Rochester, NY

websterontheweb.com

Beautiful night, beautiful music for Webster Jazz Fest

What a terrific few days we just had in the Village of Webster. The 2022 Webster Jazz Festival is in the books, and it will certainly go down as one of the best ever. Six different bands kicked off the festivities Friday night with Jazz in the Pubs, this year made even better by the mini street fair, complete with vendors, a professional sidewalk chalk artist, a photo booth and more.
WEBSTER, NY
websterontheweb.com

First-ever Jazz Fest Street Fair a success

West Main Street was hopping last night during the first annual (I hope) Webster Jazz Festival Street Fair. There were perhaps a dozen or so vendors and street artistans set up, most of them enjoying brisk business from the hundreds of adults and children in attendance. Especialy fun was the photo booth sponsored by LaLa and Whimsies, and the Dancing With Denise table, where Denise was handing out tiaras, fairy wands and sparkly bows.
WEBSTER, NY
wrur.org

The Little Concert Series: The Bat Sisters (Katie Morey & Cammy Enaharo)

Different Radio is a community partner for The Little Concert Series, presenting THE BAT SISTERS (Katie Morey and Cammy Enaharo) on stage at The Little Theatre on August 26th at 7:30pm. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door, available through The Little. Local singer-songwriters Katie Morey and Cammy...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumnews1.com

WooSox welcome fans and fans' best friends

WORCESTER, Mass. — The Worcester Red Sox wrapped up another home stand on Sunday dropping a 3-2 decision to Rochester. The WooSox have just two more home series left this season. Earlier this year, the team reported the highest average attendance among Triple-A teams. They also recorded several sellout...
WORCESTER, MA
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Explore NY’s musical roots at GCV&M’s Fiddlers’ Fair & Making Music Weekend

Genesee Country Village & Museum in Mumford will dig into the musical roots and folk traditions of New York State during the annual Fiddlers’ Fair & Making Music Weekend, coming up on Saturday and Sunday, August 27 and 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors will enjoy a musical experience that brings together musicians on multiple stages for a weekend of non-stop entertainment. Explore the influence of Irish musical stylings brought to New York State by laborers on the Erie Canal, meet a luthier crafting stringed instruments on site and learn about his process, listen to a song series focused on the history of the Underground Railroad, and more. Settle in to hear the variety of performers, enjoy food and drinks, explore the Historic Village, and spend the day immersed in live musical performances. This event is sponsored by National Grid and WXXI.
MUMFORD, NY
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Lakeville, NY USA

I found this beauty in the Little Library in Vitale Park in Lakeville, New York (south of Rochester). I walk there every day hiding painted rocks (and looking for them too). I always check the Little Library for an interesting book or two. The heart was in the library. It made me smile for sure! I could not wait to get home and see what it was all about! Thanks to whomever left it for me!
LAKEVILLE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

'Back the Blue' tribute ride held for fallen RPD officer

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Dozens of cars and motorcycles lined up in Fairport on Sunday, ready to ride for fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, one month after his death. Deb Rifkin was one them. She felt it was important to show support for the Mazurkiewicz family and all police...
FAIRPORT, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Poker run raises money for Honor Flight Rochester trips

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Honor Flight sends veterans across the country to Washington, D.C to see monuments made in their honor. But the cost of these trips are getting more expensive. Finn Donaldson was one of dozens of bikers outside M’s 4300 Bar & Grill Saturday morning. It was the...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Some needed rain before the heat returns by later this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A slow moving warm front and low pressure system will drift across Western New York over the next 36 hours. As a result, unsettled weather will continue for the start of the week. This includes occasional showers and thunderstorms with noticeably higher amounts of humidity. Our weather will feel more tropical at times until this low pressure system exits the region during Tuesday morning.
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Gap Mangione: 'A lot of logs' on the fire that led to 1964 riots

Note to readers: The annual Clarissa Street Reunion, a celebration of Rochester’s Black history, would have been happening now, but has been canceled until next year. In its place, we take a look at an unusual aspect of that history: The story of Gap and Chuck Mangione. The two...
ROCHESTER, NY
gvpennysaver.com

Springwater Gala Finds Success with Summer Fun

On Sunday, August 14th, the Town of Springwater saw friends and neighbors flock to its annual Springwater Gala for a dose of summer fun! Highlights of the event included a tractor pull, car show, chicken BBQ, and duck race. A staple of the community for more than 20 years, the Springwater Gala has given local families and friends young and old something to look forward to!
SPRINGWATER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Paint recycling program launches in New York state

VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
ROCHESTER, NY
nypressnews.com

Personal best: Saving the ref’s life

Back in June, John Sculli, of Rochester, N.Y., was refereeing a semi-pro basketball game when he suffered a heart attack – the kind called a “widow maker,” which almost no one survives. Within seconds, a player named Myles Copeland rushed to his side and started doing CPR. Copeland talked with correspondent Steve Hartman about what it’s like to save someone’s life – and reunited with Sculli for the first time since their shared drama on the court.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

The Rochester Beacon

Rochester, NY
The Rochester Beacon mission: To build a stronger Rochester by serving as a source of and forum for ideas and perspectives that are rooted in intellectual openness and drive informed public action.

 https://rochesterbeacon.com/

