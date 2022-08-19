Hand grenade ‘inert training device’ in Nelsonville

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Streets have re-opened in Nelsonville after a suspected hand grenade was found to be an inert training device.

The city closed Myers Street after what was thought to be a hand grenade was found in a car.

Myers Street between Watkins and Monroe Streets was closed, the Nelsonville Police Department said in a social media post.

Columbus Division of Fire’s explosives removal team travelled to Nelsonville to help with the situation.

“The Columbus Fire Department Bomb Squad responded with Nelsonville public safety personnel and secured the area,” Nelsonville Police Department said in the post.

“The Bomb Squad determined that the device found was an inert training device. The City of Nelsonville would like to thank everyone for their cooperation and patience during this incident.”

Earlier on Friday Morning, the police department had said that the roadway was closed due to a hand grenade being found in a car on the street.

