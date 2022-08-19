ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demi Lovato's Boyfriend Jute$ Celebrates Her 30th Birthday With Romantic Post

Demi Lovato got some sweet birthday wishes from her boyfriend, Jute$. On Saturday, the musician rang in his lady’s 30th birthday with a romantic Instagram post. “happy birthday baby. ur a 30 year old minx and i’m the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine. making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere),” he captioned the carousel of pictures and videos featuring the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer.
Demi Lovato’s Struggle With Addiction in Their Own Words

Staying strong. Demi Lovato has been open about their struggle with drugs and alcohol since their first stint in rehab in 2010. Lovato sought treatment at the age of 18 after they got into a fight with one of their backup dancers when they were on tour with the Jonas Brothers. To help maintain their […]
Travis Barker is unrecognizable in throwback picture from 20 years ago

After friend Luke Burrett posted a throwback pic of Travis Barker with hair, fans think the pop punk star is unrecognizable. Nowadays, we’re all used to Travis Barker’s no hair look. It’s hard to remember a time when Travis did have hair, in fact, fans now don’t recognize him after friend Luke Burrett posted a throwback pic. The debate amongst fans is now what they prefer.
Cardi B Appears to Have Gotten a Tattoo On Her Face

It looks like Cardi B has some new ink, and it's in a surprising location. A new video from tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos posted on his Instagram page shows him adding new ink to the rapper's face, making it Cardi B's first face tattoo. In the video, De...
Trace Cyrus Shows Off Body Transformation After Being 'Mentally Destroyed'

Trace Cyrus has revealed a dramatic body transformation, and in the process he's taken care of something that was "destroyed" last year. His mindset. Miley Cyrus' older brother took Twitter earlier this week and posted before and after photos. In the picture on the left, Trace said it's what he looked like at the end of last year. The picture on the right shows what he looks like today, slimmer and toned. Trace said he was "mentally destroyed" and that also resulted in also letting his body go.
'Modern Family' Star Sarah Hyland Just Got Married

Modern Family alum Sarah Hyland and Bachelor Nation staple Wells Adam are officially husband and wife. The pair became engaged three years ago, and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had to push their wedding back several times. But they marched on and tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, Calif. E! News reports the wedding guest list was intimate, but her co-star Sofia Vergara was in attendance. Vergara shared a glimpse into the wedding festivities on Instagram, writing alongside a photo booth picture, "#sarahandwells wedding."
True Thompson Favors Barbiecore Style on Mom Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram

It’s True Thompson’s barbie world and we are all simply living in it. True Thompson favored an all pink outfit Wednesday in a new post shared on mother Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram. “On Wednesdays we wear pink,” Kardashian said quoting the movie “Mean Girls.” The 4-year-old posed in a girly girl ensemble that gave Barbiecore realness. Her monochromatic attire fits into the all pink fashion trend that has begun its world takeover this summer. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian) Thompson’s bright pink ribbed tank top had a scoop neckline to frame her fine necklaces, one of which appears...
Ireland Baldwin Debuts Blonde Buzz Cut: See the Pics

Ireland Baldwin's got a new 'do! The 26-year-old model took to Instagram Saturday night to show off her bleached blonde buzz cut. "don’t tell me I won’t do something because I will. buzzed by @hairmettle 💕," Baldwin captioned the post, which showed off her much shorter haircut.
Pregnant Heidi Montag Pratt Shows Off 'Life Changing' Home Organization Makeover Ahead of Baby #2

Heidi Montag Pratt had specific goals in mind when it came to getting her home ready for the arrival of her second baby later this year. "I've been waiting to do the nursery for a while, looking for just the right time because I wanted to change Gunner's room into the nursery," The Hills: New Beginnings star, 35, tells PEOPLE of her son, 4, with husband Spencer Pratt. "I've been waiting to transition him to a different room in the house."
Brandi Glanville 'Not Sorry' After Son's Ex Leaks 'Wildly Inappropriate' DMs Reality Star Allegedly Sent After Split

"You don't wanna f--- with my crazy." Brandi Glanville will do anything for her sons ... including, apparently, diving into their exes' DMs. This week, a Bravo fan page on Instagram shared a TikTok video from an 18-year-old who posted messages she allegedly got from Glanville after breaking up with one of the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star's sons. Brandi shares boys Mason, 19, and Jake, 15, with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian.
Kourtney Kardashian and Son Reign Disick Are Total Twins in Cute Selfies

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Addresses Mason Disick's Alleged Instagram Account. Kourtney Kardashian's latest post will have you doing a double take!. The Kardashians star posted a series of adorable selfies with 7-year-old son Reign Disick, who she shares with ex Scott Disick, as they enjoyed a fun-filled pool day. In the Aug. 21 Instagram, Kourtney and Reign stuck several poses in the water, with each one making silly faces at the camera.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares photos with daughter Malti: 'Love like no other'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is loving mom life. The actress shared sweet snaps with her daughter Malti Marie over the weekend, describing her bond with her 7-month-old as a "love like no other," in the caption of an Instagram post. In the first photo, Chopra Jonas smiles while holding Malti, whose...
T.I. Confirms He Hit A Chainsmokers Member For Kissing Him

T.I. recently confirmed that he indeed hit a Andrew Taggert, a member of the Chainsmokers, when he tried to kiss him. “Love The Chainsmokers, they make great music, you know,” T.I. said in a video posted to his IG. “It’s really not much more to the story that you’ve already heard.”
Adrienne Bailon Honors Newborn Baby Ever With Tattoo Tribute

Watch: Adrienne Bailon Welcomes Her First Baby With Husband. Adrienne Bailon is putting the Ever in forever. Just days after welcoming baby boy Ever James with husband Israel Houghton, the Real alum showed off a new tattoo dedicated to their newborn. Alongside a photo featuring an up-close-and-personal shot of her...
