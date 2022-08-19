Read full article on original website
Related
Joystick-Driven Mercedes F200 Imagination Spotted With Its Many Screens
Tesla generated a lot of controversy with its yoke, but Mercedes had an even wilder steering wheel replacement. 26 years ago, the F200 Imagination concept was unveiled at the Paris Motor Show as part of the "F" series of research vehicles. Its most unusual gimmick was represented by the pair of Sidesticks, with one mounted on the driver's door and the other in the center console. You can see this gentleman using them to maneuver the car.
Lamborghini Revuelto Electric Crossover Speculatively Rendered
Lamborghini's ICE-only days are numbered as the peeps from Sant'Agata Bolognese will wave goodbye to vehicles equipped with pure combustion engines later this year. It has already been confirmed that the Huracan and Aventador replacements will both be hybrids and the forthcoming Urus facelift is also going to adopt a partially electrified powertrain. All three model lines are set to go hybrid by 2024, but the first EV will take a while.
Alfa Romeo Supercar To Be Previewed In 2023 With Twin-Turbo V6: Report
In June 2018, Alfa Romeo revealed a product roadmap that listed GTV and 8C models scheduled to come out by 2022. However, an updated version of that image from FCA's Q3 2019 results sadly did not include those two revivals anymore. To the disappointment of enthusiasts, plans for a Giulia Coupe and a mid-engined supercar were shelved. However, a new report claims there still might be an exciting ICE-powered Alfa before the brand goes electric.
This Subtle and Stealth Mercedes Supercar is Selling At No Reserve On Bring A Trailer
This sports car is one of Germany’s greatest convertible performance models and now you can get behind the wheel. With just 14,000 miles on the odometer this German sports car is a great example of what amazing things can be done with a low-milage and high performance automobile. It makes sense that one of racing’s greatest brands would eventually go on to create some of the fastest modern vehicles in our times. One wonderful example of that sentiment is this incredible 2013 Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG P30 with the equipped performance package. A great powertrain combined with iconic styling and a well-built German chassis made the perfect convertible road car for any enthusiast with a taste for speed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2024 Ford Mustang: Everything We Know
The age of automobiles with internal-combustion engines is nearly over, but it's not over yet for the Ford Mustang. An all-new pony car will debut in September 2022, and while we don't know the long-term plan for Ford's enduring war horse, the seventh generation will start the same way the first gen did nearly 60 years ago: by converting gasoline into noise, tire smoke, and grins.
Lincoln Model L100 Concept Explores Autonomous Luxury At Pebble Beach
Among the many stately vehicles gracing this year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance is a new concept car from Lincoln that's impossible to miss. The Model L100 is a long, low, and sleek fastback that pays homage to the automaker's luxurious past while providing a possible glimpse into the future of luxury motoring at Lincoln.
Dodge Hornet GT GLH Concept Is A 1980s Homage With Upgraded Parts
In 1984, Carroll Shelby wasn't tuning Ford Mustangs. He was deep into the performance scene at Dodge, breathing extra life into a wide range of vehicles. Arguably the best-known – or perhaps the most shocking – Shelby product of the era was the Omni GLH, where GLH literally stood for goes like hell. It was a proper hot hatchback that garnered a cult following over the decades, and now Dodge is honoring that legacy with the Hornet GT GLH Concept.
motor1.com
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS debuts with 518 bhp, double the downforce [UPDATE]
Update: The new 911 GT3 RS officially makes its public debut at Monterey Car Week. We've added 50 photos in a new gallery showing a special version of the car, trimmed in green to honour the iconic 1972 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7. The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is finally...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Audi A4, S4 Avant Spy Video Offers Sights And Sounds Of New Wagon
We're on the cusp of seeing the sixth-generation Audi A4. It's certainly time, as the current model debuted in 2015 for the 2016 model year. Amid sedan sightings, we've seen occasional Avant test vehicles out and about in both A4 and S4 trim. This time, instead of snapping photos, our spy crew clicked record for some video footage.
Watch Audi RS3 Drag Race Audi S8 In Close Super Sedan Showdown
The S8 makes 571 horsepower to the RS3’s 400. Audi has no shortage of performance vehicles. They cover a broad swath of the market and include the bite-sized RS3 and the large, luxurious S8. The latest Carwow video pits the two in a series of drag races to see how their differences shake out on the track.
One-Off Mercedes-AMG G63 By Mansory Gets Unique Faded Color Scheme
Mansory offers visual and performance upgrades for a variety of makes and models. And its new Mansory Bespoke program takes customization to a personal level, creating one-off vehicles for customers. Its latest build is a tuned Mercedes-AMG G63 with a visual makeover that includes more than added aero parts. Mansory...
Bugatti Mistral Roadster Revealed As Spectacular W16 Epilogue
The W16 era is ending as Bugatti is bidding adieu to the quad-turbo, 8.0-liter engine with the Mistral. The Chiron-based roadster is named after a wind blowing from the Rhône River valley that also served as inspiration in the 1960s for a namesake coupe/convertible sold by Maserati (and a 1990s Nissan Mistral in Japan). Speaking of past cars, the roofless machine from Molsheim boasts design cues derived from the Type 57 Roadster Grand Raid.
Porsche Virtually Tests 590-HP Hydrogen-Combustion Car At Nurburgring
Battery-electric vehicles seem poised to become the car of the future, but many automakers, including Porsche, are hedging their bets. BEVs will likely serve as just one solution to reducing emissions, with hydrogen, synthetic fuels, and others filling in the gaps. Porsche is investing in alternative powertrain technology, recently completing a virtual test of a hydrogen-powered engine.
Acura ARX-06 Endurance Car Revealed With 671 HP, 10,000 RPM Redline
The Acura ARX-06 endurance race car debuts on August 19 at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, during Monterey Car Week. The machine then makes a competition premiere in January at the Rolex 24 at Daytona and is challenging the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar GTP Championship. Power for the race car...
2024 Audi S4 Avant Spied Riding Low With Quad Exhaust Tips In Full View
The next-generation Audi S4 Avant makes another appearance for our spy photographers stationed around the world. This particular camo-wrapped prototype was caught on back roads in Germany, not far from the Nurburgring. From what we can see, there's still quite a bit of evaluation being done on the new model.
Kiska Sports Car Teased With Carbon Fiber Body, Mid-Engined Layout
In an automotive world suffocated by SUVs, it's refreshing to see a new sports car. If the name Kiska doesn't ring a bell, it's a design agency that has penned products for KTM and Husqvarna but is now looking to expand its horizons by introducing its very own car. With this being a teaser, details are not available. We do know the design team is led by Alan Derosier and Reiter Engineering is involved judging by the black and white RE logo.
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Debuts Today: See The Livestream
You can read all about it in our 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS debut post. The most track-focused Porsche 911 of the 992 generation is debuting today to take the GT3 to a new level and earn its "RS" suffix. Spied repeatedly undergoing testing at the Nürburgring, the new flavor of Zuffenhausen's iconic sports car is going to have one of the wildest aerodynamic packages ever fitted to a road-going car. The giant rear wing will be the dead giveaway to separate the new derivative from its lesser sibling.
2023 Dodge Hornet Totally Misses The Point Of Being A Compact CUV
Compact crossovers are not usually considered enthusiast products. They’re the default, the product people imagine nowadays when the phrase “everyday transport” comes up. But Dodge totally missed this memo, because the first thing it brags about when discussing the 2023 Hornet compact CUV is the fact that it’s the “quickest, fastest, most powerful compact utility vehicle under $30,000.” Oh, and it’s electrified, too.
Mercedes EQS Modified By Brabus Adds Range And Style
Some would argue the future doesn't look too bright for tuners as the inevitable switch to electric cars will make aftermarket specialists vulnerable by not being able to tweak combustion engines anymore. While it's true a good chunk of their business will be wiped out by the ICE's demise, Brabus is demonstrating how a tuning company can survive in the EV era by tweaking Mercedes' flagship electric car.
Hyundai Elantra N Drag Races Dodge Charger In Fierce Sedan Battle
Automakers are making fewer and fewer sedans, but the ones they are producing have never been better. The Sam CarLegion YouTube channel has two wildly different examples – a 2022 Hyundai Elantra N and a Dodge Charger Daytona – and a new video that compares the two on the drag strip. The two are quite different under the hood, but how does that translate to the track?
Motor1.com
Miami, FL
34K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.https://www.motor1.com
Comments / 0