Premier League

SB Nation

Thomas Tuchel confirms Chelsea contract extension talks

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed rumors that he’s held talks with the new ownership about a contract extension, though obviously that’s not exactly the priority right now in the last dozen or so days of the summer transfer window. Speaking to assembled media in the non-broadcast portion of Friday’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Lille 1-7 PSG: Kylian Mbappe scores after eight seconds in rout

Kylian Mbappe scored after eight seconds on his way to a hat-trick as Paris St-Germain thrashed Lille to keep up their winning start to the season. In a move off the training ground, the visitors fed Lionel Messi, who clipped the ball over the Lille defence for Mbappe to dink past Leo Jardim.
SOCCER
BBC

We know what cup run means - Coady

Conor Coady says he is loving life at Everton and that performances are on the "right track" after the draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Coady thinks the Toffees deserved more than a point and now has his sights set on a first win when Everton face Fleetwood on Tuesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Newcastle 3-3 Manchester City: Revenge, relief and a six-goal St James' Park spectacular

Revenge, a dramatic comeback, an overturned red card and brilliant goals - Newcastle versus Manchester City is already laying a strong claim to be game of the season. On a thrilling afternoon at St James' Park, the reigning champions took a fifth-minute lead through Ilkay Gundogan, before goals from Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier gave Newcastle a 3-1 advantage after 54 minutes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Match Recap: Leeds United 3-0 Chelsea: A performance to remember

Leeds United put in one of their best performances in recent memory to beat Chelsea in the Elland Road sunshine. It might’ve been a totally different afternoon had Sterling managed to put away his chance within the first 40 seconds. He drifted inside from the left, opting to shoot on the third opportunity, curling the shot just wide from the edge of the box. Sterling made no mistake when a similar chance cropped up later in the half, but his goal was disallowed for offside.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Villarreal sink Atletico Madrid behind stellar goalkeeping from Geronimo Rulli

Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli made a series of brilliant saves to keep out Atletico Madrid and help his side to a 2-0 away win on Sunday thanks to goals from Yeremy Pino and Gerard Moreno. Rulli made outstanding saves to prevent three clear goal-scoring opportunities for Atletico, and at least...
MLS

