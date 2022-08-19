Graffiti reportedly defaces Bethlehem House in Easthampton, labeled by some as ‘crisis pregnancy center’

Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Organ donor’s mother and recipient meet for the first time in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Sunday was a much anticipated day for two families. The mother of an organ donor and the recipient of her daughter’s heart met for the first time in Springfield. The tragic accident that took the life of a 22-year-old girl brought two families together at the...
Springfield man with 98 past arraignments arrested again; ‘This is beyond a repeat criminal offender,’ Mayor Sarno says
Police arrested Springfield resident John Larder, 51, on Sunday morning for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter from a car on School Street — bringing the total number of criminal charges in his life to over 100, according to the Springfield Police Department. Prior to Larder’s arrest, police said he...
Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?
With the fall, particularly the month of October not too far off in the distance, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
Firearm and heroin seized after gun call on Harrison Ave. in Springfield
A Springfield man is facing firearm charges after police were called to a gun call Sunday morning.
West Springfield police captain arraigned on assault and battery charges
A West Springfield Police Department member was arraigned in Holyoke District Court Monday in connection with an assault and battery on a person 14 or over.
Police investigating murder on Longhill Street in Springfield
Police are investigating a murder on Longhill Street in Springfield that happened early Saturday morning.
Chicopee police hope to add 2 sergeant positions to expand C3 policing and improve technology
CHICOPEE – Hoping to improve existing programs and add new ones, Police Chief Patrick Major is asking to increase the number of supervisors in the department. Currently, the city ordinances allow for up to 17 sergeants. Major is hoping to add two more positions to the department to enhance its information technology division and add a new C3 policing unit in the Willimansett neighborhood.
Medical Notes: Aug. 22, 2022
AGAWAM - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-WM) of Western Massachusetts would like to inform the public that the NAMI Connection Recovery Support Groups have resumed in a virtual format. Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Access online with zoom: https://us02web.zom.us/j/88206475051; access by phone, 646-558-8656, meeting ID: 88206475051. Wednesdays, 6...
Voting by mail in Massachusetts: More than 160,000 voters have already returned their ballots ahead of Sept. 6 primary
Hundreds of thousands of Bay Staters have already applied to vote by mail and sent in their ballots ahead of the Sept. 6 primary, in which multiple statewide offices and down-ballot races are wide open — including for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and state auditor. The huge turnout...
fallriverreporter.com
Man accused of smuggling people into Massachusetts, other states, including those wanted by police, with no visas
BOSTON – A man was indicted this week by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit human smuggling offenses. Fagner Chaves De Lima, 41, of East Hartford, Conn., was indicted on one count of attempted human smuggling. De Lima was previously arrested and charged by criminal complaint with one count of attempted human smuggling in June 2022.
amherstbulletin.com
NJ man arrested for allegedly conning woman into buying $330K in gold bars at Hadley jeweler
HADLEY — A joint investigation by the FBI and Hadley police this week led to the arrest of a New Jersey man who allegedly convinced an Athol woman to buy $330,000 of gold bars from a local jewelry store in Hadley. Gaurang Contractor, 38, pleaded not guilty in Eastern...
U.S. Postal Service employee arrested for allegedly stealing packages
An employee for the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) was arrested on Friday for allegedly stealing packages he was entrusted to deliver.
Springfield man nearly 100 arraignments arrested for catalytic converter theft
Two Springfield men were arrested Sunday morning for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter from a car on School Street.
PD: Suspects involved in armed carjacking on St. James Ave. in Springfield
The Springfield police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in connection with an armed carjacking.
Amtrak’s planned Albany connection could be stepping stone to Springfield’s east-west passenger rail service goal
SPRINGFIELD — New York state is backing Massachusetts’ request for Amtrak to add two more trains from Boston through Springfield and on to Albany in what could be a transitional step toward increased east-west passenger rail service. “We are still not talking commuter service,” said Dana Roscoe, principal...
Woman Steals From Massachusetts Walmart Then Leaves In Stolen Car
Do you know what really sucks, Berkshire County? Stolen vacuum cleaners. I know, very bad pun, but really, is there anything these days that people will not try to steal? The other day, I was reading a story about someone stealing sections of the brass railings from the stairs at Symphony Hall in Springfield. Sections of the stair railings. I mean, c'mon.
Police investigating Brattleboro’s 2nd homicide of the summer
Authorities have released few details about Friday night’s shooting at Great River Terrace, an apartment complex for people who lack permanent housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police investigating Brattleboro’s 2nd homicide of the summer.
Nearly 4,000 miles into a bike ride to raise awareness of strokes, this group is closing in on its Boston finish line
Three months and nearly 4,000 miles ago, a group of cyclists set out from northwest Oregon hoping to bike to Boston and spread potentially life-saving information on strokes and related conditions along the way. This week, as their 4,300-mile journey enters its final leg, the cyclists have the finish line...
DA identifies Springfield woman as victim in fatal Amherst crash
A Springfield woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal three-car crash in Amherst Friday. Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwest District Attorney’s Office said in a release that 36-year-old Carmen Henriquez was killed at about 8:45 Friday morning when the car she was operating collided with two others at the intersection of Route 116 and Sunderland Road.
Popular Berkshire County Musician Has a Net Worth of $88 Million (VIDEO)
Over the past couple of years, we have taken a look at some of the most popular and successful celebrities that either live or were born in Massachusetts including Berkshire County. You can check out our latest edition of the Massachusetts/Berkshire County-born celebrities post by going here. One thing I...
