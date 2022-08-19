Read full article on original website
cw39.com
SFA to engage in talks with four different university systems for possible affiliation
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Stephen F. Austin State University is preparing to discuss system affiliations with four interested systems according to a recent presentation. There are thirty-seven public universities in the State of Texas and seven university systems. SFA is one of only two unaffiliated institutions. The presentation mentions...
Nobilitea Grand Opening Time In Nacogdoches, Texas
It's finally tea time in Nacogdoches. We have been waiting for the Nobilitea in front of Belk on University Drive to open since we first announced it was coming back in January. Nobilitea is a national chain and they have been making big strides in the East Texas area. They...
Get Your Own Zip Line Park With This Property in Nacogdoches, Texas
Looking for a property with two homes, walkable trails, two stocked ponds, and your own personal zip line park sounds kind of far-fetched. If that is your criteria you are in luck, as the former Zip Nac is for sale. There is something freeing about flying through the forest off...
Mineola ISD mourns passing of former student
MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Mineola ISD said they are mourning the loss of a former student who had graduated from Mineola High School Class of 2022. “We are saddened by the tragic news of the passing of one of our former students, Ginger Durham,” Superintendent Cody Mize said. “Please keep her family and friends in […]
Whitehouse ISD increases safety by hiring director of security
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Whitehouse ISD hired a new director of security, and Jeremy Black, a Whitehouse native, accepted the position. “Our staff stands ready to protect the folks here,” said Black. He considers the people of Whitehouse his family. So, when the director of security position opened up at the district he jumped at […]
messenger-news.com
Retiring Justice of the Peace Clyde Black Leaves Big Boots to Fill
HOUSTON COUNTY – Walking into the office of Houston County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Clyde Black’s office is a little like touring the mind of the man himself. Alongside plaques and certificates and family photos are momentos from Western actor John Wayne. Even a life-size model of Wayne decorates one corner of the office.
TX Dept of Criminal Justice Hosting Mega-Hiring Event in Lufkin
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice will be hosting a Mega-Hiring Event on Saturday, August 20 at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center in Lufkin. The event will start at 9 a.m. and last throughout most of the afternoon. If you are tired of going from job to job, maybe it's...
100 YARDS: Carthage head coach Scott Surratt
CARTHAGE, Texas — CBS19's Bryce Brauneisen walked 100 yards with Carthage head coach Scott Surratt to find out the key to the Bulldogs' success throughout the years.
East Texas Community Rallies Behind School Janitor
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — A Jacksonville community is rallying behind a Nichols Intermediate janitor who has been working there since its doors opened 21 years ago. Mr. Jones is beam of laughter wherever he goes. But you wouldn’t be able to tell that Jones is going through a hard time right now.
KTAL
Preseason Blitz: Tatum Eagles
TATUM, Tx (KTAL/KMSS) – After building one of the most successful programs in Texas, Tatum is hoping Head Coach Whitney Keeling replicates his success in Waskom with the Eagles. “Coaching is coaching,” said new Tatum Head Coach Whitney Keeling. “It doesn’t matter if you’re at Waskom, Tatum, Houston, wherever...
KTRE
WebXtra: Nacogdoches non-profit aims to provide care, resources for human trafficking victims
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The residential treatment center near Hudson that was once known as Light of the Pines is now called Tharseo Place. The owners have also changed from being a private business to a non-profit and have reapplied to the state under the new name. Tharseo Place is...
Flooding, Severe Storms, & Tornadoes Possible in Deep East Texas
What's that old cliche? Be careful what you ask for because you just might get it. Since the late spring and through our East Texas summer, we have experienced extreme heat and below-normal rainfall totals. That has led to many folks in our neck of the woods praying for some relief. Over the past week or two, a lot of East Texas has seen some of that relief.
Some East Texas counties have lifted their burn bans
PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – After over 20 burn bans were issued across East Texas, some counties have made the decision to lift them. The following counties have lifted their burn bans as of Monday: Camp County Cass County Franklin County Panola County Rusk County Since Cass County announced their burn ban was rescinded, officials have […]
inforney.com
City of Tatum faces allegations of secret Municipal Hall recording
Rumbles can once again be heard from the an already tumultuous City of Tatum as allegations arise regarding the discovery of a hidden recording device in the shared offices of the City Secretary and Municipal Court Clerks. Named, or questioned, in the initial investigation, said to have been conducted by...
One East Texas Prison Approves a New Program Pairing At-Risk Dogs with Inmates
Dogs don't judge us and they're much more easier to talk to than most humans. Dogs are special. A great new program has been approved by the Rusk County Commissioners Court that will soon see inmates in Henderson, TX paired with at-risk dogs. “As a result, they have an increase...
KTRE
Angelina County committee discusses expanding county jail
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - County Judge Keith Wright created a community committee to discuss the possibility of expanding the county jail to help address a growing inmate population. After meeting with various departments in the county and reviewing proposals, the majority of participants favored expansion. “The recommendation from the...
71-Year-Old Roy McCarty Died In A Fatal Accident In Anderson County (Anderson County, TX)
DPS Troopers responded to a fatal crash that killed a man from Palestine. A bicyclist rode out in front of a truck tractor on US 79, a southwest-bound route, at about 3 p.m. Aug 18, according to [..]
Longview man dead after crashing into ditch in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A Longview man is dead after officials say he drove into a curve at an unsafe speed and into a ditch near Henderson late Friday night. Darrell R. Fowler, 57, was driving a 2003 Ford F150 XLT east on FM 13 one mile east of Henderson. He failed to negotiate a right curve and traveled into the curve at an unsafe speed, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Fake Facebook Post Warning Of Active Serial Killer Spreading In Lufkin, Texas
Don't believe anything you read online, and only half of what you see. That's basically the advice from the Lufkin Police Department. They recently made a post on Facebook to make it very clear that there is not a serial killer in the area. That's the same social media platform where the rumor had been spreading.
KTRE
Angelina County commissioner indicted for alleged illegal meeting
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County grand jury has indicted a member of the commissioners court for allegedly violating the Open Meetings Act, as well as abusing their position of power. According to county records, the indictment was handed to Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette on Thursday for...
