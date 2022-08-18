Read full article on original website
Starbucks recently pulled an item from their latest offerings after customers and employees reported that it made them sick. Just a couple months after making its debut on the Starbucks summer menu, the Chicken, Maple Butter, and Egg Sandwich finds itself being pulled from shelves. This high-protein sandwich is made of “breaded white-meat chicken, fluffy eggs, and a maple butter spread on a toasted oat-biscuit roll.”
If you’re a regular Starbucks customer, it’s likely that you already have your favorites. But with dozens of beverages available at the popular coffeehouse chain and over 170,000 ways to customize them, it can be very exciting to order something you haven’t tried before. So, whether you’re a loyal patron who is in the mood to try something new or a curious first-timer looking for recommendations, we’ve got you covered. Below is a list of some of the best drinks of Starbucks you need to try at least once.
While the first day of fall is a little more than a month away, many people are excited to bid goodbye to the most sweltering time of year, get out their coats, and eat something pumpkin spice-flavored as soon as possible. But if summer is your favorite time of year...
While there’s never a shortage of tasty, creative seasonal drinks to look forward to at Starbucks (hello, Pumpkin Spice!) it’s only natural that a few less than delicious ones will find their way into the mix every now and then. Not every drink can be everyone’s cup of tea (no pun intended), and that seems to be the case with the new Cold Brew with Lemonade, according to employees on the internet.
A customer with severe allergies has called out her local Starbucks after she claimed a barista ignored her allergy requests, potentially putting her life at risk.Mia Silverman, who says she has more than 50 allergies and goes by @theallergicgirl on TikTok, described the recent experience in a video which has since been viewed more than 100,000 times. In the three-minute clip, Silverman said she was “debating” on making a video about her recent Starbucks trip, but decided to share her experience in an effort to call attention to the issues faced by people with severe food allergies.The 19-year-old college...
McDonald's lovers had to take some unfortunate hits over the course of the pandemic due to budget cuts and supply chain issues, including the loss of all-day breakfast and several key menu items. However, some of those items could be coming back — and in some locations, they already are. McDonald's has quietly brought back breakfast bagel sandwiches. In the wake of the item's initial disappearance, the fast food chain confirmed in July that breakfast bagels are now back on the menu.
Some Cracker Barrel fans were outraged after the chain announced it was adding Impossible Sausage, a plant-based protein, to the breakfast menu.
With Taco Bell, Del Taco, and Taco Bueno setting up shop in practically every part of the U.S., it's easy to take the fast food route when in the mood for a tortilla-wrapped lunch. But Trader Joe's Mini Beef Tacos, tiny taco treats that only call for an air fryer, oven, or microwave to prepare (per BecomeBetty.com), can offer another answer for those looking for a quick way to solve their taco cravings.
Lyons Magnus, maker of "nutritional and beverage products," has made a significant expansion of a recall it issued on July 28. At that time, it recalled 53 different drinks due to the potential for microbial contamination from cronobacter sakazakii. The expanded recall shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)...
I've worked as a Starbucks barista for more than ten years, and I like educating anybody who will listen about coffee. I work as a barista full-time and I adore it. I'm going to respond to a few inquiries I get daily concerning Starbucks' latte-making process. A latte is by definition made up of steamed milk, milk froth, and espresso shots. In addition to its components, a latte differs from other espresso-based drinks in how it is put together. Starbucks uses a unique process and ingredients.
POPULAR beverage products used at Starbucks and sold at Costco is being pulled off shelves over fears of contamination. The US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) said the Lyons Magnus, the company behind drinks, like Oatly, is voluntarily recalling some of its products due to microbial contamination. The products are...
We've all heard about chocolate bars getting smaller over the years, but what about burgers?. I know, it had never really crossed my mind either, but there's some people out there who think there is a big conspiracy going on at McDonald's. Rumours began doing the rounds when someone compared...
Cold coffee is the summertime treat we can’t live without. It’s refreshing and packed with caffeine — what’s not to love? But going out in the heat and spending money on your favorite iced or frozen latte can get a little exhausting, so Aldi has a solution. The grocery store chain already sells a popular pre-made iced coffee drink, and now they are also selling a Latte & Frappe Mix!
People love Chick-fil-A. The fast-food chicken chain has used a relatively limited menu that leans heavily on its signature fried-chicken patty to become not just popular but loved. Other fast-food chains are popular -- think McDonald's (MCD) and fried chicken rival Popeyes. But consumers view those brands in different ways....
Summer is officially coming to an end which only means one thing: Fall is right around the corner. And with that being said, nothing captures the essence of this season better than a Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL). It’s an iconic drink for the brand, and fans have come to love it through the years. With only a few weeks to go before the “ber months” start, there’s no denying that many of us are curious to find out when this drink will return on the menu. Luckily, Instagram user @Markie_devo has provided us with a promising answer.
Trader Joe's has an uncanny ability to create the products we really want before we even know we want them. So, in the absence of Mexican Pizza from the Taco Bell menu, they gifted us the solution we needed. Thanks to Trader Joe's, we can now enjoy the favorite flavors of the beloved Mexican Pizza easy from the freezer, in our very own kitchens — for even less than you'd pay in the drive-thru.
Globally, the demand for plant-based options has been on the rise over the last five years. Per Food Revolution Network, sales of plant-based meats and dairy totaled more than $29 billion in 2020, and in a 10-year period, the numbers are expected to rise to $162 billion. Besides items at the grocery store, restaurants have also been jumping on the trend. In 2018, plant-based menu items rose by 51%, and plant-based food consumption in the United States increased by 300%, according to Foodable Network.
Vegetarian and vegan fans of Taco Bell have been hoping the chain restaurant would start serving a vegan meat for quite some time — and the company is finally trialing a new product at select locations! But what exactly is the new Taco Bell vegan meat made of, and how can customers try it during this pilot period?
