Hailey Bieber Is Practically Busting Out Of This 'Avocado' Corset Dress—Her Curves Are Insane!
Hailey Bieber hasn’t been shy about flaunting her enviable curves lately. Fresh from wowing fans with her racy Skims Swim one-piece while on vacation with husband Justin Bieber, the 25-year-old Rhode skincare founder has floored everyone yet again, this time thanks to a six-image carousel that she shared to her instagram account on July 17th.
People
Justin and Hailey Bieber Join the Kardashians at Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila at Party in Malibu
Kendall Jenner is raising a glass. The 26-year-old model's inner circle joined her to celebrate the second annual summer party for her 818 Tequila brand Thursday night. Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble stepped out for the event at Soho House's Little Beach House Malibu, which Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber also attended. PEOPLE was at the event, where Kris, 66, led a congratulatory toast.
Hailey Bieber & Justin Bieber Wear Contrasting Outfits to Kendall Jenner’s 818 Launch Party
Justin and Hailey Bieber stepped out together in style on Thursday in Malibu, Calif., for Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila party, which celebrated the launch of the alcohol brand’s newest spirit. Hailey wore a head-to-toe noir ensemble styled by Karla Welch to the gathering. Her outfit comprised a one-piece V-neck blazer cutout and skirt. Its design entailed a front-tie composition, long-sleeves and flap pockets at each hip to resemble this suit jacket’s style. She paired the two-in-one combination with hold-up stockings. She coupled her all-black number with a pair of chunky leather loafers. As for accessories, the Rhode founder and model sported angular...
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos
Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
Kylie Jenner Wears A Slinky Silk Dress In Bed And Leaves Instagram Followers Speechless: 'Rise And Shine'
Kylie Jenner proved that yet another classic 90s trend is still in full swing— the silky slip dress. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, donned a curve-hugging item in a new Instagram post for her 364 million followers, and paid homage to an old meme in the process. Fans, of course, couldn’t get enough of it all, as seen in her comment section.
People
Khloé Kardashian Shares Cute Photo of Daughter True After Welcoming Baby Boy: 'Happy Sweet Girl'
Khloé Kardashian is showing her daughter some love after welcoming a new addition to the family. Over the weekend, the Good American co-founder, 38, gave her 4-year-old True a special shout-out on Instagram, calling the little one her "happy sweet girl." In the cute photo, True sits on a...
Scott Disick Steps Out With Mystery Woman for Malibu Date Night
Watch: Scott Disick Celebrates Son Mason Graduating From 6th Grade. Scott Disick is enjoying some time by the beach before summer is over. The Talentless founder was spotted leaving dinner at Nobu in Malibu, Calif., with a mystery brunette on Aug 16. For the outing, Scott wore a white and green windbreaker, black shirt and camo pants. The reality TV star paired his casual fit with brown baseball cap and white sneakers. As for his dinner companion, she kept it sleek and simple with a little black dress and a pair of strappy black heels.
Cheryl Burke Celebrates 4 Years of Sobriety Amid Divorce From Matthew Lawrence: I ‘Choose Me Instead’
A major milestone. Cheryl Burke celebrated four years of sobriety amid her headline-grabbing split from husband Matthew Lawrence. “Realizing I just celebrated 4 years of my sobriety 🙏🏼,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 38, announced in a TikTok video shared on Sunday, August 14, which she captioned with several celebratory emojis. Burke’s post included several hashtags, from “#soberlife” to “#onedayatatime” and “#choosemeinstead.”
Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit
Looking good, Tori Spelling! The starlet showed off her tiny frame in a red-hot swimsuit in order to promote her latest project. "Christmas in July {I mean August 🎄}…-It’s happening this week on #AtHomeWithTori on @vizio WatchFree+ on demand. My bff @jessamer and I plan an amazing #christmasinjuly pool party for our families," she captioned a slew of photos. "Complete with foam aka snow thx to @itsfoamtime and obsessed with ornament pool balls from @theholiball that we can also decorate the home with in December too!-Plus… my boy bestie @joshflagg1 cooks with me in the kitchen this week! He teaches...
realitytitbit.com
Travis Barker is unrecognizable in throwback picture from 20 years ago
After friend Luke Burrett posted a throwback pic of Travis Barker with hair, fans think the pop punk star is unrecognizable. Nowadays, we’re all used to Travis Barker’s no hair look. It’s hard to remember a time when Travis did have hair, in fact, fans now don’t recognize him after friend Luke Burrett posted a throwback pic. The debate amongst fans is now what they prefer.
Wells Adams Reveals Why His Wedding to Sarah Hyland Will Be “Off the Wall”
Watch: Wells Adams Hopeful For a Summer Wedding With Sarah Hyland. After popping the question to Sarah Hyland three years ago, Wells Adams is ready to share a few small details of what fans can expect from their upcoming wedding. The main thing to know? He teased that their cake...
Narcity
Olivia Wilde Was Seen Dancing Her Heart Out At A Harry Styles Toronto Concert (VIDEOS)
Olivia Wilde was supporting Harry Styles at his Toronto concert on August 16 — and the famous actress and director did not come to play. Wilde was watching the show in a sectioned-off area in the pit of Scotiabank Arena this past Tuesday, according to a tweet, and based on several social media posts, it looked like she had a fabulous time.
Scott Disick Flipped His Lamborghini In Terrifying Car Crash: See Photos Of The Wreck
Scott Disick was reportedly involved in a car accident on Sunday (Aug. 21) around 3:00 p.m. in Calabasas, California, according to TMZ. Scott, 39, suffered “only minor injuries,” but one wouldn’t think that after seeing the pics of his wrecked car. In the photos obtained by TMZ, Scott’s Lamborghini SUV lies on its side while in the street, leaving wreckage strewn across the street. The photos also show a demolished stone mailbox on its side. He was reportedly the only one in the vehicle when it rolled, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also “didn’t appear impaired,” according to TMZ’s sources.
Paris Jackson, 24, Sweetly Holds Hands With Brother Prince, 25, At Charity Gala: Photos
Siblings Paris Jackson, 24, and Prince Jackson, 25, stepped out for a night on the town together on August 19. The two were spotted sweetly holding hands at the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala on Friday evening, held at the iconic Beverly Hilton Hotel. Michael Jackson‘s oldest kids both looked very sharp as they got dressed up for the event, while Prince smiled big for the cameras.
‘America’s Got Talent’s Sofia Vergara Posts Stunning Pics From ‘Modern Family’ Co-star’s Wedding
The hit ABC TV comedy series Modern Family may have come to an end, but the bonds the players made during the show’s successful run will never break. So, it’s no surprise that when one of the show’s stars, Sarah Hyland, tied the knot her Modern Family costars were there to celebrate. And, thankfully Sofia Vergara, one of Sarah Hyland’s former costars and current judge for the wildly successful talent competition series, America’s Got Talent was there to capture some of the wedding’s sweetest moments!
Brian Austin Green Snuggles Up To Son Zane, 2 Mos, On A Walk: Photos
Super dad! Brian Austin Green proved once again he is quite the doting father, as he shared a sweet snap of himself on a walk with his son Zane, whom he welcomed with his girlfriend Sharna Burgess in June. The Beverly Hills 90210 alum held Zane to his chest in a front-facing baby carrier as he captioned the photo, “Getting so big so fast !! Almost 2 months already.”
Pregnant Heather Rae Young’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child With Tarek El Moussa
Already proud! Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) and Tarek El Moussa announced her pregnancy in July 2022 and haven’t been shy about sharing the Selling Sunset star’s baby bump progress. “Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!” the couple wrote on July 13, 2022, via Instagram. The twosome, who wed in October 2021, subsequently […]
A tattoo shop owner shares 3 tattoo trends that are overdone and 3 designs that will never go out of style
A good rule of thumb is to avoid tattoo designs made popular by celebrities, according to Stu Hepcat, a tattoo artist from Scotland.
Billy Idol Says Granddaughter Poppy, 2, Is an 'Old Chip Off the Grandad Block'
Billy Idol's granddaughter shares his big personality. The British rocker, 66, appeared on Audacy Check In where he talked about his life as a grandfather to daughter Bonnie Blue's two daughters, Poppy Rebel, 2, and MaryJane Rebel, 7 months. When talking about his older granddaughter, the "White Wedding" singer said...
