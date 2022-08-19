Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Boston Children’s Hospital Says Toddlers Could Be TransgenderKyle SchepperleyBoston Township, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Related
wgvunews.org
Michigan GOP governor nominee Dixon picks running mate
Michigan Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon has chosen former state Rep. Shane Hernandez of Port Huron as her running mate in her bid to unseat Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Hernandez served two terms in the Michigan House ending in 2020, when he ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. House. He chaired...
GOP infighting, Dixon’s running mate, abortion latest: The week in Michigan politics
MLive elections reporter Ben Orner here with what you need to know in Michigan politics. That’s me on the left with our snazzy team of reporters:. The Michigan Democratic convention is today in Lansing, but it’s the Republican convention next Saturday you should keep an eye on. The...
Michiganders reactions to injunction issued on 1931 abortion law
An Oakland County Circuit Court judge has issued an injunction that prevents a 91-year-old abortion law from being enforced.
Detroit News
Insider: Why House Dems want to end lawmakers' summer break; Youngkin headed to Michigan
House Democrats are calling for Republican legislative leaders to drag lawmakers back from summer break and back into the Capitol. The Michigan House has just two scheduled voting days before the November election — Sept. 21 and 28 — but Democratic leadership called for more. This story appeared...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
National teacher shortage affecting West Michigan school districts
“This year coming up is going to be tough on a lot of districts because they're not able to find the teachers that they need to fill all those classrooms," CMU's Paula Lancaster said.
Marijuana smoking hangs over Whitmer kidnap plot trial
There's no dispute about some of the evidence in the trial of two men accused of wanting to kidnap Michigan’s governor
Gretchen Whitmer tells Dems Michigan’s democracy is at stake
There’s more on the ballot than candidates, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other top Michigan Democrats told party faithful at their nominating convention Sunday, framing the November election as a particularly high-stakes moment for Michigan. Despite the tumult of the prior two years and a shaky economy, Democrats offered a...
Detroit News
Tudor Dixon, Shane Hernandez make campaign debut at Dream Cruise
Bloomfield Hills — Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon campaigned with her new running mate, Shane Hernandez, for the first time Saturday at the Oakland County Republican Party's eighth annual Dream Cruise party. Dixon named Hernandez as her running mate Friday an hour before the Michigan GOP's deadline. Hernandez, who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Michigan manufacturer plans $7.2M expansion, 10 new jobs in Holland Township
HOLLAND, MI — Metal Flow, a manufacturer in Holland Township that specializes in automotive components, is building a new facility adjacent to its headquarters at 11694 James St., a $7.2 million investment that’s expected to create 10 jobs. Kelly Springer, the company’s CEO, said the new building is...
thecentersquare.com
Michigan quick hits: Whitmer loses Line 5 remand motion
(The Center Square) – Two different courts, two different outcomes for Gov. Whitmer’s administration. The second attempt of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel to move their case against Enbridge’s Line 5 from a federal court to state court fell short on Thursday. The Whitmer...
‘It’s about speed,” says Grand Rapids company hired to manufacture monkeypox vaccine
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — As the U.S. pushes to expand access to the monkeypox vaccine, a Grand Rapids company is playing a big part in the effort. Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing,140 Front Ave. SW, has entered into a contract with Denmark-based vaccine company Bavarian Nordic to produce the vaccine for the virus, which has infected 14,115 people nationwide, including 126 in Michigan, according to the latest federal and state data.
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County judge rips pro-life witnesses, says both are not credible
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - In a win for supporters of access to abortion in Michigan, Oakland County judge Jacob James Cunningham granted a preliminary injunction to prevent a 1931 law from going into effect. During his ruling, he made it clear that witness testimony, presented from both sides, factored into the decision.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Lime celebrates new micromobility chapter in Grand Rapids
The green e-scooters around Grand Rapids are here to stay. Lime, an e-scooter and e-bike sharing company with fleets in Grand Rapids, recently said the city selected the company to move forward as the only provider of shared electric vehicles for the city. Since June 2021, Lime has provided micromobility...
DNA Solves Horrific 1996 Grand Rapids Murder
Kent County Sheriff Michele Lajoye-Young revealed Monday morning that a Florida man has been arrested by KCSO detectives in relation to a cold case murder from 1996 in Caledonia. DNA Evidence Led To Solving The 1996 Murder Of Sharon Kay Hammock. Hammock's body was left strangled and hogtied by the...
1051thebounce.com
Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership
It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
Man’s arrest in 1996 murder of Grand Rapids woman could help crack other cold cases
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Investigators believe the arrest of a Florida man accused of murdering a Grand Rapids woman in 1996 could provide new leads to, or help solve, other cold cases across the country. The 64-year-old man, a commercial trucker for 20-plus years, was arrested Friday, Aug. 19...
Ottawa County eyes helping fund affordable housing developments in two cities
HOLLAND, MI – Ottawa County leaders have given initial approval to helping fund two proposed affordable housing developments totaling 99 apartments. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, Ottawa County commissioners gave initial approval to invest $3.5 million in federal stimulus funds in two affordable housing developments – one in Holland and one in Spring Lake – slated to begin construction in late summer or fall 2023 if all goes to plan.
Mackinac Island’s Grand Hotel offers special Celebrate Michigan savings on fall and 2023 dates
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI – Celebrating its 135th season this year, Mackinac Island’s Grand Hotel has been able to accomplish a feat most other resorts of its era could not: Finding a way to mesh the Gilded Age-style luxury it was designed for with modern updates – and even surprises – for its guests. A lot has changed since the decades when guests arrived by steamship for a months-long vacation. Yet those who stay overnight today can still walk on the world’s longest front porch and take in an amazing view of the Straits of Mackinac.
Better With Time: These Are 10 Of Michigan’s Oldest Restaurants
All across Michigan, there are great restaurants to enjoy a meal with friends and family. Some of them are brand new and bring fresh spins on classic foods while a special select few have been around for an incredibly long time and have gotten better with time. These Are 10...
Comments / 0