersey shooting

A man shot multiple times early Friday morning in Egg Harbor has been identified, authorities said. Charles Wynn, 31, of Pleasantville, was pronounced dead shortly after police responded to a report of gunshot victim, Atlantic County Prosecutor William E. Reynolds said. Wynn was found by officers shortly after 4 a.m....
fox29.com

Burlington County home gutted after 2-alarm fire

MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A Burlington County home was ravaged by flames Sunday evening. Fire crews got the call about 6:45 Sunday evening for a house fire in Mansfield Township. Multiple crews were dispatched after the fire grew to two-alarms by 7 p.m. Firefighters had the fire under control in...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

South Jersey man killed in ATV crash, police say

A 24-year-old man was killed after crashing an all-terrain vehicle on Friday in Gloucester County, authorities said. Officers from the Franklin Township police department and first responders from the Franklinville fire department and Gloucester County EMS found James McCormick with severe injuries when they arrived just before 11 p.m., Franklin police said in a statement.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Glassboro NJ Woman Killed in Accident on Route 42

An early morning crash Saturday off Route 42 in Gloucester County took the life of a Glassboro woman. The accident reportedly happened in the northbound lanes of Route 42 (Black Horse Pike) in Washington Township just before 4 a.m. Saturday, NJ.com reports. A Jeep Shaneira A. Mcpherson was a passenger...
GLASSBORO, NJ

