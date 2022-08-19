NFTs from the Bored Ape Yacht Collections have their floor prices reduced to levels not seen since the early days of January 2022. Non-fungible tokens from the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection are going through a majorly rough patch. Apes are currently sitting on a floor price of 67 ETH across the board – something that we haven’t seen since the early days of January 2022.

MARKETS ・ 13 HOURS AGO