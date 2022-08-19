Read full article on original website
Related
cryptopotato.com
Why Doesn’t Wall Street Understand Bitcoin? Goldman Sachs Veteran Explains
A man who spent 13 years on Wall Street claims that people in legacy finance do not understand the history or properties of money. John Haar – a former member of Goldman Sachs’ Asset Management division – published an article detailing what he perceived were commonly held views about Bitcoin, sound money, and economics on Wall Street.
cryptopotato.com
BendDAO in Trouble, Ethereum Reserves Drained
Several NFTs including BAYC, MAYC at risk of liquidation. BendDAO – a lending protocol for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) – is the latest project to have been hit with an insolvency crisis. The five-month-old platform has reportedly run out of ETH over the weekend. According to the researcher, NFTStatistics.eth, BendDAO is just left with 12.5 WETH in the contract.
cryptopotato.com
BAYC Floor Price Crashes to 67 ETH, Lowest in 8 Months
NFTs from the Bored Ape Yacht Collections have their floor prices reduced to levels not seen since the early days of January 2022. Non-fungible tokens from the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection are going through a majorly rough patch. Apes are currently sitting on a floor price of 67 ETH across the board – something that we haven’t seen since the early days of January 2022.
CNET
Millions of Capital One Customers Are Eligible for $190 Million Settlement: Learn How to Claim It
In March 2019, more than 100 million Capital One banking customers had personal information exposed in a huge data breach. The payback for victims of that hack will soon arrive, as Capital One's proposed $190 million settlement is set to receive final approval in mere weeks. Plaintiffs in a class-action...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cryptopotato.com
FTX US Spread False or Misleading Statements About FDIC-insured Products, Regulator Says
The FDIC sent acease and desist letters to FTX and other crypto companies for spreading false or misleading statements. On August 19, The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) issued various cease and desist letters to five cryptocurrency companies including FTX US, owned by the crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, along with news outlets Cryptonews.com, Cryptosec.info, SmartAsset.com, and the site FDICCrypto.com.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Plunged to $20.8K, Crypto Markets Erased $120B in 48 Hours (Weekend Watch)
The crypto market cap is down by over $120 billion in two days, bitcoin is down to a new three-week low. Bitcoin’s recent nosedives continued in the past 24 hours, and the asset slipped to a new three-week low of under $21,000. Ethereum is in a similar position, having...
cryptopotato.com
BTC Facing Major Support: Breakdown Could Quickly Lead to $18K Retest (Bitcoin Price Analysis)
Bitcoin had seen a short-term uptrend, which acted as a correction to the longer term’s downside action, which lasted for the past months. However, this rally might have come to its end. Technical Analysis. By Shayan. The Daily Chart. The 100-day moving average (roughly at $24K) has acted as...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Markets About to Close Worst Week Since June’s Crash (Market Watch)
The cryptocurrency market has not seen such a negative trading week since the mid-June crash. Bitcoin’s situation took another turn for the worse in the past 24 hours as the asset slipped to $20,750. Most altcoins are in a similar position this week, making it the worst performing trading...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cryptopotato.com
Ronin Hackers Have Moved The Stolen $625M to Bitcoin Network: Report
The hackers used Ren Protocol and several centralized crypto exchanges to move the funds to the bitcoin blockchain. Ronin hackers have transferred the stolen assets from Ethereum to the Bitcoin network, according to new findings by blockchain investigator and developer ₿liteZero. Recall that after the Ronin bridge hack in...
Comments / 0