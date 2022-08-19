ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
kpug1170.com

County hosting event for International Overdose Day

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – International Overdose Awareness Day is on August 31st and the Whatcom County Health Department will be offering an event aimed at curbing overdoses in our community. The Department’s Harm Reduction Program is hosting a free Narcan training and education event at Lee Memorial Park behind the...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
kpug1170.com

Walmart expanding abortion coverage for workers

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Walmart is expanding abortion coverage for its workers, but not as liberally as some other big companies. The Seattle Times reports Walmart sent a notice to its employees on Friday, August 18th, about the change in health care coverage. Its health plan will now cover abortion...
BELLINGHAM, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy