Surfside Beach, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Coroner ID’s victim in deadly James Island shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner identified a man killed in a Saturday shooting on James Island. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified Trever Heyward Jr. (27), of Charleston, who was pronounced dead in the shooting. Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Grimball Road bar in reference to shots fired around 2 a.m. […]
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies man killed in Ladson single-car crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man killed in a deadly crash Sunday is identified by the Dorchester County Coroner. Coroner Paul Brouthers released the name of Kendoni Brown, 47, who died after his car veered off Wallace Ackerman Drive and crashed into a pond early Sunday morning. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene […]
Outsider.com

LOOK: 8-Year-Old Boy Discovers Enormous, Fossilized Shark Tooth at Myrtle Beach

A curious eight-year-old’s beach vacation became the trip of a lifetime after he discovered a fossilized shark tooth from a long-extinct species. Young Riley Gracely traveled to Myrtle Beach, S.C., with his father, Justin Gracely, his mother and his brother, Collin. During the trip, the family stopped by an educational fossil-hunting expedition facility in Summerville, South Carolina, known as Palmetto Fossil Excursions.
WBTW News13

Three people injured in Horry County crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County. It happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday near Highway 501 and Factory Stores Boulevard, near the Tanger Outlets, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area due to lanes being blocked. […]
WSPA 7News

Body of missing woman found in SC river, ex committed suicide

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner has confirmed that the body of a woman missing for the past week was located in a river Friday. Shortly after, her ex — who had been arrested in connected to her disappearance — was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Megan Rich was last […]
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead after car veers into pond near Summerville

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a pond near Summerville early Sunday morning. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling north on Wallace Ackerman Drive. The driver veered off the right side of the road and into a pond.   The crash happened on […]
counton2.com

Crews working I-26 crash near I-526 interchange

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists on I-26 Monday morning may experience delays after an eastbound crash. According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), the crash happened just before 7 a.m. on I-26 eastbound near mile marker 212. This is near the I-526 interchange. The crash prompted...
WBTW News13

Lane of Highway 501 lane near Carolina Bays Parkway reopened after vehicle fire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A section of Highway 501 North at Carolina Bays Parkway has been reopened after a vehicle fire early Sunday afternoon, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s traffic-monitoring website. The fire closed a northbound lane while emergency crews worked at the scene. No additional details were immediately available. Count […]
WLTX.com

Man accused of killing 5 people in South Carolina sentenced for deaths of 3

WALTERBORO, S.C. — A South Carolina man accused of killing five people over the course of six months in 2016 and 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison in connection with three of those deaths. After deliberating for about two hours following a four-day trial, the jury returned...
WCBD Count on 2

Crews respond to motorcycle crash on Hwy 17 in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities have closed one lane on Highway 17 following a motorcycle crash Saturday morning. According to Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, a motorcycle crash happened in the parking lot of Old Richard’s around 10:15 a.m. Old Richard’s is located on Highway 17 near Long Point Road. AMFD says one person received minor […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Coroner: SC Woman’s body found, now ex-boyfriend turns up dead

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — The body of a woman previously reported as missing was found this week in a South Carolina marsh, and her ex-boyfriend at the crux of the investigation was found dead hours later of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot, authorities said. Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo...
live5news.com

Deputies investigating fatal James Island shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating an early-morning shooting on James Island that left one person dead. Deputies responded around 2 a.m. to a report of shots fired on Grimball Road near Riverland Drive. On arrival, they discovered a man...
