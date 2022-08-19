Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for a Unique New Restaurant to Try? Check Out Mercantile on Main!Alisha StarrRochester, NY
Black Firefighter Seeking $4M After Being Forced to Attend Racist PartyBriana BelcherRochester, NY
The Caregiver's Life: One Son's JourneyHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
Related
websterontheweb.com
Beautiful night, beautiful music for Webster Jazz Fest
What a terrific few days we just had in the Village of Webster. The 2022 Webster Jazz Festival is in the books, and it will certainly go down as one of the best ever. Six different bands kicked off the festivities Friday night with Jazz in the Pubs, this year made even better by the mini street fair, complete with vendors, a professional sidewalk chalk artist, a photo booth and more.
websterontheweb.com
First-ever Jazz Fest Street Fair a success
West Main Street was hopping last night during the first annual (I hope) Webster Jazz Festival Street Fair. There were perhaps a dozen or so vendors and street artistans set up, most of them enjoying brisk business from the hundreds of adults and children in attendance. Especialy fun was the photo booth sponsored by LaLa and Whimsies, and the Dancing With Denise table, where Denise was handing out tiaras, fairy wands and sparkly bows.
wrur.org
The Little Concert Series: The Bat Sisters (Katie Morey & Cammy Enaharo)
Different Radio is a community partner for The Little Concert Series, presenting THE BAT SISTERS (Katie Morey and Cammy Enaharo) on stage at The Little Theatre on August 26th at 7:30pm. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door, available through The Little. Local singer-songwriters Katie Morey and Cammy...
spectrumnews1.com
WooSox welcome fans and fans' best friends
WORCESTER, Mass. — The Worcester Red Sox wrapped up another home stand on Sunday dropping a 3-2 decision to Rochester. The WooSox have just two more home series left this season. Earlier this year, the team reported the highest average attendance among Triple-A teams. They also recorded several sellout...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester’s Little Italy Festival returns after two-year hiatus
The festival began with a blessing ceremony and a "Prayer for Peace" that featured local reverends, the Gates Police Keystone Club Pipes and Drums, the Ancient Order of the Hibernians, and the Knights of Columbus.
westsidenewsny.com
Explore NY’s musical roots at GCV&M’s Fiddlers’ Fair & Making Music Weekend
Genesee Country Village & Museum in Mumford will dig into the musical roots and folk traditions of New York State during the annual Fiddlers’ Fair & Making Music Weekend, coming up on Saturday and Sunday, August 27 and 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors will enjoy a musical experience that brings together musicians on multiple stages for a weekend of non-stop entertainment. Explore the influence of Irish musical stylings brought to New York State by laborers on the Erie Canal, meet a luthier crafting stringed instruments on site and learn about his process, listen to a song series focused on the history of the Underground Railroad, and more. Settle in to hear the variety of performers, enjoy food and drinks, explore the Historic Village, and spend the day immersed in live musical performances. This event is sponsored by National Grid and WXXI.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Lakeville, NY USA
I found this beauty in the Little Library in Vitale Park in Lakeville, New York (south of Rochester). I walk there every day hiding painted rocks (and looking for them too). I always check the Little Library for an interesting book or two. The heart was in the library. It made me smile for sure! I could not wait to get home and see what it was all about! Thanks to whomever left it for me!
Fidelis Care celebrates back-to-school with backpack giveaway
Organizers of the event filled up approximately 500 backpacks with school supplies to give away to Rochester students who attended the event.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Back the Blue' tribute ride held for fallen RPD officer
FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Dozens of cars and motorcycles lined up in Fairport on Sunday, ready to ride for fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, one month after his death. Deb Rifkin was one them. She felt it was important to show support for the Mazurkiewicz family and all police...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Poker run raises money for Honor Flight Rochester trips
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Honor Flight sends veterans across the country to Washington, D.C to see monuments made in their honor. But the cost of these trips are getting more expensive. Finn Donaldson was one of dozens of bikers outside M’s 4300 Bar & Grill Saturday morning. It was the...
WHEC TV-10
Some needed rain before the heat returns by later this weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A slow moving warm front and low pressure system will drift across Western New York over the next 36 hours. As a result, unsettled weather will continue for the start of the week. This includes occasional showers and thunderstorms with noticeably higher amounts of humidity. Our weather will feel more tropical at times until this low pressure system exits the region during Tuesday morning.
wxxinews.org
Gap Mangione: 'A lot of logs' on the fire that led to 1964 riots
Note to readers: The annual Clarissa Street Reunion, a celebration of Rochester’s Black history, would have been happening now, but has been canceled until next year. In its place, we take a look at an unusual aspect of that history: The story of Gap and Chuck Mangione. The two...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gvpennysaver.com
Springwater Gala Finds Success with Summer Fun
On Sunday, August 14th, the Town of Springwater saw friends and neighbors flock to its annual Springwater Gala for a dose of summer fun! Highlights of the event included a tractor pull, car show, chicken BBQ, and duck race. A staple of the community for more than 20 years, the Springwater Gala has given local families and friends young and old something to look forward to!
spectrumlocalnews.com
Paint recycling program launches in New York state
VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
‘breathe’ dissolves franchises, owners to take their own paths
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — After 10 years of franchising the business, “breathe” in Pittsford will now be the only location. The franchises are all looking to operate separately as their own business at the end of the year. The other franchises, which include locations in the Greater Rochester Area and Syracuse, will still be yoga […]
Rochester man sentenced for firing into 2020 4th of July crowd
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 26-year-old Rochester man was sentenced to 16 years to life for firing into a crowd on the Fourth of July in 2020, the Monroe County District Attorney’s office said Monday. Sherman was convicted of two weapons charges, after a jury found that he was guilty of firing into a crowd […]
‘He loved his job:’ Wife of fallen RPD officer Mazurkiewicz speaks out at tribute ride
At the event, Lynn Mazurkiewicz revealed the hero her husband was behind his badge.
I-90 westbound collision leaves two dead
A Sunday evening collision on the I-90 westbound lane near the Town of Pembroke has left two people dead.
nypressnews.com
Personal best: Saving the ref’s life
Back in June, John Sculli, of Rochester, N.Y., was refereeing a semi-pro basketball game when he suffered a heart attack – the kind called a “widow maker,” which almost no one survives. Within seconds, a player named Myles Copeland rushed to his side and started doing CPR. Copeland talked with correspondent Steve Hartman about what it’s like to save someone’s life – and reunited with Sculli for the first time since their shared drama on the court.
The Rochester Beacon
Rochester, NY
819
Followers
802
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT
The Rochester Beacon mission: To build a stronger Rochester by serving as a source of and forum for ideas and perspectives that are rooted in intellectual openness and drive informed public action.https://rochesterbeacon.com/
Comments / 0