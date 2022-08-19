Police continue search for teen suspect, witness in NYC taxi driver’s death

EDGEMERE, Queens (PIX11) — Police are still on the hunt for a teenage girl who allegedly took part in the assault that led to the death of a taxi driver in Queens and another teenage girl who witnessed it.

Austin Amos and Nickolas Porter, both 20, and a 15-year-old girl were arrested by police on Thursday. They are accused of beating Kutin Gyimah to death in Queens on Saturday.

“As alleged, these two defendants, with two juveniles, fatally assaulted a taxicab driver after he confronted them for fare evasion,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

Police are still searching for another teenage girl who is a suspect in the assault. A third teenage girl who was in the taxi cab with the group is also being sought by police as an eyewitness, officials said.

Surveillance video showed a group attacking the 52-year-old Gyimah . Now, the suspects are facing serious charges, including manslaughter and gang assault.

Amos was allegedly the suspect seen on the surveillance video delivering the punch that caused Gyimah to fall to the ground and suffer a fatal head injury, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.

Amos was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court Friday on a six-count complaint charging him with first- and second-degree gang assault, first- and second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault and theft of services. If convicted, Amos faces up to 25 years in prison.

Porter was arraigned on charges of second-degree gang assault and theft of services. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

“An entire family is now grieving the tragic and senseless loss of their loved one because of this abhorrent behavior,” Katz said. “My Office will continue working with the NYPD to make sure that all those responsible for this horrific incident are brought to justice.”

Abigail Barwuah, Gyimah’s widow, reacted to the arrests Thursday as she continues to mourn the loss of the man who did a job he loved while providing for his family. Gyimah leaves behind four young children.

“We want justice to be served I’m so happy these guys have been identified,” Barwuah said. “He was my children’s hero, he was my backbone. He was the one I looked to, he was the only one, and now, his life has become short, just like that.”

The New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers offered a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.