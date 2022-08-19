Read full article on original website
Meet The Cast Of “Leonardo”
If you’ve wanted to see the life of Leonardo da Vinci dramatized on screen, then you need to see Leonardo. The show is a fictionalized depiction of da Vinci’s extraordinary life as an inventor and artist, most popularly known as the creator of the masterpiece “Mona Lisa.” The show also portrays his humanity, indicating that despite his genius and exceptional creativity, he was also a human and experienced mortal pitfall.
Meet The Cast Of “The Midnight Club”
Netflix is set to drop a new horror mystery-thriller series. Titled The Midnight Club, the TV show is scheduled to premiere on October 7, 2022. Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong create the series. Flanagan has previously worked on other horror projects like Ouija: Origin of Evil, Dobaara: See Your Evil, Gerald’s Game, and Doctor Sleep. Fong, on the other hand, is best known for her work on another notable Netflix horror movie, The Haunting of Bly Manor.
‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ Series Not Moving Forward At HBO Max
Batman: Caped Crusader, an animated series from executive producers Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves, will not be moving forward at HBO Max, sources have confirmed to Deadline. It is among six animated projects, along with family action comedy Merry Little Batman, The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Toons Movie, Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Toons Musical, Did I Do That To The Holidays: A Steve Urkel Story and The Amazing World Of Gumball: The Movie (working title) that will no longer be produced by HBO Max, but will be shopped, sources say. They are among dozens of...
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will screen premiere episodes in theaters prior to Amazon Prime Video debut
Amazon is slated to debut the premiere two episodes of its new series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, days ahead of its premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The episodes will air at Cinemark theaters on August 31 in a collaboration with Amazon, with the series slated to premiere on September 2 on Amazon Prime Video, Variety reported Sunday.
Everything we know so far about 'Bridgerton' season 3
The new season of "Bridgerton" will focus on the third Bridgerton brother Colin as he tries to win over Penelope Featherington.
“Velma” on HBO Max: What We Know
Velma has been a name most commonly associated with Scooby-Doo over anything else, so for another franchise to use the name would feel like thievery. So, as HBO Max parent company Warner Bros. Discovery has the rights for Scooby-Doo, it’s only proper that the character got a modern take in the form of an origin story set to premiere on the platform. Below, we’ve detailed the upcoming adult-animated show “Velma” from Mindy Kaling of “The Office,” headed to HBO Max, announced in February 2021.
21 Popular Films That Should Be Adapted Into Horror Movies (Hollywood, Please Give Me A Call)
I would buy tickets so fast!
People Are Talking About Funny Movie Details You've Probably Never Noticed, And I Love All Of These
"In The Princess Bride, Inigo laments to Westley that he only works for Vizzini to pay the bills as there's 'not a lot of money in revenge.' At the end of the film, Westley suggests Inigo become the new Dread Pirate Roberts, captain of the pirate ship Revenge."
She-Hulk: A Normal Amount of Rage-Recap
Well, the wait is over, and She-Hulk is here. The hype and the anticipation that people have been dealing with for the last several months have paid off. Or have they? It’s straightforward to walk into this first episode thinking that Jennifer Walters was going to be a strong-willed and independent woman who could be capable of entering the MCU with both feet firmly on the ground, but how this has been done is enough to irritate a lot of people, or so it feels. The sexist backlash that’s been spoken of for a while might have left a sour taste in the mouths of many people since, in the comics, She-Hulk has been a popular character, but she’s also been someone that’s not exactly the perfect role model. Many heroes have tripped or shown that they’re given fundamental human instincts now and then. Still, while it’s true that women who are promiscuous in the comics tend to get looked at in a different light, the live-action show is already off playing defense by making Jennifer a tough as nails individual who’s simply better than many of her male counterparts in, well, in some things at least.
Movie Review: Orphan
Kids have a strange effect on horror movies, and in some cases, they become the type of villains that some people don’t see coming. Esther is one of those that brings up ideas of Damien and various other children that have been identified as holy terrors that are not to be trusted. Walking into this movie is rough, and for all soon-to-be mothers, it’s fair to say that it delivers a rough image that’s hard to shake. The image of a woman losing her child during childbirth is one that a lot of people might not be able to handle, and it gets fairly graphic but doesn’t go to a place that would scar people for life. Or maybe it does consider the era we’re living in. But the point is that the movie opens with Kate Coleman, played by Vera Farmiga, dreaming of a bloody mess that was meant to be her third child. Unfortunately, this child died in childbirth, and it’s been a noticeable scar that has affected her and her family. Of course, the movie’s point is to ensure that even a glimmer of hope can make things worse.
