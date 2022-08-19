Read full article on original website
kpug1170.com
Whatcom County COVID transmission level continues to fluctuate
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The CDC upgraded the county’s transmission status to “medium” late last week. Whatcom County had been in the “low” range earlier this month, but had fluctuated between “low” and “medium” through the summer. CDC data shows that...
kpug1170.com
County hosting event for International Overdose Day
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – International Overdose Awareness Day is on August 31st and the Whatcom County Health Department will be offering an event aimed at curbing overdoses in our community. The Department’s Harm Reduction Program is hosting a free Narcan training and education event at Lee Memorial Park behind the...
kpug1170.com
Walmart expanding abortion coverage for workers
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Walmart is expanding abortion coverage for its workers, but not as liberally as some other big companies. The Seattle Times reports Walmart sent a notice to its employees on Friday, August 18th, about the change in health care coverage. Its health plan will now cover abortion...
