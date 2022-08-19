Read full article on original website
Sumner Man Arrested for Fatal Fire
A Sumner man has been arrested for allegedly starting a house fire that killed a man in Waterloo on Friday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. A passerby noticed the house at 309 E. Second Street was on fire and notified Station 1, which is nearby. Several people were inside the home at the time. Most were able to make it out safely but one had to jump from a second story window and rescue crews carried another man out. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released to this point. 59 year old John Spooner has been arrested and charged with first degree Arson. The details as to why and how Spooner allegedly set the fire have not been released. The investigation is still ongoing.
Arrest made in death of man in Lansing
Police in northeast Iowa have made an arrest in the death of a man back in May. Lansing/New Albin police say they responded to a medical call on May 9th about a man who was not breathing. They found 83-year-old Daniel Lundy dead. Their investigation led to the arrest Wednesday (August 17th) of 67-year-old Andrew Karvel.
Police arrest La Crosse man tied to homicide investigation
A La Crosse man is under arrest and accused of delivering a deadly amount of drugs.
17-Year-Old Airlifted After Tractor Crash In Winneshiek County
(Winneshiek Co., IA) -- A 17-year-old is airlifted to the hospital after a tractor crash in northeast Iowa. The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office says the 17-year-old crashed a tractor just northeast of Decorah Thursday afternoon and was pinned underneath. The sheriff's office says the teen was rescued and airlifted to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Oelwin Man Arrested for Tattooing Without License
An Oelwein man has been arrested for allegedly tattooing without a license, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 33 year old Skylar Buhr was charged with Operating a Tattoo Parlor Without a Permit and an unrelated charge of Failure to Pay Child Support. A report was filed against him after one of his clients was unable to get a refund from him over a dispute about the ink he used. Authorities say Buhr did not have a tattoo permit from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Teen airlifted after being pinned in tractor crash in NE Iowa
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A 17-year-old driver was pinned following a tractor crash Wednesday afternoon in northeast Iowa. The sheriff's office said the boy was driving a tractor that was pulling a wagon when it entered the ditch on Clay Hill Rd. northeast of Decorah. The teen was pinned in...
Teen injured in tractor rollover crash in Winneshiek County
The dogs have since been euthanized.
Vernon County arrests Muscoda man accused in string of retail thefts
VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) — A 33-year-old man is in custody after being accused in several retail thefts in La Farge and Ontario. David Meboe is accused of stealing alcohol on three separate occasions, twice in La Farge on Monday and Tuesday mornings, and once in Ontario on Wednesday evening. Vernon County and Monroe County Sheriff’s Offices took him into custody Thursday morning.
Howard Co. business damaged due to fire
CRESCO, Iowa - A Howard County restaurant was damaged during a fire. The Good Time Grill in Cresco posted on social media that nobody was hurt during the fire and the opening of the restaurant will be delayed. We are working to gather more information regarding the fire.
Several dogs in Clayton County scheduled to be euthanized unless adopted
There's been no plea offered to Daniels at this point. She will head back to court on September 7th.
Northeast Iowa resident wins Mega Millions prize
WINNESHIEK, Iowa — An Ossian resident won 1 million dollars Friday after purchasing a Mega Millions ticket. The lucky ticket was purchased at a Casey’s gas station in the 200 block of West Main Street in Ossian, a town of about 800 people. According to the IA Lottery, the ticket came within one number of […]
Building owner had to crawl to safety to escape Cresco fire
CRESCO, Iowa – One person had to crawl to safety when flames broke out Thursday evening at Good Times Bar & Grill. The Cresco Fire Department was called to the business on North Elm Street around 7:39 pm and arrived to fine smoke coming from windows, doors, and the roof life. The apartments above all the businesses on the block were evacuated. Good Times Bar & Grill is currently under construction and firefighters entered to find and extinguish a fire in the basement.
Good Times bar destroyed by fire
CRESCO - The Cresco community has been anxiously awaiting the opening of the Good Times Grill, formerly of Decorah, since September 2021. The business was set to open around Labor Day, but the wait will be a little longer. “For those who haven't heard yet, there was a fire at...
Onalaska first responders break vehicle window to rescue baby locked inside.
A scary situation for a mother in Onalaska played out Tuesday afternoon. First responders say she accidently locked her baby in her vehicle. The mom called 911 right away.
