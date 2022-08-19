Read full article on original website
WSLS
Residents at Brandon Oaks raise money for scholarship program to help student-employees
ROANOKE, Va. – The Brandon Oaks staff and residents form special bonds with their student-employees. After seeing how hard they were working, they wanted to find a meaningful way to give back. They decided to establish a scholarship program to help high school seniors who want to further their education.
Church in Roanoke raises $1.7 million to help community
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Second Presbyterian Church in Roanoke says they have raised over $1.7 million to donate to those in need and Roanoke area ministries. Years ago, church officials say they were approached with requests from partner ministries to help with projects that were pressing. After thinking it over, they agreed to help with […]
WDBJ7.com
Mother who lost son hosts back-to-school event to help parents
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s a happy school time for the Northwest Roanoke community. They are celebrating with a back-to-school event. “I thought it would be a good idea to get everybody in the community to get together and help the kids,” said organizer Da’naisha Jackson. Helping...
WSLS
Roanoke barbers and hairstylists offer free haircuts to give students a confidence boost
ROANOKE, Va. – A fresh new look can boost your confidence and help you tackle the day. That’s why a Roanoke barbershop opens their doors to offer free back to school haircuts for kids. Barbers turn on their razors and wipe off their seats at First Impressions as...
wfxrtv.com
Red Lobster suddenly closes Roanoke location
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — After more than four decades of feeding the Star City community, a well-known restaurant chain permanently shut down its only location in Roanoke over the weekend. A spokesperson for Red Lobster confirms the restaurant on Franklin Road was unable to reach a new lease agreement...
WSLS
Power restored for hundreds after severe weather rolls through Central, Southwest Virginia
Power has been restored for nearly 2,000 AEP customers after severe weather left many in the dark Monday morning. More than 2,000 AEP customers are in the dark following thunderstorms and showers throughout Central and Southwest Virginia. Those power outages are concentrated in Pulaski County, which has 1,253 in total...
wfirnews.com
Red Lobster in Roanoke closes after 42 years
A sign on the front door of the Red Lobster on Franklin Road in Roanoke states that “due to unfortunate circumstances this location will be permanently closed after 42 years.” No other explanation was given; the Red Lobster restaurants in Lynchburg and Christiansburg remain open. Another Facebook posts suggests that the property the eatery sits on has been sold, but that is not confirmed.
WSLS
‘Everybody gets an opportunity to eat’: New donate-what-you-can café in the Star City
ROANOKE, Va. – Order’s up at Ursula’s Café in Roanoke. It’s a donate-what-you-can café and community arts venue, co-founded by Ami Trowell. “That way everybody gets an opportunity to eat. Because if you have a little more, you give a little more. If you have just enough and if you don’t have any to donate this time, then you also still get to eat,” said Trowell.
WDBJ7.com
Jeffrey, Jr. receives sentencing Monday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Roanoke City Council member Robert Jeffrey, Jr. was sentenced to a little over two years in prison with credit for time served Monday. Jeffrey was found guilty of obtaining money by false pretenses, and entered a plea of no contest to a charge of embezzlement.
wfxrtv.com
First Impressions hair studios offer free haircuts, school supplies at back-to-school event
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — First Impressions Barbershop and First Impressions Hair Design teamed up to host their annual back-to-school event in Roanoke on Sunday, where they provided free haircuts and hairstyling, gave out school supplies, and donated everyday necessities. “Everybody looks nice, everybody feels nice, so we just like...
WSLS
Former Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. sentenced to 2+ years
ROANOKE, Va. – Former Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. has been sentenced to more than two years behind bars. In March, Jeffrey was found guilty of embezzlement after he allegedly used funds meant to help him manage Northwest Neighborhood Environmental Organization (NNEO) to pay for personal expenses. On...
WDBJ7.com
Vinton community welcomes new Vinton Palooza Sunday Funday
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday was the first time the town of Vinton had a Sunday Funday. Vinton Palooza Sunday Funday was hosted by Mingle at the Market. Families sat on the lawn of the War Memorial while jamming to live music. Despite the gloomy weather, people played yard games,...
wfxrtv.com
‘Wheel of Fortune LIVE!’ bringing Mark Walberg to Roanoke’s Berglund Center
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — When “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” — an all-new theatrical experience — comes to the Berglund Center next month, it will also bring a celebrity guest with it: Mark L. Walberg, the longtime host of PBS’ “Antique Roadshow.”. “Like most...
chathamstartribune.com
Wendell Scott Foundation to hold charity ride
The Wendell Scott Foundation will mark their namesake’s 101st birthday this month in style. The group will hold the first-ever Wendell Scott Charity Ride Saturday, Aug. 27. Registration is $20 and the ride starts at 11 am at the Otterbots Stadium at Dan Daniel Memorial Park. It will end at Thunder Road Harley Davidson on 58-West.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Public Schools holds in-person back-to-school extravanganza
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - First day of class for Roanoke City Public Schools is a couple days away. Saturday, RCPS hosted its annual Back to School Extravaganza. “We do this every year so that our students are prepared and ready to learn,” said RCPS Superintendent Verletta White. White says...
wfirnews.com
New Roanoke cafe offers first donate-what-you-can concept
A new cafe in Roanoke brings a first-of-its-kind model to the Star City. Instead of set prices, they ask you to donate what you can. In conjunction with the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story.
WSLS
1st and 10 Camp Tour: Carroll County relying on experience
HILLSVILLE, Va. – Our Camp Tour rolls on to Hillsville, where Monty Chipman is getting his team ready for the fall season. Carroll County shocked a lot of people in their 2021 spring season, Chipman advancing the Cavs to the playoffs for the first time in 20 years. In...
WDBJ7.com
Warren Street Festival celebrating Black history in Franklin County
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Saturday, August 20, 2022, the Warren Street Historical Society will present the 22nd Annual Warren Street Festival from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The event will have an honorary brunch at 10 a.m., a “History in the Making Expo” at noon, and many local talents and live performances.
WSLS
Grades Over Guns hands out school supplies and teaches gun violence prevention
ROANOKE, Va. – We are just a few days away from the first day of school in Roanoke City. A new event called Grades Over Guns pops up Saturday to help set students up for success. Kicking off with music and dance performances, it’s the last hurrah for Roanoke...
