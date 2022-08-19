ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Paint recycling program launches in New York state

VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
ROCHESTER, NY
Ithaca Farmers Market offers a midweek downtown pickup for the first time

The Ithaca Farmers Market has hinted off and on about offering a downtown Ithaca location for picking up online orders from its farm, dairy, local beverage, baked goods, personal care, and craft producers, and now for the first time they’ve launched a midweek downtown pickup option. The first downtown pickup is this Wednesday, for merchandise ordered last week.
ITHACA, NY
Price skyrockets for green facilities project in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The price to reduce greenhouse gasses is ballooning. Phase one of the Green Facilities Capital Project in Tompkins County was approved last year for $7.3 million. The cost has now nearly doubled. County Administrator Lisa Holmes says the project is crucial to finish. On Thursday,...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Day Hollow Animal Hospital has the business spotlight for August

On Aug. 10, the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce officially recognized Day Hollow Animal Hospital as the August 2022 “Spotlight on Business.”. This recognition puts a spotlight on Dr. Alicia Bocek, who was born in Binghamton, N.Y. She attended Binghamton University and graduated with a BS in Biology in 2002. Dr. Bocek then attended St. George’s University in Grenada, West Indies, where she received her DVM in 2007.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
Former Danby Fire Chief passes away

DANBY, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities in Tompkins County are mourning the loss of a firefighter. The Danby Volunteer Fire Company says Jack Baker has died. Baker joined the fire company in 1967. In the ’70s, he served as chief. Baker was 80 years old. To read his full...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Broome Reports Another COVID Death/ State Urges Pre-School Vaccines

The ups and downs of the COVID-19 pandemic are taking a slight upswing in New York following a downward trend in new infections. Broome County August 17 announced a new death, bringing the pandemic total to 540 while the number of new cases went up by 57. Over the past week, new cases have been under 50 per day for the most part. The number of people hospitalized in Broome County remains between 25 and 30 patients this week. The pandemic total number of cases in Broome stands at 63,043.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Grand opening: Smiley’s Mini Mart at Rogan’s Corner is now open

The convenience store and gas station at Rogan’s Corner on Ithaca’s South Hill has reopened as Smiley’s Mini Mart, a few weeks after the Dandy Mini Mart at that location closed. The decades-old convenience store was taken over by Dandy, a family-owned chain of gas stations and mini marts, just four years ago.
ITHACA, NY
Truth Pharm Holds 7th-Annual "Trail of Truth" Ahead of National Event

Hundreds gathered by the steps of the Broome County Courthouse to remember victims of the overdose epidemic. Ahead of Overdose Awareness Day, Binghamton nonprofit Truth Pharm held its seventh-annual "Trail of Truth." The field in front of the courthouse was marked with 211 tombstones honoring lost loved ones -- 42 more than last year's event.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Ithaca man charged with shooting at the Boatyard Grill

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man is accused of shooting at an employee of the Boatyard Grill. Police say the employee was trying to write down the license plate of a vehicle three people were leaving the restaurant in on Friday night. Officers describe the trio as creating a disorderly situation at the restaurant.
ITHACA, NY
Buffalo-area man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua

Canandaigua, N.Y. — A man from the Buffalo area is accused of illegally recording someone in Ontario County. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga, allegedly recorded video of the victim's private parts in July 2021 and July 2022 at a home in Canandaigua. Both recordings were done secretly and without...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Guthrie Names New Associate Program Director and Vice Chair of Medicine

Guthrie is pleased to announce that Dr. John Pamula has accepted the position of Associate Program Director, Internal Medicine Residency and Vice Chair of Medicine, Quality for the Department of Medicine. Dr. Pamula is a board-certified physician who completed his education at Andhra Medical College in Visakhapatnam, India, and a...
SAYRE, PA
Cortland woman arrested for Grand Theft from Target

ITHACA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Cortland County woman has been arrested for stealing more than a thousand dollars worth of merchandise from the Target in Lansing. On August 18, 2022, New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Miranda M. Fairchild, age 30 of Cortland, NY for the class “E” felony of Grand Larceny in the fourth degree.
LANSING, NY

