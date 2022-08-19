ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Gas station nixes agreement with Greyhound

An East Knoxville gas station that has served as the local Greyhound bus stop since the iconic transit line closed its downtown terminal in April has decided to terminate its agreement with the company. As of the beginning of October, Greyhound buses will no longer be able to pick up...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rejournals.com

Cooper Commercial closes $24.5 million sale of Knoxville office building

The Cooper Commercial Investment Group negotiated the sale of Parkside Plaza 1, a fully occupied Class-A office building in Knoxville, Tennessee. The office building is anchored by tenants Raymond James and Waste Connections. Dan Cooper, president and broker of Cooper Commercial Investment Group, represented the seller, a private investment group...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Breathing new life into historic Blount County property

BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - RT Lodge has sat on Maryville College’s campus in Blount County since the 1930s. Now, new owners are revitalizing it but holding true to the property’s roots. “When you step on our property, we want you to feel at home,” said Beth McCabe...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Regal expected to file for bankruptcy, but still expected to use downtown Knoxville headquarters

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Reports swirled online Friday that the parent company of Regal, Cineworld, is expected to file for bankruptcy soon. It is the world's second-largest cinema chain operator, and the articles were shared after a warning that fewer blockbusters were expected to be shown on the big screen in the near future. It also operates Cinema City, Picturehouse and Yes Planet.
wvlt.tv

Clingmans Dome Road, Cades Cove Loop to be closed for education program

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced morning closures for two popular roadways facilitating education programs in the coming weeks, according to a release. Clingmans Dome Road will be closed on Friday, Aug. 26, and Wednesday, Sept. 7, until 1:00 p.m. “The seven-mile roadway will be...
WBIR

Smith & Wesson on track to open new Maryville headquarters in 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gunmaker Smith & Wesson is on track to open its new headquarters in Maryville by summer of next year. Jeff Muir, the Blount County Chamber of Commerce's communications director, said construction on the new facility is still on track nearly a year after the company announced it would be relocating its historic headquarters in Springfield, Massachusetts to Blount County.
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

One person airlifted following jet ski versus boat accident

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Officials say the call of a jet ski accident came in to Central Dispatch Saturday afternoon at 5:29pm. The Campbell County Rural Fire Service along with Campbell County EMS responded to the report of a jet ski versus boat accident near Sugar Hollow Marina on Norris Lake.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Construction continues on first phase of Cumberland Co. motorsports park

How do University of Tennessee’s digital tickets work?. Tennessee athletics officials announced that UT events will only offer digital tickets for the 2022 season, and fans were left with many questions. TBI investigating apparent homicide in Oak Ridge. Updated: 5 hours ago. The investigation remains active and ongoing. Updated:...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Turn the garage into your favorite room of the house

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Give your garage a major upgrade at this year’s Fall Home and Garden Show. The show will be held on Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21 at the Knoxville Expo Center and hundreds of vendors are ready to help you turn your house into a home.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Police: Man offers to buy homeless man food, then attacked with pipe and robbed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was beaten with a pipe and robbed by a homeless man after offering to buy him food Saturday, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. The victim, identified as Thomas Martin, was walking towards the Millertown Pike McDonald’s when he was approached by a homeless man, identified as John Bayse, who asked for money to buy food, the report said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Maryville teacher powered by ‘enthusiasm’ for 54 years

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Maryville Highschool’s treasured teacher shares how she’s kept going through 54 years of teaching and why she isn’t planning on slowing down any time soon. Dr. Ferguson deserves the accolades she has received as a top-notch educator. Most of her 54 years...
MARYVILLE, TN

