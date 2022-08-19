ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

State approves nearly $64M toward homelessness agencies and affordable housing

LANSING, Mich. — The state of Michigan has approved nearly $64 million from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) to be allocated toward assisting people experiencing homelessness and other at-risk Michiganders. The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) says a total of $63,793,681 will go toward building affordable apartments and...
Gilchrist announces EV charging station expansion to underserved areas

DETROIT — Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist announced an expansion to Michigan’s electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure courtesy of Volta Charging. The expansion will focus on adding charging stations to underserved areas, according to the state of Michigan. We’re told a partnership between Volta and Kroger will result in...
Ada Township man dies after hitting tree in Vergennes Township

VERGENNES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 52-year-old Ada Township man has died after a crash in Vergennes Township Monday morning. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened before 8:30 a.m. near Bailey Drive and Cumberland Avenue. We’re told the man drove west in a pickup truck when...
ADA TOWNSHIP, MI

