Kalvin Phillips the ‘perfect’ replacement for Fernandinho, says Pep Guardiola
The manager was tipped off by Marcelo Bielsa about the midfielder’s talent at Leeds and Phillips could make his full Manchester City debut against Newcastle
BBC
Georginio Wijnaldum: Roma midfielder a World Cup doubt for Netherlands after breaking leg
Roma midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum broke his leg in training on Sunday, putting his participation at the World Cup in Qatar in doubt. The Netherlands midfielder, 31, joined Roma on loan from Paris St-Germain two weeks ago. The Serie A club said medical tests had "confirmed the presence of a fracture...
UEFA・
BBC
Arsenal mentality shift 'crazy' - how far can Mikel Arteta's Gunners go?
Arsenal look like a team reborn after three straight wins sent them top of the fledgling Premier League table - with even goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale saying their change in mentality has been "crazy". So just how far can the Gunners go?. It is a vast contrast to last season when...
SB Nation
Thomas Tuchel confirms Chelsea contract extension talks
Thomas Tuchel has confirmed rumors that he’s held talks with the new ownership about a contract extension, though obviously that’s not exactly the priority right now in the last dozen or so days of the summer transfer window. Speaking to assembled media in the non-broadcast portion of Friday’s...
Brazilian Midfielder Casemiro Shared His Feelings On Cristiano Ronaldo
Casemiro and Cristiano Ronaldo have been reunited at Manchester United after several years since the Portuguese shaped his new future at Serie A Tim with Juventus.
BBC
Lille 1-7 PSG: Kylian Mbappe scores after eight seconds in rout
Kylian Mbappe scored after eight seconds on his way to a hat-trick as Paris St-Germain thrashed Lille to keep up their winning start to the season. In a move off the training ground, the visitors fed Lionel Messi, who clipped the ball over the Lille defence for Mbappe to dink past Leo Jardim.
'Fofana Is Obsessed With Chelsea' - Fabrizio Romano Comments On Transfer Saga
Wesley Fofana has been surrounded by links tipping him to join Chelsea over the last few weeks and journalist Fabrizio Romano has now given an update on the situation.
BBC
We know what cup run means - Coady
Conor Coady says he is loving life at Everton and that performances are on the "right track" after the draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Coady thinks the Toffees deserved more than a point and now has his sights set on a first win when Everton face Fleetwood on Tuesday.
SB Nation
Klopp “Couldn’t Be Less Interested in Result Last Year” Against Manchester United
Last season, Liverpool defeated Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford and 4-0 at Anfield. It was a historic scoreline on aggregate, a bigger spread over two league games than either had ever achieved in the rivalry. Last season’s results, though, won’t help the Reds this year. If anything, they might...
BBC
Newcastle 3-3 Manchester City: Revenge, relief and a six-goal St James' Park spectacular
Revenge, a dramatic comeback, an overturned red card and brilliant goals - Newcastle versus Manchester City is already laying a strong claim to be game of the season. On a thrilling afternoon at St James' Park, the reigning champions took a fifth-minute lead through Ilkay Gundogan, before goals from Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier gave Newcastle a 3-1 advantage after 54 minutes.
SB Nation
Match Recap: Leeds United 3-0 Chelsea: A performance to remember
Leeds United put in one of their best performances in recent memory to beat Chelsea in the Elland Road sunshine. It might’ve been a totally different afternoon had Sterling managed to put away his chance within the first 40 seconds. He drifted inside from the left, opting to shoot on the third opportunity, curling the shot just wide from the edge of the box. Sterling made no mistake when a similar chance cropped up later in the half, but his goal was disallowed for offside.
'Just The 111 Points To Play' - Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Reacts To Liverpool's Slow Start
As Manchester City prepare to face Newcastle United on Sunday, manager Pep Guardiola has reacted to Liverpool's disappointing start to the Premier League campaign.
Glazer Family's Inner-Disagreements Revealed
According to The Athletic, the Glazer siblings hold differing views over Manchester United's finances and their sustained ownership.
ESPN
Villarreal sink Atletico Madrid behind stellar goalkeeping from Geronimo Rulli
Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli made a series of brilliant saves to keep out Atletico Madrid and help his side to a 2-0 away win on Sunday thanks to goals from Yeremy Pino and Gerard Moreno. Rulli made outstanding saves to prevent three clear goal-scoring opportunities for Atletico, and at least...
MLS・
