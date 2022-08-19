Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
27 Funny Movie Details You'd Only Notice If You Watched These Movies, Like, 100 Times
"In The Princess Bride, Inigo laments to Westley that he only works for Vizzini to pay the bills as there's 'not a lot of money in revenge.' At the end of the film, Westley suggests Inigo become the new Dread Pirate Roberts, captain of the pirate ship Revenge."
Who is Charlie Sheen’s Daughter and Does the Troubled Star Have a Relationship with Them?
Charlie Sheen is one of the most recognized names in Hollywood. Despite his promising career as an actor – and his sheer talent – it’s often his personal life that causes his name to appear in the press. It’s rarely ever for anything good, either. His life has been a struggle for many years, and his addictions have often won out in the end. He’s infamous for being engaged to Kelly Preston, the late wife of actor John Travolta, and accidentally shooting her. He is a famous client of the notorious madame Heidi Fleiss. He is the man who married Denise Richards before having an absolutely public breakdown and marrying a much younger woman, Brooke Mueller, after. He’s also the man who has five kids. His three oldest are all girls, and the world wants to know: Who is Charlie Sheen’s Daughter – and how many are there?
Harris Dickinson Joins Zac Efron In Sean Durkin’s ‘Ironclaw’ For A24
EXCLUSIVE: Sean Durkin’s new pic revolving around the Von Erichs is gaining steam as sources tell Deadline Where the Crawdads Sing star Harris Dickinson is set to play David Von Erich in Ironclaw. Zac Efron is set to star as Kevin Von Erich with A24 and Access Entertainment co-financing the pic. Durkin is writing and directing the film. Producing alongside A24 are Tessa Ross, Derrin Schlesinger and Harrison Huffman. The film was developed by House Productions, with the support of Access Entertainment, and BBC Films. Based on the true story of the Von Erichs, the film follows the rise and fall of the Von...
Cobra Kai: Is Hawk the Glue That Will Unite Robby and Miguel?
There are problems in Cobra Kai in all honesty since not only is the dojo still around, it’s getting worse and worse since Terry Silver was brought into the mix. Now that Silver is bringing in new senseis to teach the students, all of whom appear to be in sync with what Silver is teaching. But there are rogue elements in this story that were not available to Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence until the most recent season. There’s a good chance that these elements will make a huge difference in the next season. With Kreese in jail, Silver in charge, and Johnny off to find Miguel and bring him home, things are in an uproar at the moment, and solidarity is one of the elements that is needed the most. Unfortunately, there are still quite a few hard feelings between several individuals, and Robby and Miguel are two of those who have had issues with each other for a while. Obviously, there is a reason for this, and there’s more to it than the accidental kick that nearly paralyzed Miguel.
“Velma” on HBO Max: What We Know
Velma has been a name most commonly associated with Scooby-Doo over anything else, so for another franchise to use the name would feel like thievery. So, as HBO Max parent company Warner Bros. Discovery has the rights for Scooby-Doo, it’s only proper that the character got a modern take in the form of an origin story set to premiere on the platform. Below, we’ve detailed the upcoming adult-animated show “Velma” from Mindy Kaling of “The Office,” headed to HBO Max, announced in February 2021.
Can Will Smith’s Reputation Ever Recover?
It’s a subject that’s been discussed rather heavily ever since it happened, but many people are still willing to bet that Will Smith might have done great damage to his reputation with one act of anger that can’t be taken back. Many people won’t remember the date, March 27th, but they’ll recall the act that set this line of discussion in motion since it’s not every award ceremony that sees one celebrity slap the hell out of the other. Whatever was going through Will Smith’s mind that night, it stands to reason that he’d been pushed to an extreme that caused a reaction that many others would have thought twice about. Normally, one wouldn’t expect this type of behavior from Smith since he’s been known as one of the nicest guys in Hollywood for a long time. No one expected this from Smith, especially since it’s usually understood that jokes told during an award show might be troubling or even controversial, but it’s usually understood that these are jokes and nothing else. Most people tend to let a joke go without reacting in this manner, which leaves the question of why Will didn’t think of the ramifications.
What's A Traumatic Storyline From A TV Show That Was Completely Unnecessary?
Honestly, a lot of 13 Reasons Why storylines were not needed.
Who Are Elvis Presley’s Grandchildren and How Many Does He Have?
Elvis never met his grandchildren. He did not live long enough to see his little girl grow up. Even four decades after his death, Elvis Presley is the king of rock and roll. He lived only 42 years and has now been gone longer than he was alive. From when he was born on January 8, 1935, until his death on August 16, 1977, he was a star. Many people are unaware that Elvis is a twin, but his older brother was stillborn before Elvis was born. He found his love of music through his closeness with his mother and their dedication to the church, which would change his life forever. He is one of the most famous musicians and actors of all time, and he has a legacy via the birth of his only child. He and his only wife, Priscilla Presley, welcomed their daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, on February 1, 1968. Through his daughter, his legacy lives on in her own four children. Who are Elvis Presley’s grandchildren?
Every Jurassic Park Movie
The “Jurassic Park” films have been popular since their first release in 1993. It wasn’t until the latest trilogy of films that characters from previous films started to have more continuously prominent roles. The first three “Jurassic Park” films were more independent stories that aligned with each other due to the happenings at the literal “Jurassic Park,” and the final three films released within the Jurassic Park franchise, “Jurassic World,” feature Chris Pratt as the leading man. Below, we’ve chronologically detailed all of the “Jurassic Park” movies.
She-Hulk: A Normal Amount of Rage-Recap
Well, the wait is over, and She-Hulk is here. The hype and the anticipation that people have been dealing with for the last several months have paid off. Or have they? It’s straightforward to walk into this first episode thinking that Jennifer Walters was going to be a strong-willed and independent woman who could be capable of entering the MCU with both feet firmly on the ground, but how this has been done is enough to irritate a lot of people, or so it feels. The sexist backlash that’s been spoken of for a while might have left a sour taste in the mouths of many people since, in the comics, She-Hulk has been a popular character, but she’s also been someone that’s not exactly the perfect role model. Many heroes have tripped or shown that they’re given fundamental human instincts now and then. Still, while it’s true that women who are promiscuous in the comics tend to get looked at in a different light, the live-action show is already off playing defense by making Jennifer a tough as nails individual who’s simply better than many of her male counterparts in, well, in some things at least.
