Genesee Country Village & Museum in Mumford will dig into the musical roots and folk traditions of New York State during the annual Fiddlers’ Fair & Making Music Weekend, coming up on Saturday and Sunday, August 27 and 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors will enjoy a musical experience that brings together musicians on multiple stages for a weekend of non-stop entertainment. Explore the influence of Irish musical stylings brought to New York State by laborers on the Erie Canal, meet a luthier crafting stringed instruments on site and learn about his process, listen to a song series focused on the history of the Underground Railroad, and more. Settle in to hear the variety of performers, enjoy food and drinks, explore the Historic Village, and spend the day immersed in live musical performances. This event is sponsored by National Grid and WXXI.

MUMFORD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO