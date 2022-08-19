Read full article on original website
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Gas station nixes agreement with Greyhound
An East Knoxville gas station that has served as the local Greyhound bus stop since the iconic transit line closed its downtown terminal in April has decided to terminate its agreement with the company. As of the beginning of October, Greyhound buses will no longer be able to pick up...
rejournals.com
Cooper Commercial closes $24.5 million sale of Knoxville office building
The Cooper Commercial Investment Group negotiated the sale of Parkside Plaza 1, a fully occupied Class-A office building in Knoxville, Tennessee. The office building is anchored by tenants Raymond James and Waste Connections. Dan Cooper, president and broker of Cooper Commercial Investment Group, represented the seller, a private investment group...
wvlt.tv
Helping Mamas Knoxville gets donations to buy van, expand to rural parts of East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Helping Mamas Knoxville plans to expand to help rural parts of East Tennessee after they got a new van. The organization collects diapers, clothes and personal hygiene products for newborns all the way to children around 12 years old. “It’s a blessing everyday,” Helping Mamas Knoxville...
wvlt.tv
Breathing new life into historic Blount County property
BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - RT Lodge has sat on Maryville College’s campus in Blount County since the 1930s. Now, new owners are revitalizing it but holding true to the property’s roots. “When you step on our property, we want you to feel at home,” said Beth McCabe...
Regal expected to file for bankruptcy, but still expected to use downtown Knoxville headquarters
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Reports swirled online Friday that the parent company of Regal, Cineworld, is expected to file for bankruptcy soon. It is the world's second-largest cinema chain operator, and the articles were shared after a warning that fewer blockbusters were expected to be shown on the big screen in the near future. It also operates Cinema City, Picturehouse and Yes Planet.
wvlt.tv
Clingmans Dome Road, Cades Cove Loop to be closed for education program
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced morning closures for two popular roadways facilitating education programs in the coming weeks, according to a release. Clingmans Dome Road will be closed on Friday, Aug. 26, and Wednesday, Sept. 7, until 1:00 p.m. “The seven-mile roadway will be...
Smith & Wesson on track to open new Maryville headquarters in 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gunmaker Smith & Wesson is on track to open its new headquarters in Maryville by summer of next year. Jeff Muir, the Blount County Chamber of Commerce's communications director, said construction on the new facility is still on track nearly a year after the company announced it would be relocating its historic headquarters in Springfield, Massachusetts to Blount County.
1450wlaf.com
One person airlifted following jet ski versus boat accident
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Officials say the call of a jet ski accident came in to Central Dispatch Saturday afternoon at 5:29pm. The Campbell County Rural Fire Service along with Campbell County EMS responded to the report of a jet ski versus boat accident near Sugar Hollow Marina on Norris Lake.
wvlt.tv
Construction continues on first phase of Cumberland Co. motorsports park
How do University of Tennessee’s digital tickets work?. Tennessee athletics officials announced that UT events will only offer digital tickets for the 2022 season, and fans were left with many questions. TBI investigating apparent homicide in Oak Ridge. Updated: 5 hours ago. The investigation remains active and ongoing. Updated:...
1 Person Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Oak Ridge (Oak Ridge, TN)
According to the officials of the Oak Ridge Police Department, a multi-vehicle crash was reported on Friday Night on Melton Lake. The officials reported that one person was taken to the [..]
WATE
Turn the garage into your favorite room of the house
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Give your garage a major upgrade at this year’s Fall Home and Garden Show. The show will be held on Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21 at the Knoxville Expo Center and hundreds of vendors are ready to help you turn your house into a home.
wvlt.tv
Police: Man offers to buy homeless man food, then attacked with pipe and robbed
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was beaten with a pipe and robbed by a homeless man after offering to buy him food Saturday, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. The victim, identified as Thomas Martin, was walking towards the Millertown Pike McDonald’s when he was approached by a homeless man, identified as John Bayse, who asked for money to buy food, the report said.
WBIR
Worry rises from redesign of Knoxville park
The city wants to redesign the Cradle of the Country Music Park. Part of that plan calls for replacing trees with art which is raising some concern.
Two injured in Oak Ridge crash, Oak Ridge Police report
The Oak Ridge Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday evening.
wvlt.tv
A football stadium sized room, a 200 foot waterfall, and a seismograph call an East TN cavern home
TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuckaleechee Caverns are the highest-rated Caverns in the Eastern United States. The Caverns, located off of 321 in Townsend attract people from all across the world to experience life under the Smoky Mountains. ”It brings a lot of people, if it wasn’t for Tuckaleechee and the...
newstalk987.com
Second Harvest Food Bank Asking for Help to Get a Staple Food Item for Children
Second Harvest Food Bank is still feeling some pain due to supply chain issues. One of the most popular food items for kids, macaroni and cheese is in short supply. This staple is used in School pantries and for pick-ups by families. Officials are asking the public for help. If...
wvlt.tv
Two injured after man drives wrong-way on interstate, hitting two cars, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were sent to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center after a man reportedly hit them while driving the wrong way on I-275 early Sunday morning. According to an incident report, Jared Lindsay, 26, was driving to his Lake City home after drinking at a bar...
WATE
Maryville teacher powered by ‘enthusiasm’ for 54 years
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Maryville Highschool’s treasured teacher shares how she’s kept going through 54 years of teaching and why she isn’t planning on slowing down any time soon. Dr. Ferguson deserves the accolades she has received as a top-notch educator. Most of her 54 years...
5starpreps.com
WEEK 1 (2022) ROUNDUP: The details on Oak Ridge, Farragut, Gibbs, Greeneville, Catholic, Lakeway, Cosby and more
What a week Week 1 turned out to be. From a female kicker making some school history, to a thriller in Farragut and then some absolutely crazy penalty totals, get caught up on all the happenings from around the area from Friday night.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville man loses cat, says family that found it refuses to return it
Driver airlifted to UTMC following multi-vehicle crash on Melton Lake Dr. in Oak Ridge. Two people were injured following a crash on Melton Lake Dr. in Oak Ridge Friday night, according to officials with the city. Covenant Health pays thousands after deaf man claims he was denied an interpreter at...
