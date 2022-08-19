Read full article on original website
Paint recycling program launches in New York state
VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
Greater Binghamton Airport Chief Views Merger as an “Opportunity”
The Broome County aviation commissioner believes the proposed merger between JetBlue and Spirit airlines may potentially be good news for the Greater Binghamton Airport. Mark Heefner said while some people might look at the merger say "there's one less airline," he views the situation "as more of an opportunity." In...
Ithaca Farmers Market offers a midweek downtown pickup for the first time
The Ithaca Farmers Market has hinted off and on about offering a downtown Ithaca location for picking up online orders from its farm, dairy, local beverage, baked goods, personal care, and craft producers, and now for the first time they’ve launched a midweek downtown pickup option. The first downtown pickup is this Wednesday, for merchandise ordered last week.
Price skyrockets for green facilities project in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The price to reduce greenhouse gasses is ballooning. Phase one of the Green Facilities Capital Project in Tompkins County was approved last year for $7.3 million. The cost has now nearly doubled. County Administrator Lisa Holmes says the project is crucial to finish. On Thursday,...
Day Hollow Animal Hospital has the business spotlight for August
On Aug. 10, the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce officially recognized Day Hollow Animal Hospital as the August 2022 “Spotlight on Business.”. This recognition puts a spotlight on Dr. Alicia Bocek, who was born in Binghamton, N.Y. She attended Binghamton University and graduated with a BS in Biology in 2002. Dr. Bocek then attended St. George’s University in Grenada, West Indies, where she received her DVM in 2007.
Restaurant inspections: Flies, ‘slime mold’ cause failures; 54 satisfactory; 3 corrected
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from July 31 to Aug. 6:
Former Danby Fire Chief passes away
DANBY, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities in Tompkins County are mourning the loss of a firefighter. The Danby Volunteer Fire Company says Jack Baker has died. Baker joined the fire company in 1967. In the ’70s, he served as chief. Baker was 80 years old. To read his full...
Alert canceled for man with dementia from Schuyler County
The adult is described as a white male standing at 6'0" and weighing 180 pounds.
$3.3M MRF planned for New York will recycle wind turbine blades, other materials
Momentum of Western New York, a recently launched recycling company, has announced plans to develop a $3.3 million material recovery facility in Steuben County, New York, that will specialize in windmill blade recycling. As reported by The Evening Tribune, Momentum will be taking over the windmill recycling operation of T&R...
Broome Reports Another COVID Death/ State Urges Pre-School Vaccines
The ups and downs of the COVID-19 pandemic are taking a slight upswing in New York following a downward trend in new infections. Broome County August 17 announced a new death, bringing the pandemic total to 540 while the number of new cases went up by 57. Over the past week, new cases have been under 50 per day for the most part. The number of people hospitalized in Broome County remains between 25 and 30 patients this week. The pandemic total number of cases in Broome stands at 63,043.
Grand opening: Smiley’s Mini Mart at Rogan’s Corner is now open
The convenience store and gas station at Rogan’s Corner on Ithaca’s South Hill has reopened as Smiley’s Mini Mart, a few weeks after the Dandy Mini Mart at that location closed. The decades-old convenience store was taken over by Dandy, a family-owned chain of gas stations and mini marts, just four years ago.
Truth Pharm Holds 7th-Annual "Trail of Truth" Ahead of National Event
Hundreds gathered by the steps of the Broome County Courthouse to remember victims of the overdose epidemic. Ahead of Overdose Awareness Day, Binghamton nonprofit Truth Pharm held its seventh-annual "Trail of Truth." The field in front of the courthouse was marked with 211 tombstones honoring lost loved ones -- 42 more than last year's event.
Woman charged for leaving dogs in hot car in Tioga County
RICHMOND TWP., Pa. (WETM) – A New York woman has been charged after police said she left two dogs in a hot car in Tioga County, Pa. last week. Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield responded to a report of animal cruelty in the Walmart parking lot in Richmond Township around 1:30 p.m. on August […]
Ithaca man charged with shooting at the Boatyard Grill
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man is accused of shooting at an employee of the Boatyard Grill. Police say the employee was trying to write down the license plate of a vehicle three people were leaving the restaurant in on Friday night. Officers describe the trio as creating a disorderly situation at the restaurant.
Storm damage and heavy rainfall for some towns and villages in CNY on Sunday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Sunday was a very active weather day for parts of central New York. The day started out as our forecast called for with some showers, downpours and even some rumbles of thunder that woke up many people. The rain was off and on from about 8:00 AM through...
Town of Southport offering household trash disposal program
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — The Town of Southport is offering a way for town residents to clear out up to 1,000 pounds of trash, free of charge. If you are a Town Resident and have trash that you wish to dispose of, the Town will issue your household a voucher that can be used to […]
Dick’s Sporting Goods announces plans to build largest store ever at Oakdale Commons
Dick's Sporting Goods has announced that it will be building its largest store ever at the Oakdale Commons in Johnson City.
Buffalo-area man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua
Canandaigua, N.Y. — A man from the Buffalo area is accused of illegally recording someone in Ontario County. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga, allegedly recorded video of the victim's private parts in July 2021 and July 2022 at a home in Canandaigua. Both recordings were done secretly and without...
Guthrie Names New Associate Program Director and Vice Chair of Medicine
Guthrie is pleased to announce that Dr. John Pamula has accepted the position of Associate Program Director, Internal Medicine Residency and Vice Chair of Medicine, Quality for the Department of Medicine. Dr. Pamula is a board-certified physician who completed his education at Andhra Medical College in Visakhapatnam, India, and a...
Cortland woman arrested for Grand Theft from Target
ITHACA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Cortland County woman has been arrested for stealing more than a thousand dollars worth of merchandise from the Target in Lansing. On August 18, 2022, New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Miranda M. Fairchild, age 30 of Cortland, NY for the class “E” felony of Grand Larceny in the fourth degree.
