ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

Comments / 0

Related
K-Fox 95.5

Nobilitea Grand Opening Time In Nacogdoches, Texas

It's finally tea time in Nacogdoches. We have been waiting for the Nobilitea in front of Belk on University Drive to open since we first announced it was coming back in January. Nobilitea is a national chain and they have been making big strides in the East Texas area. They...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Mineola ISD mourns passing of former student

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Mineola ISD said they are mourning the loss of a former student who had graduated from Mineola High School Class of 2022. “We are saddened by the tragic news of the passing of one of our former students, Ginger Durham,” Superintendent Cody Mize said. “Please keep her family and friends in […]
MINEOLA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nacogdoches, TX
Education
City
Nacogdoches, TX
Local
Texas Education
messenger-news.com

Retiring Justice of the Peace Clyde Black Leaves Big Boots to Fill

HOUSTON COUNTY – Walking into the office of Houston County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Clyde Black’s office is a little like touring the mind of the man himself. Alongside plaques and certificates and family photos are momentos from Western actor John Wayne. Even a life-size model of Wayne decorates one corner of the office.
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
CBS19

East Texas Community Rallies Behind School Janitor

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — A Jacksonville community is rallying behind a Nichols Intermediate janitor who has been working there since its doors opened 21 years ago. Mr. Jones is beam of laughter wherever he goes. But you wouldn’t be able to tell that Jones is going through a hard time right now.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KTAL

Preseason Blitz: Tatum Eagles

TATUM, Tx (KTAL/KMSS) – After building one of the most successful programs in Texas, Tatum is hoping Head Coach Whitney Keeling replicates his success in Waskom with the Eagles. “Coaching is coaching,” said new Tatum Head Coach Whitney Keeling. “It doesn’t matter if you’re at Waskom, Tatum, Houston, wherever...
TATUM, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Westbrook
K-Fox 95.5

Flooding, Severe Storms, & Tornadoes Possible in Deep East Texas

What's that old cliche? Be careful what you ask for because you just might get it. Since the late spring and through our East Texas summer, we have experienced extreme heat and below-normal rainfall totals. That has led to many folks in our neck of the woods praying for some relief. Over the past week or two, a lot of East Texas has seen some of that relief.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Some East Texas counties have lifted their burn bans

PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – After over 20 burn bans were issued across East Texas, some counties have made the decision to lift them. The following counties have lifted their burn bans as of Monday: Camp County Cass County Franklin County Panola County Rusk County Since Cass County announced their burn ban was rescinded, officials have […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Countdown to FFF: Carthage

Picked to win it all by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, Carthage head coach Scott Surratt says the Bulldogs welcome the expectations. "We embrace our ranking every year. A lot people don't like talking about it. We talk about it. We've been there before and been very successful with it so we're going to take it and run with it and see how it goes," Surratt explains.
CARTHAGE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sfa#University System#University Of Texas#University Of North Texas#Marketing Communications#College#Sfa Interim#Board Of Regents#University Of Houston#Texas A M#Texas State#Texas Tech#Texas Women
inforney.com

City of Tatum faces allegations of secret Municipal Hall recording

Rumbles can once again be heard from the an already tumultuous City of Tatum as allegations arise regarding the discovery of a hidden recording device in the shared offices of the City Secretary and Municipal Court Clerks. Named, or questioned, in the initial investigation, said to have been conducted by...
TATUM, TX
KLTV

Angelina County committee discusses expanding county jail

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - County Judge Keith Wright created a community committee to discuss the possibility of expanding the county jail to help address a growing inmate population. After meeting with various departments in the county and reviewing proposals, the majority of participants favored expansion. “The recommendation from the...
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
CBS19

Longview man dead after crashing into ditch in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A Longview man is dead after officials say he drove into a curve at an unsafe speed and into a ditch near Henderson late Friday night. Darrell R. Fowler, 57, was driving a 2003 Ford F150 XLT east on FM 13 one mile east of Henderson. He failed to negotiate a right curve and traveled into the curve at an unsafe speed, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
RUSK COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy