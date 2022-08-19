ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Duo Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Teen Outside Stamford Nightclub

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZfNNU_0hNUe7eF00
Poul Isidro and Arnold Olivos-Cruzado Photo Credit: Stamford Police Department

Two men have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a teen in a car outside a Fairfield County nightclub.

The assault took place in Stamford on Thursday, Aug. 4.

After the alleged assault, the 18-year-old woman reported the attack to the Stamford Police Department, said Lt. Tom Scanlon of the Stamford Police Department.

"Stamford Major Crime investigators immediately began working the case and quickly developed evidence that allowed for the identification of both suspects and the vehicle used in the crime," Scanlon said.

Arrest warrants were presented to the Stamford State’s Attorney’s Office and granted for the suspects: Arnold Olivos-Cruzado, 25, and Poul Isidro, 37, addresses unknown, he said.

Stamford investigators began working with the NY FBI Safe Streets Task Force as intelligence indicated one suspect had fled from the area.

On Friday, Aug. 5, Isidro was located and arrested by authorities in Cobb County, Georgia. Isidro was in possession of the vehicle used in the crime and it was seized as evidence, he added.

Isidro was held as a fugitive from justice pending extradition.

On Saturday, Aug. 6, investigators tracked the second suspect to a location on the west side of Stamford. Olivos was located and arrested without incident, Scanlon said.

On Wednesday, Aug. 17, investigators flew to Georgia and continued the investigation. A search warrant was obtained and investigators then processed the vehicle used in this crime, police said.

Isidro had previously waived extradition and he was taken into custody and transported to Stamford on Thursday, Aug. 18.

Olivos and Isidro were charged with:

  • Sexual assault
  • Conspiracy to commit sexual assault
  • Unlawful restraint

Each is being held on a $1 million dollar court set bond.

