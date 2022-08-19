ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easthampton, MA

Graffiti reportedly defaces Bethlehem House in Easthampton, labeled by some as ‘crisis pregnancy center’

By Luis Fieldman
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Live 95.9

Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?

With the fall, particularly the month of October not too far off in the distance, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Oregon State
Easthampton, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Worcester, MA
City
Easthampton, MA
MassLive.com

Chicopee police hope to add 2 sergeant positions to expand C3 policing and improve technology

CHICOPEE – Hoping to improve existing programs and add new ones, Police Chief Patrick Major is asking to increase the number of supervisors in the department. Currently, the city ordinances allow for up to 17 sergeants. Major is hoping to add two more positions to the department to enhance its information technology division and add a new C3 policing unit in the Willimansett neighborhood.
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Medical Notes: Aug. 22, 2022

AGAWAM - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-WM) of Western Massachusetts would like to inform the public that the NAMI Connection Recovery Support Groups have resumed in a virtual format. Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Access online with zoom: https://us02web.zom.us/j/88206475051; access by phone, 646-558-8656, meeting ID: 88206475051. Wednesdays, 6...
AGAWAM, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maura Healey
fallriverreporter.com

Man accused of smuggling people into Massachusetts, other states, including those wanted by police, with no visas

BOSTON – A man was indicted this week by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit human smuggling offenses. Fagner Chaves De Lima, 41, of East Hartford, Conn., was indicted on one count of attempted human smuggling. De Lima was previously arrested and charged by criminal complaint with one count of attempted human smuggling in June 2022.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crisis Pregnancy Center#Abortion Clinic#Graffiti#Medical Abortion#Violent Crime#Bethlehem House#Westernmass News
WNAW 94.7

Woman Steals From Massachusetts Walmart Then Leaves In Stolen Car

Do you know what really sucks, Berkshire County? Stolen vacuum cleaners. I know, very bad pun, but really, is there anything these days that people will not try to steal? The other day, I was reading a story about someone stealing sections of the brass railings from the stairs at Symphony Hall in Springfield. Sections of the stair railings. I mean, c'mon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Vandalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
MassLive.com

DA identifies Springfield woman as victim in fatal Amherst crash

A Springfield woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal three-car crash in Amherst Friday. Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwest District Attorney’s Office said in a release that 36-year-old Carmen Henriquez was killed at about 8:45 Friday morning when the car she was operating collided with two others at the intersection of Route 116 and Sunderland Road.
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
80K+
Followers
60K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy