Presque Isle, ME

WMTW

New evidence presented in Maine double-murder trial

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The state has rested its case against a Presque Isle man after the fourth day of his double-murder trial. Bobby Nightingale is accused of shooting and killing Alan Curtis and Roger Ellis in Castle Hill three years ago. The state medical examiner says Curtis had...
Presque Isle, ME
Presque Isle, ME
rewind1009.com

Investigation launched after discovery of body, suspicious package in Aroostook County

Police in Presque Isle are investigating the discovery of a body and a suspicious package. The department said they took a call Thursday afternoon about a deceased male at a residence on Parsons Street. During their investigation, police found a suspicious package, prompting them to close the road. They said there was no danger to the public.
Q106.5

Presque Isle Man Sentenced in Meth Trafficking Conspiracy

A 25-year-old Presque Isle man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Bangor for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Aroostook County. Conner Clark will serve four years in prison and five years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Darcie McElwee. U.S. District Court Judge Lance E. Walker handed down the sentence.
101.9 The Rock

Three Maine Roads Where You’re Likely To See A Moose

A common question here in Maine: "Where can I see a moose?" If you travel these roads you'll have a fair chance at seeing one of Maine's most iconic critters. Tourists and Mainers have at least one thing in common, seeing a moose is always a special moment. That is of course that you're not traveling full-send around the corner of a winding road, and boom...there's Bullwinkle. If you set-out to scout for moose here's some places and tips to increase you're odds of seeing these elusive members of the deer family.
wagmtv.com

