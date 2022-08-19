Read full article on original website
Berks County Falls Free Coalition to Hold Event for Falls Prevention Awareness
Falling is NOT a normal part of aging. The Berks County Falls Free Coalition is committed to empowering all older adults in Berks County to reduce their risk of falls, which are one of the greatest causes of serious injuries and death among people over age 65. Berks County Falls Free Coalition is partnering with the National Council on Aging (NCOA) to mark Falls Prevention Awareness Week. As part of this national outreach campaign, Berks County Falls Free Coalition is holding an event to raise awareness among older adults in our hometown.
LightHouse Women and Children’s Center Groundbreaking Ceremony
Hope Rescue Mission will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the new residential center for women and children on their 5 acre campus at 9am on Tuesday, August 23rd. The massive development project to transform a 25,000-square-foot thrift store into the LightHouse Women and Children’s Center began in January 2020 when they kicked off their capital campaign that was then halted by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Campaign efforts were reignited at the May 1, 2022 Hope Gala and will continue as construction costs have increased by $2M since the project began.
Alvernia welcomes largest class in university history
Nearly 600 first-year and transfer students matriculate for the fall semester. Alvernia University welcomes the third straight largest class of nearly 600 students to campus, many comprising the Alvernia University Class of 2026. “We are honored to yet again serve our largest incoming class in our history as we continue...
Many Threads, One Fabric: Vol. 2 – Raquel
Imagine your dream is to be in front of a microphone, speaking to the issues you are passionate about. The day finally comes when you are given the opportunity and then . . . your voice goes silent. That is exactly what happened to Raquel J. Capellan – Community Advocate, Educator and Writer. As a high school sophomore she was a writer for The Reading Eagle Voices/Voces publication, which included a Voices program on WEEU Radio. “The first time I spoke on there, a little before halfway through the show my voice began to quiver and crack and I like literally, literally lost my voice because I was that nervous. I was that shy. I went back home and I cried. And my voice was still shaking the rest of the day and I wanted to never do that again.”
