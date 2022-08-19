BUSINESS BRIEFS

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yacapraro promoted at Farmers Trust

Anthony Yacapraro has been promoted to senior vice president, Western Market Trust manager at Farmers Trust Co. Yacapraro is based out of Farmers National Bank’s Regional Office on Fulton Drive in Canton, and has an office in downtown Wooster.

Yacapraro joined Farmers Trust six years ago and has been in the financial services industry for 24 years.

“Anthony’s leadership in the Trust division has been a key factor to our continued growth,” stated David Dastoli, president at Farmers Trust. “With collaborative divisions in his market that include private banking, trust, retirement, insurance and investments, Anthony’s experience and knowledge will continue to be a great asset to our team and Wealth Management clients.”

Yacapraro received his undergraduate degree at The Ohio State University and went on to earn his juris doctor and masters of taxation at the University of Akron. He is heavily involved in the Wooster community and formerly was a Triway school board member, president of the Wayne County Historical Society, president of Lamplighters and a graduate of the Leadership Wooster Program.

To learn more about Farmers Trust, visit farmerstrustco.com.

Fitzsimmons promoted at Wayne Savings

Sean A. Fitzsimmons has been promoted at Wayne Savings Community Bank to agricultural and commercial lender.

“Wayne Savings is excited to welcome Sean to a team of seven agricultural and commercial lenders with more than 165 years of combined service. The expertise and customer service skills of our lenders are just two of the many reasons Wayne Savings is one of the fastest growing community banks in Ohio” said James R. VanSickle II, president and CEO.

Fitzsimmons will help individuals, small businesses and farms reach financial goals.

Fitzsimmons has five years of community banking experience, including commercial and agricultural lending. He graduated from The Ohio State University in 2021 with a bachelor of science in agriculture and has held leadership positions in several agricultural organizations including 4-H and Future Farmers of America.

He is responsible for supporting local farmers and local business owners by combining one on one customer service with the unique lending programs offered by Wayne Savings.

“I am excited to help my neighbors obtain financing for their farms and businesses," said Fitzsimmons. "Being born and raised in this community and now having the opportunity to help my neighbors and friends is really a dream come true for me."

To learn more about Wayne Savings and the products and services offered, visit waynesavings.com.

