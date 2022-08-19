Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbrc.com
Pelham City Hall renovation updates
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Pelham continues to grow, and city leaders say it’s time for updates to its city hall. A little background on this project: the renovation was almost a tear-down, but city council decided to make improvements allowing city hall to stay in the same location and save money.
wbrc.com
Alabama Aerospace and Aviation High School welcomes students on inaugural first day of school
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Aerospace and Aviation High School welcomed students for the first time Monday. The free public charter school in Bessemer has been in the planning stages for almost three years. “It’s more exciting I think for the students in the community for the promises we...
wbrc.com
Anniston Regional Training Center expanding
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The first responder shortage is an issue for several communities across the state, but now the city of Anniston is working to fix the problem. They’re investing more than $1 million dollars to expand the Anniston Regional Training Center. This expansion project will not only add more classrooms and training courses, but it will also help with recruitment and retention.
wbrc.com
City of Tarrant to receive its first storm shelter
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners recently voted on a resolution that will fund the construction of a storm shelter in the city of Tarrant. This will be the first storm shelter in the city. There are currently 41 shelter in Jefferson County. Jim St....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrc.com
Pelham Travelodge closed; Pelham City leaders issue Declaration of Emergency
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham Mayor Gary Waters issued a Declaration of Emergency for the Travelodge on Oak Mountain Circle on Monday, August 22, 2022. The emergency orders the Travelodge to immediately close until further notice. The order says the “premises is not and cannot be rendered fit for commercial...
wbrc.com
Some B’ham companies embrace 4-day work week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At the Jefferson County Housing Authority, every day may be a new day, but the five-day, eight-hour work week is history. “Around 2013, the office went to the four 9s and one 4,” says Human Resources Director Diane Clark. She says about five years ago, they decided that by keeping a maintenance worker on call, the office could close all day on Friday.
Four injured in Monday Huntsville shooting
Of the four injured, three were reported to be in serious condition.
wbrc.com
Senior Airman surprises family at Birmingham restaurant
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham-area Senior Airman is back home after spending a year overseas. Jordan Davis surprised his mother as soon as he got home. Davis surprised his mom at a restaurant in Birmingham. He has been serving in South Korea. There were lots of hugs between Airman...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrc.com
Shelby Co. SRO and UA Grad Reflect on 2013 Hostage Situation at Chelsea School
Shelby County SRO Deputy David Morrow is credited with defusing a hostage situation at Chelsea Middle School in 2013. Madeline O'Neal was one of the five girls held hostage by the armed man in a girls locker room. Thankfully, no one was harmed. Madeline just graduated from the University of Alabama and her mother sent a letter to Deputy Morrow thanking him for not running from the threat.
wbrc.com
Tree falls on house, car in Vestavia Hills
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - A tree fell on a house and a car in Vestavia Hills Monday afternoon. It happened on Shallowford Circle around 2:00 p.m. Captain Shane Ware with Vestavia Hills Police said no one was hurt and no one was home at the time of the accident.
wbrc.com
Man charged in Jacksonville shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jacksonville Police Department has made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened August 21. According to a Facebook post, officers went to the 1500 block of Rochester Road SE. around 10:30 p.m. on a domestic disturbance call. They found a man who had been...
wbrc.com
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office providing SROs for Vincent schools
VINCENT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Vincent City Council voted to temporarily dissolve their police department this week, after racial text messages surfaced. At Thursday’s town hall meeting, many residents voiced concerns about keeping students safe, unsure of what the decision means for school resource officers. The Shelby County Sheriff’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Louisiana natives serve true Cajun cuisine at longtime Cullman restaurant
CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — Two Terrebonne Parish natives are serving real Cajun cuisine to hungry Alabama diners. Aaron Coombs and Kendrick Boudreaux work their culinary magic at Hank’s Sports Bar and Rumors Deli in Cullman, Alabama, a “cheese wedge” shaped building as Coombs describes it. The location has been Rumor’s Deli for roughly 20 years […]
WHNT-TV
Huntsville parents offer solutions to alleviate school bus driver shortage
HUNTSVILLE, Ala., (WHNT) — The COVID-19 pandemic created a shortage of school bus drivers in every district, including Huntsville city schools. The driver shortage has meant more routes for drivers to cover. The route changes have also meant a longer time on the bus for kids. Parents started offering...
wbrc.com
A Fresh As It Gets
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s abundant freshwater fish took center stage recently at the Alabama Wildlife Federation (AWF) Wild Game Cook-Off State Finals at AWF’s Lanark Pavilion in Millbrook. Two of the top three recipes used spotted bass as their centerpieces, while a tasty bream dish rounded out...
wbrc.com
Law enforcement prepared for the Friday night lights
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Football teams have been preparing all summer for the return to the gridiron, but they are not the only ones hoping preparation pays off this season. Both the Shelby and Jefferson County Sheriff’s offices say this has been a focus for months. However, a few of the deputies will be more involved than others when it comes to protecting the community on Friday nights.
wbrc.com
Crews respond to apartment fire in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to an apartment building fire Sunday evening. Officials say they were called to the 7700 block of Rugby Avenue to a building with smoke showing. We’re told there were no injuries in the incident. The fire was quickly...
Huntsville voters concerned about teacher retention, academics, discipline before election
Eddie Baker’s daughter has not started school in the Huntsville city system yet, but that hasn’t stopped him from thinking what things will be like when she’s in the classroom. That is why he was in attendance at the Huntsville Council of PTAs and The Schools Foundation’s...
GasBuddy: Huntsville boasts some of the lowest gas prices in Alabama
GasBuddy said prices varied wildly across the city Sunday, with the cheapest station charging $2.89/gallon, while the most expensive charged $3.89/gallon.
wbrc.com
Coping tips for empty nesters
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Our kids are back to school, which may be welcome relief for you, but can also be a hard transition for others. We spoke with a dad who just became an empty nester a few days ago, and an expert who’s offering some ways to cope.
Comments / 0