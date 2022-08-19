The ups and downs of the COVID-19 pandemic are taking a slight upswing in New York following a downward trend in new infections. Broome County August 17 announced a new death, bringing the pandemic total to 540 while the number of new cases went up by 57. Over the past week, new cases have been under 50 per day for the most part. The number of people hospitalized in Broome County remains between 25 and 30 patients this week. The pandemic total number of cases in Broome stands at 63,043.

BROOME COUNTY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO