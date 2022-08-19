ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelsonville, OH

Hand grenade ‘inert training device’ in Nelsonville

By Cyn Rosi, Digital Multi Media Journalist
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H7t8F_0hNUdh6p00

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Streets have re-opened in Nelsonville after a suspected hand grenade was found to be an inert training device.

The city closed Myers Street after what was thought to be a hand grenade was found in a car.

Myers Street between Watkins and Monroe Streets was closed, the Nelsonville Police Department said in a social media post.

DeWine, Vance forge ahead in latest Ohio poll

Columbus Division of Fire’s explosives removal team travelled to Nelsonville to help with the situation.

“The Columbus Fire Department Bomb Squad responded with Nelsonville public safety personnel and secured the area,” Nelsonville Police Department said in the post.

“The Bomb Squad determined that the device found was an inert training device. The City of Nelsonville would like to thank everyone for their cooperation and patience during this incident.”

Earlier on Friday Morning, the police department had said that the roadway was closed due to a hand grenade being found in a car on the street.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect identified in deadly Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for a 17-year-old who shot and killed a 21-year-old on the east side of Columbus on Aug. 15. Columbus police said a murder warrant has been issued for Jaizion Lamarr Reid, 17. Authorities responded to reports of a shooting at the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSAZ

Child hospitalized after dog bite

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 12-year old boy is recovering in a Columbus hospital after being bitten by a dog. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood tells WSAZ.com the incident happened Friday evening while the child was at a friend’s house in the Rutland area. Sheriff Wood said the...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

BCI: Thousands of guns, ammunition found on property involved in deadly standoff near Columbus

KNOX COUNTY — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations has provided an update on their investigation into a deadly shooting involving officers near Columbus. According to a release, the shooting occurred after a standoff that lasted multiple hours Friday into Saturday morning between two people — Randy Wilhelm, 56, and Bradley Wilhelm, 53 — and officers.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Nelsonville, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Nelsonville, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Ross County veteran deputy dies

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of a 22-year veteran deputy. Lt. Mont Steele died after what the office called a “courageous medical battle,” the sheriff’s office said. At the time of his death, Steele was working as a patrol lieutenant for the department. “I ask that you keep […]
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Kopchak Road and State Route 60 Closed

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Kopchak road will be closed between W Pike and US 40 — and Ridge Road. According to the Muskingum County engineer office, this road closure will begin tomorrow for Monday, August 22nd. The reason for the closure is due to roadside mowing. But, the county engineers office...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

17-year-old shot multiple times in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy is recovering after being shot multiple times overnight Monday in the South Linden neighborhood, according to Columbus police. CPD said the teenager was shot just before midnight while inside a car with a 16-year-old boy and 18-year-old man at the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue. After the shooting, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monroe Streets#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcmh Tv
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police investigate a robbery at a local cosmetics store in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — According to reports, officers responded to Ulta on North Bridge Street on Sunday afternoon. Employees of the business said two African American females and another unknown subject allegedly loaded bags full of merchandise, and then pushed their way out of the store. Police obtained a description...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man killed in Hilltop shooting, found inside vehicle

One person is dead after a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood Friday night, according to Columbus police. Man killed in Hilltop shooting, found inside vehicle. No suspects identified in July shooting of 18-year-old …. Overnight Weather Forecast 8-20-2022. Columbus Soulfest celebrates Black culture. Wendy’s linked to Ohio E. coli outbreak...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus parents join teachers on picket line

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Teachers are on strike and so are some parents in the Columbus City School District. The Foundation NIL event raises money for Ohio State …. Small businesses hope to benefit from chip facility. Warning about ‘Free Trial’ offers. Suspect identified in deadly Knox...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

No suspects identified in July shooting of 18-year-old man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is asking the public for any information that could lead to the identification of possible suspects in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in July. On July 2, officers went to the 900 block of Lilley Avenue in southeast Columbus at 2:51 a.m. and found Garrett […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Brothers die in Knox County shootout with law enforcement

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two brothers died after firing shots at law enforcement from a compound Saturday in Knox County, the sheriff said. The incident caused a shelter-in-place advisory for residents as heavily armed law enforcement in armored vehicles attempted to bring an end to the situation. The Knox...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man dies after being shot at memorial for another killed days earlier

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has died after he was shot while next to a memorial for a man killed on the same street just a few days prior. Columbus police said Sincere Moore, 19, was sitting next to a memorial for 21-year-old Lavarr Madison when an unidentified person walked up and shot Moore several times.
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

Man dies in Westgate shooting

COLUMBUS – A man is dead after being shot during a running gun battle between people in two vehicles in the area of Westgate Park Friday night. Witnesses reported seeing two vehicles chasing and shooting at each other in the 3000 block of Wicklow Road at approximately 10:19 p.m., Sgt. Edward Powell III of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
COLUMBUS, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Man sought by police taken into custody Friday

BELPRE — A man who left a hospital while awaiting a mental health evaluation, prompting a search by law enforcement, was taken into custody Friday morning. The 26-year-old Reedsville man was brought to Marietta Memorial Hospital’s Belpre campus by a Meigs County sheriff’s deputy Thursday and left that location, said Chief Deputy Mark Warden, with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. A court had ordered the evaluation, but he was not arrested and was not in custody at the time, he said.
BELPRE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Gun drawn in Columbus store has police on lookout for man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man who pulled a gun on a convenience store employee. The suspect on Wednesday walked into the store in the 1400 block of E. Livingston Avenue. A security camera video showed him walking around the inside and looking at a few products. He then came […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy