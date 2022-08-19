ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Welsh speakers should do more to welcome incomers - academic

Native Welsh speakers need to do a lot more to help incomers feel more welcome, an award-winning learner said. Prof Nathan Abrams said he felt like an "outsider in north Wales", despite having lived there for 16 years. The Welsh government wants to have one million Welsh speakers by 2050,...
Newcastle 3-3 Man City: What Guardiola said

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola to BBC Sport: "Proper football game. We started really well. We lost some duels and they could run. Once the game was open they were better for 20 minutes. "The team showed who we are. "Allan Saint-Maximin is really dangerous. "We should take more time...
Angharad James: Wales boss Gemma Grainger pleased with midfielder's WSL return

Wales boss Gemma Grainger has welcomed the "happiness" of midfielder Angharad James on returning to the UK after her short spell in America's NWSL. The 28-year-old signed a two-year deal at Tottenham in July after mutually ending her contract with Orlando Pride. James could reach 100 international caps after playing...
Wales boss predicts 'better versions' of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey

Manager Rob Page believes Wales fans will see "better versions" of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey now their club futures are settled and they are likely to play more football. Bale left Real Madrid in the summer for Major League Soccer outfit Los Angeles FC, while midfielder Ramsey joined French club Nice after leaving Juventus.
We know what cup run means - Coady

Conor Coady says he is loving life at Everton and that performances are on the "right track" after the draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Coady thinks the Toffees deserved more than a point and now has his sights set on a first win when Everton face Fleetwood on Tuesday.
Newcastle 3-3 Manchester City: Revenge, relief and a six-goal St James' Park spectacular

Revenge, a dramatic comeback, an overturned red card and brilliant goals - Newcastle versus Manchester City is already laying a strong claim to be game of the season. On a thrilling afternoon at St James' Park, the reigning champions took a fifth-minute lead through Ilkay Gundogan, before goals from Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier gave Newcastle a 3-1 advantage after 54 minutes.
David Armstrong: Ex-Middlesbrough and Southampton midfielder dies aged 67

Tributes have been paid to former Middlesbrough, Southampton and England player David Armstrong, who has died at the age of 67. The midfielder spent 10 seasons at Boro between 1971 and 1981, making 431 appearances and scoring 77 goals. He was a key member of their Second Division promotion-winning squad...
