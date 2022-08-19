Read full article on original website
Coroner ID’s victim in deadly James Island shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner identified a man killed in a Saturday shooting on James Island. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified Trever Heyward Jr. (27), of Charleston, who was pronounced dead in the shooting. Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Grimball Road bar in reference to shots fired around 2 a.m. […]
cbs17
‘Disturbance’ at Chuck E Cheese involved ‘numerous adults,’ Charleston police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities responded to a North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese on Saturday evening for reports of a disturbance. Officials with the North Charleston Police Department said the disturbance took place “between numerous adults.”. It is unknown if any arrests have been made. The restaurant...
Coroner identifies man killed in Ladson single-car crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man killed in a deadly crash Sunday is identified by the Dorchester County Coroner. Coroner Paul Brouthers released the name of Kendoni Brown, 47, who died after his car veered off Wallace Ackerman Drive and crashed into a pond early Sunday morning. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene […]
31-year-old man held on murder charge in death of woman in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman is dead and a 31-year-old is in the Dillon County Detention Center facing a murder charge, according to Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Authorities arrested Kyle Church early Sunday morning after being called at about 3:15 a.m. to an address on Southwind Road, which is just outside Dillon, Pernell said. […]
abcnews4.com
Driver dead after car enters pond in Dorchester County, SCHP says
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol officials say one person is dead after their car left the road and entered a pond Sunday morning. The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, on Wallace Ackerman Drive- about two miles east of Summerville. The driver and sole...
LOOK: 8-Year-Old Boy Discovers Enormous, Fossilized Shark Tooth at Myrtle Beach
A curious eight-year-old’s beach vacation became the trip of a lifetime after he discovered a fossilized shark tooth from a long-extinct species. Young Riley Gracely traveled to Myrtle Beach, S.C., with his father, Justin Gracely, his mother and his brother, Collin. During the trip, the family stopped by an educational fossil-hunting expedition facility in Summerville, South Carolina, known as Palmetto Fossil Excursions.
Three people injured in Horry County crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County. It happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday near Highway 501 and Factory Stores Boulevard, near the Tanger Outlets, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area due to lanes being blocked. […]
WMBF
A ‘pawsome’ find: Rescue crews find lost puppy during wreck on I-95, return to owner
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A rescue crew had an unexpected visitor while responding on Saturday to a crash along I-95 in Florence County. Windy Hill Fire Rescue was working the wreck when they found a puppy. It turns out, that a Windy Hill Fire Rescue crew had responded...
WMBF
Fire discovered in electrical room at North Myrtle Beach building, officials say
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Firefighters were called to a building fire late Saturday night in North Myrtle Beach. North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded around 10 p.m. to the 500 block of South Ocean Boulevard, in the area of the Tidewater Condos, for a reported structure fire.
Body of missing woman found in SC river, ex committed suicide
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner has confirmed that the body of a woman missing for the past week was located in a river Friday. Shortly after, her ex — who had been arrested in connected to her disappearance — was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Megan Rich was last […]
1 dead after car veers into pond near Summerville
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a pond near Summerville early Sunday morning. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling north on Wallace Ackerman Drive. The driver veered off the right side of the road and into a pond. The crash happened on […]
WMBF
Family’s North Myrtle Beach vacation takes scary turn after fiery crash destroys family cars, rental home
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Lehoisky family is dealing with the unimaginable after a car crashes into their rented beach property, creating a nightmare situation for the family of 28. After a year of planning, booking a rental home and getting their large family together, the Lehoiskys said their...
counton2.com
Crews working I-26 crash near I-526 interchange
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists on I-26 Monday morning may experience delays after an eastbound crash. According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), the crash happened just before 7 a.m. on I-26 eastbound near mile marker 212. This is near the I-526 interchange. The crash prompted...
Lane of Highway 501 lane near Carolina Bays Parkway reopened after vehicle fire
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A section of Highway 501 North at Carolina Bays Parkway has been reopened after a vehicle fire early Sunday afternoon, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s traffic-monitoring website. The fire closed a northbound lane while emergency crews worked at the scene. No additional details were immediately available. Count […]
WLTX.com
Man accused of killing 5 people in South Carolina sentenced for deaths of 3
WALTERBORO, S.C. — A South Carolina man accused of killing five people over the course of six months in 2016 and 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison in connection with three of those deaths. After deliberating for about two hours following a four-day trial, the jury returned...
Crews respond to motorcycle crash on Hwy 17 in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities have closed one lane on Highway 17 following a motorcycle crash Saturday morning. According to Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, a motorcycle crash happened in the parking lot of Old Richard’s around 10:15 a.m. Old Richard’s is located on Highway 17 near Long Point Road. AMFD says one person received minor […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Coroner: SC Woman’s body found, now ex-boyfriend turns up dead
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — The body of a woman previously reported as missing was found this week in a South Carolina marsh, and her ex-boyfriend at the crux of the investigation was found dead hours later of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot, authorities said. Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo...
Williamsburg County high school football coach on paid leave after arrest for DUI in Florence County
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Williamsburg County football coach arrested Friday night on a DUI charge has been placed on paid administrative leave, the school district said on Monday. Byron Abram, a teacher, head coach and athletic director at Hemingway High School, was arrested by Florence police and charged with one count of driving under […]
live5news.com
Coroner confirms body pulled from marsh is missing Charleston woman, suspect dead from apparent suicide
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that the body pulled from waters near Lighthouse Point off James Island Friday morning is a Charleston woman that was last seen more than a week ago. Megan Rich, 41, from Summerville, was last seen on Aug. 12...
live5news.com
Deputies investigating fatal James Island shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating an early-morning shooting on James Island that left one person dead. Deputies responded around 2 a.m. to a report of shots fired on Grimball Road near Riverland Drive. On arrival, they discovered a man...
