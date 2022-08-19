ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

wgvunews.org

Michigan GOP governor nominee Dixon picks running mate

Michigan Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon has chosen former state Rep. Shane Hernandez of Port Huron as her running mate in her bid to unseat Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Hernandez served two terms in the Michigan House ending in 2020, when he ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. House. He chaired...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Tudor Dixon, Shane Hernandez make campaign debut at Dream Cruise

Bloomfield Hills — Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon campaigned with her new running mate, Shane Hernandez, for the first time Saturday at the Oakland County Republican Party's eighth annual Dream Cruise party. Dixon named Hernandez as her running mate Friday an hour before the Michigan GOP's deadline. Hernandez, who...
MICHIGAN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Michigan quick hits: Whitmer loses Line 5 remand motion

(The Center Square) – Two different courts, two different outcomes for Gov. Whitmer’s administration. The second attempt of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel to move their case against Enbridge’s Line 5 from a federal court to state court fell short on Thursday. The Whitmer...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

‘It’s about speed,” says Grand Rapids company hired to manufacture monkeypox vaccine

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — As the U.S. pushes to expand access to the monkeypox vaccine, a Grand Rapids company is playing a big part in the effort. Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing,140 Front Ave. SW, has entered into a contract with Denmark-based vaccine company Bavarian Nordic to produce the vaccine for the virus, which has infected 14,115 people nationwide, including 126 in Michigan, according to the latest federal and state data.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Oakland County judge rips pro-life witnesses, says both are not credible

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - In a win for supporters of access to abortion in Michigan, Oakland County judge Jacob James Cunningham granted a preliminary injunction to prevent a 1931 law from going into effect. During his ruling, he made it clear that witness testimony, presented from both sides, factored into the decision.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Lime celebrates new micromobility chapter in Grand Rapids

The green e-scooters around Grand Rapids are here to stay. Lime, an e-scooter and e-bike sharing company with fleets in Grand Rapids, recently said the city selected the company to move forward as the only provider of shared electric vehicles for the city. Since June 2021, Lime has provided micromobility...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

DNA Solves Horrific 1996 Grand Rapids Murder

Kent County Sheriff Michele Lajoye-Young revealed Monday morning that a Florida man has been arrested by KCSO detectives in relation to a cold case murder from 1996 in Caledonia. DNA Evidence Led To Solving The 1996 Murder Of Sharon Kay Hammock. Hammock's body was left strangled and hogtied by the...
KENT COUNTY, MI
1051thebounce.com

Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership

It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
SOUTH LYON, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Ottawa County eyes helping fund affordable housing developments in two cities

HOLLAND, MI – Ottawa County leaders have given initial approval to helping fund two proposed affordable housing developments totaling 99 apartments. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, Ottawa County commissioners gave initial approval to invest $3.5 million in federal stimulus funds in two affordable housing developments – one in Holland and one in Spring Lake – slated to begin construction in late summer or fall 2023 if all goes to plan.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Mackinac Island’s Grand Hotel offers special Celebrate Michigan savings on fall and 2023 dates

MACKINAC ISLAND, MI – Celebrating its 135th season this year, Mackinac Island’s Grand Hotel has been able to accomplish a feat most other resorts of its era could not: Finding a way to mesh the Gilded Age-style luxury it was designed for with modern updates – and even surprises – for its guests. A lot has changed since the decades when guests arrived by steamship for a months-long vacation. Yet those who stay overnight today can still walk on the world’s longest front porch and take in an amazing view of the Straits of Mackinac.
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI

