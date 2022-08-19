Read full article on original website
WMTW
Logging trucker to face fine, licenses suspension in death of Maine detective hit by tire
It's been three years since Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell was killed in the line of duty. Campbell was killed when a wheel from a passing logging truck flew off and hit him while he was helping a stranded motorist on Interstate 95 in Hampden. The driver and owner...
Jury convicts Aroostook County man of 2019 double homicide in Castle Hill
CARIBOU — Bobby Nightingale, a 41-year-old Houlton man, on Friday was convicted of murdering Roger Ellis and Allen Curtis around midnight in Castle Hill almost three years ago. He faces up to life in prison. A jury of four men and eight women deliberated for less than three hours...
WMTW
New evidence presented in Maine double-murder trial
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The state has rested its case against a Presque Isle man after the fourth day of his double-murder trial. Bobby Nightingale is accused of shooting and killing Alan Curtis and Roger Ellis in Castle Hill three years ago. The state medical examiner says Curtis had...
UPDATE: Missing 77-year-old Aroostook County man found late Saturday
OAKFIELD, Maine — UPDATE: Bruce Karch of Oakfield has been found safe, according to a release sent by Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss. STORY: A 77-year-old man from Oakfield is missing as of Saturday evening according to a release sent by the Maine Department of Public Safety.
Police: Man found dead in Presque Isle, suspicious package shuts down road
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — A man was found dead in Presque Isle on Thursday afternoon, and a suspicious package located during the investigation prompted a road to be shut down, police say. A news release from the Presque Isle Police Department stated authorities were called at about 2 p.m....
rewind1009.com
Investigation launched after discovery of body, suspicious package in Aroostook County
Police in Presque Isle are investigating the discovery of a body and a suspicious package. The department said they took a call Thursday afternoon about a deceased male at a residence on Parsons Street. During their investigation, police found a suspicious package, prompting them to close the road. They said there was no danger to the public.
Presque Isle Man Sentenced in Meth Trafficking Conspiracy
A 25-year-old Presque Isle man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Bangor for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Aroostook County. Conner Clark will serve four years in prison and five years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Darcie McElwee. U.S. District Court Judge Lance E. Walker handed down the sentence.
Three Maine Roads Where You’re Likely To See A Moose
A common question here in Maine: "Where can I see a moose?" If you travel these roads you'll have a fair chance at seeing one of Maine's most iconic critters. Tourists and Mainers have at least one thing in common, seeing a moose is always a special moment. That is of course that you're not traveling full-send around the corner of a winding road, and boom...there's Bullwinkle. If you set-out to scout for moose here's some places and tips to increase you're odds of seeing these elusive members of the deer family.
wagmtv.com
Presque Isle Man Sentenced to 2 Years for Drug Trafficking
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A Presque Isle man was sentenced in the U.S. District Court in Bangor today for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 24-year-old Conner Clark was sentenced to two years in prison and five years...
WGME
This crucial crop has avoided the worst of Maine's drought
CARIBOU, Maine (BDN) — As most of Maine continues to see drought conditions, hay farmers in Aroostook are producing crops that will be a resource for those who need them in more southern regions. More than 25 percent of the state is abnormally dry, while 31 percent is in...
wagmtv.com
Bobby Nightingale will not testify at his trial, Will not call witnesses
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Bobby Nightingale will NOT testify at his trial, The defense will also NOT call any witnesses. After a morning recess, The defense is expected to rest their case, and the Jury will begin their deliberations.
