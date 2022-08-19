Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Newcastle United: Women's team become part of club after formal restructuring
Newcastle United Women are officially part of Newcastle United Football Club for the first time following a restructuring of the club. The women's team had previously operated independently with the support of the Newcastle United Foundation. The change will lead to investment in the first team squad, the creation of...
Kalvin Phillips the ‘perfect’ replacement for Fernandinho, says Pep Guardiola
The manager was tipped off by Marcelo Bielsa about the midfielder’s talent at Leeds and Phillips could make his full Manchester City debut against Newcastle
BBC
John Herron: Midfielder's Larne contract terminated by mutual consent after pro-IRA T-shirt image
Larne have confirmed that John Herron has left the club after his contract was "terminated by mutual agreement". It comes after images of Herron at a concert wearing a T-shirt with a pro-IRA slogan appeared on social media. "We can confirm John Herron has left the club, after his contract...
BBC
Welsh speakers should do more to welcome incomers - academic
Native Welsh speakers need to do a lot more to help incomers feel more welcome, an award-winning learner said. Prof Nathan Abrams said he felt like an "outsider in north Wales", despite having lived there for 16 years. The Welsh government wants to have one million Welsh speakers by 2050,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Newcastle 3-3 Man City: What Guardiola said
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola to BBC Sport: "Proper football game. We started really well. We lost some duels and they could run. Once the game was open they were better for 20 minutes. "The team showed who we are. "Allan Saint-Maximin is really dangerous. "We should take more time...
BBC
David Brooks: Bournemouth & Wales midfielder signs contract extension until 2026 after cancer battle
Wales attacking midfielder David Brooks has signed a contract extension keeping him at Bournemouth until 2026. Brooks, 25, has slowly been making his return to football after being diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma in October 2021. He has not played since his diagnosis, but stated in early May that...
Pep Guardiola Says He Has 'No Doubts' About Kalvin Phillips
Kalvin Phillips has had a fairly slow start to life as a Manchester City player, having only played one minute of football so far this campaign. However, despite his lack of game time thus far, the former Leeds United man has received the backing of his new manager.
BBC
Angharad James: Wales boss Gemma Grainger pleased with midfielder's WSL return
Wales boss Gemma Grainger has welcomed the "happiness" of midfielder Angharad James on returning to the UK after her short spell in America's NWSL. The 28-year-old signed a two-year deal at Tottenham in July after mutually ending her contract with Orlando Pride. James could reach 100 international caps after playing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Wales boss predicts 'better versions' of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey
Manager Rob Page believes Wales fans will see "better versions" of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey now their club futures are settled and they are likely to play more football. Bale left Real Madrid in the summer for Major League Soccer outfit Los Angeles FC, while midfielder Ramsey joined French club Nice after leaving Juventus.
MLS・
Criminal barristers in England and Wales vote to go on indefinite strike
Ministers accused of overseeing ‘recklessly underfunded’ criminal justice system, with industrial action to step up on 5 September
BBC
We know what cup run means - Coady
Conor Coady says he is loving life at Everton and that performances are on the "right track" after the draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Coady thinks the Toffees deserved more than a point and now has his sights set on a first win when Everton face Fleetwood on Tuesday.
BBC
Newcastle 3-3 Manchester City: Revenge, relief and a six-goal St James' Park spectacular
Revenge, a dramatic comeback, an overturned red card and brilliant goals - Newcastle versus Manchester City is already laying a strong claim to be game of the season. On a thrilling afternoon at St James' Park, the reigning champions took a fifth-minute lead through Ilkay Gundogan, before goals from Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier gave Newcastle a 3-1 advantage after 54 minutes.
BBC
David Armstrong: Ex-Middlesbrough and Southampton midfielder dies aged 67
Tributes have been paid to former Middlesbrough, Southampton and England player David Armstrong, who has died at the age of 67. The midfielder spent 10 seasons at Boro between 1971 and 1981, making 431 appearances and scoring 77 goals. He was a key member of their Second Division promotion-winning squad...
BBC
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool should get points if Manchester United game postponed over protests
Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool should be awarded the points if their Premier League match against Manchester United is postponed over fan protests. A game between the sides in May 2021 had to be rearranged after home fans marched to Old Trafford to protest the Glazer family's ownership of the club.
Comments / 0