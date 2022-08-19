ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Church in Roanoke raises $1.7 million to help community

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Second Presbyterian Church in Roanoke says they have raised over $1.7 million to donate to those in need and Roanoke area ministries. Years ago, church officials say they were approached with requests from partner ministries to help with projects that were pressing. After thinking it over, they agreed to help with […]
Mother who lost son hosts back-to-school event to help parents

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s a happy school time for the Northwest Roanoke community. They are celebrating with a back-to-school event. “I thought it would be a good idea to get everybody in the community to get together and help the kids,” said organizer Da’naisha Jackson. Helping...
Red Lobster suddenly closes Roanoke location

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — After more than four decades of feeding the Star City community, a well-known restaurant chain permanently shut down its only location in Roanoke over the weekend. A spokesperson for Red Lobster confirms the restaurant on Franklin Road was unable to reach a new lease agreement...
Red Lobster in Roanoke closes after 42 years

A sign on the front door of the Red Lobster on Franklin Road in Roanoke states that “due to unfortunate circumstances this location will be permanently closed after 42 years.” No other explanation was given; the Red Lobster restaurants in Lynchburg and Christiansburg remain open. Another Facebook posts suggests that the property the eatery sits on has been sold, but that is not confirmed.
‘Everybody gets an opportunity to eat’: New donate-what-you-can café in the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. – Order’s up at Ursula’s Café in Roanoke. It’s a donate-what-you-can café and community arts venue, co-founded by Ami Trowell. “That way everybody gets an opportunity to eat. Because if you have a little more, you give a little more. If you have just enough and if you don’t have any to donate this time, then you also still get to eat,” said Trowell.
Jeffrey, Jr. receives sentencing Monday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Roanoke City Council member Robert Jeffrey, Jr. was sentenced to a little over two years in prison with credit for time served Monday. Jeffrey was found guilty of obtaining money by false pretenses, and entered a plea of no contest to a charge of embezzlement.
Former Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. sentenced to 2+ years

ROANOKE, Va. – Former Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. has been sentenced to more than two years behind bars. In March, Jeffrey was found guilty of embezzlement after he allegedly used funds meant to help him manage Northwest Neighborhood Environmental Organization (NNEO) to pay for personal expenses. On...
Vinton community welcomes new Vinton Palooza Sunday Funday

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday was the first time the town of Vinton had a Sunday Funday. Vinton Palooza Sunday Funday was hosted by Mingle at the Market. Families sat on the lawn of the War Memorial while jamming to live music. Despite the gloomy weather, people played yard games,...
Wendell Scott Foundation to hold charity ride

The Wendell Scott Foundation will mark their namesake’s 101st birthday this month in style. The group will hold the first-ever Wendell Scott Charity Ride Saturday, Aug. 27. Registration is $20 and the ride starts at 11 am at the Otterbots Stadium at Dan Daniel Memorial Park. It will end at Thunder Road Harley Davidson on 58-West.
1st and 10 Camp Tour: Carroll County relying on experience

HILLSVILLE, Va. – Our Camp Tour rolls on to Hillsville, where Monty Chipman is getting his team ready for the fall season. Carroll County shocked a lot of people in their 2021 spring season, Chipman advancing the Cavs to the playoffs for the first time in 20 years. In...
