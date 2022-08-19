ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Why Doesn’t Wall Street Understand Bitcoin? Goldman Sachs Veteran Explains

A man who spent 13 years on Wall Street claims that people in legacy finance do not understand the history or properties of money. John Haar – a former member of Goldman Sachs’ Asset Management division – published an article detailing what he perceived were commonly held views about Bitcoin, sound money, and economics on Wall Street.
BendDAO in Trouble, Ethereum Reserves Drained

Several NFTs including BAYC, MAYC at risk of liquidation. BendDAO – a lending protocol for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) – is the latest project to have been hit with an insolvency crisis. The five-month-old platform has reportedly run out of ETH over the weekend. According to the researcher, NFTStatistics.eth, BendDAO is just left with 12.5 WETH in the contract.
BAYC Floor Price Crashes to 67 ETH, Lowest in 8 Months

NFTs from the Bored Ape Yacht Collections have their floor prices reduced to levels not seen since the early days of January 2022. Non-fungible tokens from the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection are going through a majorly rough patch. Apes are currently sitting on a floor price of 67 ETH across the board – something that we haven’t seen since the early days of January 2022.
#Police#Interest Rates#Advertising#Blog#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
FTX US Spread False or Misleading Statements About FDIC-insured Products, Regulator Says

The FDIC sent acease and desist letters to FTX and other crypto companies for spreading false or misleading statements. On August 19, The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) issued various cease and desist letters to five cryptocurrency companies including FTX US, owned by the crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, along with news outlets Cryptonews.com, Cryptosec.info, SmartAsset.com, and the site FDICCrypto.com.
Crypto Markets About to Close Worst Week Since June’s Crash (Market Watch)

The cryptocurrency market has not seen such a negative trading week since the mid-June crash. Bitcoin’s situation took another turn for the worse in the past 24 hours as the asset slipped to $20,750. Most altcoins are in a similar position this week, making it the worst performing trading...
Ronin Hackers Have Moved The Stolen $625M to Bitcoin Network: Report

The hackers used Ren Protocol and several centralized crypto exchanges to move the funds to the bitcoin blockchain. Ronin hackers have transferred the stolen assets from Ethereum to the Bitcoin network, according to new findings by blockchain investigator and developer ₿liteZero. Recall that after the Ronin bridge hack in...
MARKETS

