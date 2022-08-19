Read full article on original website
Fox17
State approves nearly $64M toward homelessness agencies and affordable housing
LANSING, Mich. — The state of Michigan has approved nearly $64 million from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) to be allocated toward assisting people experiencing homelessness and other at-risk Michiganders. The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) says a total of $63,793,681 will go toward building affordable apartments and...
Fox17
Gilchrist announces EV charging station expansion to underserved areas
DETROIT — Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist announced an expansion to Michigan’s electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure courtesy of Volta Charging. The expansion will focus on adding charging stations to underserved areas, according to the state of Michigan. We’re told a partnership between Volta and Kroger will result in...
Fox17
Okemos twin brothers are making headlines with their art and their hearts
OKEMOS, Mich. — Okemos twins Max and Louis Boyang are taking the art world by storm winning all sorts of national and international awards, but what they are doing with their art makes them this week’s Good Neighbors. The 17-year-old brothers are working on one of their latest...
Fox17
Remembering Madisyn Baldwin: Community creates memorial for Oxford shooting victim
CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Depot Park is in the heart of downtown Clarkston, a place that’s special to the family of 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin. It will now be home to a one-of-a-kind memorial after she was lost to the Oxford High School shooting. “Madisyn was in school in...
Fox17
Ada Township man dies after hitting tree in Vergennes Township
VERGENNES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 52-year-old Ada Township man has died after a crash in Vergennes Township Monday morning. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened before 8:30 a.m. near Bailey Drive and Cumberland Avenue. We’re told the man drove west in a pickup truck when...
