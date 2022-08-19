ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

Related
fortwaynesnbc.com

Rescued beagles up for adoption beginning Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - About 15 of those beagles rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia should be up for adoption beginning Tuesday. Last week, roughly four thousand beagles were rescued from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia. Twenty five beagles were sent to Humane Fort Wayne. The dogs were examined by vets and behavioral staff over the weekend.
FORT WAYNE, IN
hot1079fortwayne.com

Two responses come in for bulk collection contract in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City of Fort Wayne has received two bids for a new bulk collection contract. GFL Environmental, the city’s current residential trash and recycling hauler, and Republic Services of Indiana each submitted proposals on Thursday. The two responses were submitted to the City...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

POLICE: One of three ISU students killed in crash from Fort Wayne

TERRA HAUTE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office has released the identities of the three Indiana State University students who were killed in a crash over the weekend. The department said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Riley, Indiana, when a car...
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Allen County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Allen County, IN
Society
Fort Wayne, IN
Government
Fort Wayne, IN
Society
County
Allen County, IN
WANE-TV

Emergency! The Ultimate First Responders Event returns to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – An event celebrating all first responders returns next Saturday. Emergency! The Ultimate First Responders Event is set for August 27 in New Haven. See the interview above to learn more about the event. The Kids 1 Miler “Beat the Chief” starts at 7:05 a.m.,...
NEW HAVEN, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne outreach group repairs wheelchairs to send to Ethiopia

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Volunteers spent their Saturday cleaning and fixing up wheelchairs to send to Ethiopia. The need for wheelchairs is massive in Ethiopia, with more than 2,000 people on the waiting list to get one. Agape Mobility Ethiopia held the wheelchair repair 6-hour workshop to help...
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

Housing and strategic youth retention in Lima

LIMA — There have been significant changes to the Lima/Allen County region in recent years. With the help of new funding and investors, much of the region’s dream and hope is set to come true. The City of Lima has had many conversations on improving and developing new ways to invest in our city. How does this become possible? How do we make such dreams a reality? How do we retain our youth? One answer is a vision.
LIMA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#Changemakers
WANE-TV

Judge says suspect in killing, dismembering does not have intellectual disability

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A judge has denied a claim that a man accused of killing and dismembering a 55-year-old man has an intellectual disability. In a hearing in Allen Superior Court on Monday, Judge David Zent denied a petition for intellectual disability for Mathew J. Cramer II. The court appointed a forensic psychiatrist to examine Cramer last month, at a cost of $5,500 on taxpayers.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo celebrates World Goat Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re a fan of goats, the zoo is where you need to be Sunday. It’s World Goat Day, and the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is celebrating accordingly. One reason to celebrate goats, Keeper Kennedy Reynolds said, is because they were...
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
WANE-TV

Medical condition suspected in fatal DeKalb Co. crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An Ashley, Indiana man died early Sunday evening after the car he was driving left the road and crashed in DeKalb County. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Michael Lesher, 60, was driving west in the 1900 block of County Road 48 just before 7 p.m. when his Buick left the road, drove through a field and stopped after it hit a tree.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Ramp to I-469 closed after semi tips

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A ramp to Interstate 469 was closed for two hours midday Monday after a semi tipped over. The incident happened around 1 p.m. at the ramp from Maysville Road/S.R. 39 to northbound 469 on the northeast side of Fort Wayne. Authorities said a semi...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Argos teen dies in Marshall County crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Argos teen died on Saturday night after a two-vehicle crash in southern Marshall County. Marshall County officials say 17-year-old Emily J. Carr was headed east in her Chrysler on 18th Road around 4:30 p.m. when she was hit by another vehicle that was traveling south on U.S. 31.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

FWPD warns of Facebook Marketplace scam

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are warning of a Facebook Marketplace scam. Police say individuals using the profiles of “YK Slowazz Longlivemybrotha” and “Steph Curry” are targeting out of town victims. They say contact victims that are selling items such as PlayStation consoles or shoes on the platform and arrange to meet them in Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Wings, beer & bourbon back at Headwaters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Headwaters Park is hosting on Saturday the fourth annual Wings, Beer and Bourbon Festival. Four food trucks are on hand to satisfy the cravings of wings and BBQ. There’s also a competition for the best BBQ in Fort Wayne. Entertainment includes corn hole,...
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy