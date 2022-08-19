Read full article on original website
fortwaynesnbc.com
Rescued beagles up for adoption beginning Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - About 15 of those beagles rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia should be up for adoption beginning Tuesday. Last week, roughly four thousand beagles were rescued from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia. Twenty five beagles were sent to Humane Fort Wayne. The dogs were examined by vets and behavioral staff over the weekend.
wfft.com
ChangeMakers holds meeting to discuss the new jail after Board of Commissioners meeting is canceled
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The Allen County Commissioners typically hold their public meetings at 10 a.m. once a week but Friday’s was canceled because they said there was a lack of business to discuss. “If it is not their business, whose business is it,” Daylana Saunders with...
hot1079fortwayne.com
Two responses come in for bulk collection contract in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City of Fort Wayne has received two bids for a new bulk collection contract. GFL Environmental, the city’s current residential trash and recycling hauler, and Republic Services of Indiana each submitted proposals on Thursday. The two responses were submitted to the City...
fortwaynesnbc.com
POLICE: One of three ISU students killed in crash from Fort Wayne
TERRA HAUTE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office has released the identities of the three Indiana State University students who were killed in a crash over the weekend. The department said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Riley, Indiana, when a car...
WANE-TV
Emergency! The Ultimate First Responders Event returns to New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – An event celebrating all first responders returns next Saturday. Emergency! The Ultimate First Responders Event is set for August 27 in New Haven. See the interview above to learn more about the event. The Kids 1 Miler “Beat the Chief” starts at 7:05 a.m.,...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne outreach group repairs wheelchairs to send to Ethiopia
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Volunteers spent their Saturday cleaning and fixing up wheelchairs to send to Ethiopia. The need for wheelchairs is massive in Ethiopia, with more than 2,000 people on the waiting list to get one. Agape Mobility Ethiopia held the wheelchair repair 6-hour workshop to help...
GALLERY: Restored homes to be featured during West Central Home & Garden Tour
A Jones Street home that sat vacant with numerous foundational issues for years was recently purchased by REALTOR Ben Wahli and his wife.
Housing and strategic youth retention in Lima
LIMA — There have been significant changes to the Lima/Allen County region in recent years. With the help of new funding and investors, much of the region’s dream and hope is set to come true. The City of Lima has had many conversations on improving and developing new ways to invest in our city. How does this become possible? How do we make such dreams a reality? How do we retain our youth? One answer is a vision.
WANE-TV
Judge says suspect in killing, dismembering does not have intellectual disability
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A judge has denied a claim that a man accused of killing and dismembering a 55-year-old man has an intellectual disability. In a hearing in Allen Superior Court on Monday, Judge David Zent denied a petition for intellectual disability for Mathew J. Cramer II. The court appointed a forensic psychiatrist to examine Cramer last month, at a cost of $5,500 on taxpayers.
YLNI Barr Street Farmers Market’s growth and impact is Positively Fort Wayne
The YLNI Famers Market on Barr Street in downtown Fort Wayne has become a Saturday morning tradition for thousands of people
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo celebrates World Goat Day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re a fan of goats, the zoo is where you need to be Sunday. It’s World Goat Day, and the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is celebrating accordingly. One reason to celebrate goats, Keeper Kennedy Reynolds said, is because they were...
2 Indiana State football players among 3 killed in crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — (AP) — Two freshman members of the Indiana State University football team were among the three students who were killed in a weekend crash, officials said Monday. Two other football team members who were injured in the crash were out of intensive care but...
WANE-TV
Medical condition suspected in fatal DeKalb Co. crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An Ashley, Indiana man died early Sunday evening after the car he was driving left the road and crashed in DeKalb County. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Michael Lesher, 60, was driving west in the 1900 block of County Road 48 just before 7 p.m. when his Buick left the road, drove through a field and stopped after it hit a tree.
WANE-TV
Ramp to I-469 closed after semi tips
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A ramp to Interstate 469 was closed for two hours midday Monday after a semi tipped over. The incident happened around 1 p.m. at the ramp from Maysville Road/S.R. 39 to northbound 469 on the northeast side of Fort Wayne. Authorities said a semi...
WNDU
Argos teen dies in Marshall County crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Argos teen died on Saturday night after a two-vehicle crash in southern Marshall County. Marshall County officials say 17-year-old Emily J. Carr was headed east in her Chrysler on 18th Road around 4:30 p.m. when she was hit by another vehicle that was traveling south on U.S. 31.
Woman who went missing downtown found safe
According to a release from FWPD, 21-year-old Abigail Madisen Swager was last seen around 1:45 Friday morning in downtown Fort Wayne.
WOWO News
FWPD warns of Facebook Marketplace scam
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are warning of a Facebook Marketplace scam. Police say individuals using the profiles of “YK Slowazz Longlivemybrotha” and “Steph Curry” are targeting out of town victims. They say contact victims that are selling items such as PlayStation consoles or shoes on the platform and arrange to meet them in Fort Wayne.
14news.com
Sheriff: 2 people flown to burn center following house explosion in Wabash Co.
Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners request doubled salary. Posey Co. Jail officer accused of battering inmate. Posey Co. Jail officer accused of battering inmate. Loved ones remember fallen Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr. Updated: 11 hours ago. Loved ones remember fallen Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr.
wfft.com
The Locker Room: High School Football Week 1
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The FOX 55 Sports team brings you action from a dozen local high school football games in the first edition of The Locker Room for the 2022 season.
WANE-TV
Wings, beer & bourbon back at Headwaters
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Headwaters Park is hosting on Saturday the fourth annual Wings, Beer and Bourbon Festival. Four food trucks are on hand to satisfy the cravings of wings and BBQ. There’s also a competition for the best BBQ in Fort Wayne. Entertainment includes corn hole,...
